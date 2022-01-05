Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn in a coma after shock collapse

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as a delayed reaction to the chemical attack threatens the life of a third Summer Bay resident, Felicity struggles to prove her innocence…

It was meant to be a night of celebration as Summer Bay gathered at Salt for Martha Stewart’s (Belinda Giblin) gala dinner to raise mental health awareness, but no-one could have predicted the shocking events that ensued, as an attack on Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) in the gym put everyone’s lives at risk.

Tane had spent several weeks being aggravated by an unseen stalker, leaving roses for him to find in the most unexpected places, and he was quick to pin the blame on newcomer Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis)—who he had broke things off with when he realised that she wanted more from their ‘friends-with-benefits’ relationship.

Flick has always maintained her innocence as Tane became increasingly more aggressive towards her, to the point where she was advised by copper brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to take out an AVO on him.

It was that very night that the stalker crept unseen into the gym and spiked Tane’s drink with sedatives. As he lay helpless on the floor, all Tane saw was a pair of black boots as the figure laid a rose on his chest and switched on a pesticide sprayer to rain down on him.

Unfortunately the mist got into the surf club’s ventilation system and then spread into the event at Salt, with Martha taking the worst of the exposure.

As medics struggled to save both Tane and Martha, other residents including Irene (Lynne McGranger), Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) were also admitted to the hospital for observation, but were given the all clear and released over the next few days.

But as last week drew to a close, it became apparent that the diner ladies hadn’t got away unscathed, as Marilyn suddenly collapsed on her way home from work. With her legs giving way from under her, Marilyn was left alone in the dark as she tried and failed to drag herself across the ground to reach her phone.

As we return to the action this week, it’s the next morning before Mackenzie (Emily Weir) comes across Marilyn, who has spent the whole night out in the open. Logan (Harley Bonner) examines Marilyn after she’s rushed to the hospital, realising that it is likely a delayed reaction to her exposure to the organophosphate, and her condition deteriorates further as paralysis continues to spread over her body.

When Marilyn begins struggling to breathe, Logan is forced to act fast, explaining to Marilyn that the paralysis is beginning to affect her lungs, and the only option is to sedate and intubate her. After Marilyn is put to sleep, Logan has to admit to a worried Alf (Ray Meagher) that there is a real possibility that she could die.

Meanwhile, there’s better news for Alf and Roo (Georgie Parker) when Martha wakes up. After performing further tests, they’re delighted when Logan announces that Martha’s lung function is perfectly normal.

But he then explains that there’s further concern about Martha’s kidneys, and the only option is to send Martha to a specialist renal unit in the city who will put her onto dialysis.

Back in Summer Bay, the investigation into the chemical attack is in full swing with AFP Detective Darren Nasser (Julian Maroun) arriving on the scene, and like many others, his attention soon turns to Flick.

Cash already had his suspicions about his sister, who was apparently in her van alone at the time of the attack, and these were only further confounded when Jasmine (Sam Frost) found a receipt for organophosphate in Flick’s van. The two confronted Flick over the discovery, who was devastated that they could doubt her.

When Flick bumps into Cash the following day, he introduces her to Detective Nasser, who quickly states that he’d like to take a statement from her.

Once Nasser is out of the way, Flick again tries to protest her innocence over the receipt, but Cash struggles to see why anyone would have a motive to frame her. As Flick panics about the interview with Nasser and begs Cash to help her, he explains that he has nothing.

Flick heads back to her van and is having a full blown panic attack before Jasmine drops by. Seeing the state Flick is in, Jasmine asks Cash whether he’s even looked into the origins of the receipt, but he tells her he’s worried about what he may find.

With Flick’s friend Anne (Megan Sherman) having already agreed to provide her with a false alibi, Flick tells Nasser that she was with Anne the evening of the attack, which also placates Cash. But Cash later explains that he’s discovered the chemicals were bought online using a prepaid card—there’s no way he can prove that Flick didn’t buy them.

Finally acknowledging that he doesn’t believe Flick could ever go to these lengths to hurt someone, Cash apologises to Flick for not having sticking by her from the beginning.

With Cash in possession of the only piece of evidence, he then follows in the footsteps of many of his predecessors… by burning the receipt in front of a shocked Felicity!

It seems the latest bit of Summer Bay cop corruption will do little to help Flick though. As Tane finally wakes up, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) uses his online influence to begin a hate campaign against the women he believes tried to kill his uncle, which in turn causes Flick’s van to be vandalised.

But that’s the least of her worries when she discovers that Anne has gone against her word and not provided her with the alibi she promised, the result being that Nasser later shows up at Felicity’s van with a search warrant.

Although the receipt has been taken care of, both Cash and Flick are shocked when the search team discover another hugely incriminating piece of evidence… is Flick done for?!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th January (Episode 7676)

It’s a race against time for Marilyn. Mackenzie is faced with her past trauma. Jasmine is Felicity’s beacon of hope.

Tuesday 11th January (Episode 7677)

Alf and Roo rush to Martha’s side. John learns of Marilyn’s situation. Ziggy’s first surf lesson results in drama.

Wednesday 12th January (Episode 7678)

Dean’s forced to take action. Nikau seeks retribution. Justin covers for Theo.

Thursday 13th January (Episode 7679)

Tane learns he was the target of the attack. Will Theo and Justin’s truce last? Ryder lands himself in hot water.

Friday 14th January (Episode 7680)

Felicity faces the truth. Theo comes up with a money-making scheme. Cash is between a rock and a hard place.