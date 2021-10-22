Back to the Bay launches Neighbours’ Most Popular Character 2021

Who are your favourite ever Neighbours characters? We want to know, as we open voting for Back to the Bay’s first ever Neighbours Most Popular Character.

For the past 17 years, Back to the Bay has run the Home and Away Most Popular Character poll. Every two years, we ask fans to vote for their favourite characters from the show’s history, and we reveal the winners in the lead up to Christmas.

Now, for the first time, we’re asking Neighbours fans to vote for their favourite characters too.

Ramsay Street has graced Australian screens since 1985 (it started on British screens a year later), meaning you have 36 years of characters to choose from.

Whether it’s one of the original Ramsay or Robinson clan, the iconic Kennedy family and their 27 years in Erinsborough, or a modern day addition like the Cannings and Brennans, everyone’s in with a chance of being crowned Neighbours’ Most Popular Character of 2021.

Here’s how it works.

Just enter your email address and your top 3 favourite Neighbours characters of all time.

Your favourite character will be assigned 3 points. The character you place in second position will get 2 points. Finally, the character that you place in third position will get 1 point.

Once voting closes on 30th November, we’ll tally up the votes. Then, in December, we’ll announce the results of Back to the Bay’s first ever Neighbours Most Popular Character.

Please be sure to read these few pointers before we get started:

Strictly one vote per person, and you need to enter your email address to be able to vote. If you enter more than once, your final entry will be the one we count

We’ll only use your email address to make sure your vote is only counted once. If you want to subscribe to our weekly newsletter full of Australian soap spoilers, just tick the box and we’ll add you to the list. Otherwise, you won’t hear anything more from us

You need to choose 3 characters, so think hard

Both regular and guest characters are allowed

Please give a character’s surname, as if you simply write down ‘Amy’ then we won’t know if you mean Amy Williams or Amy Greenwood

Please only vote for who you genuinely believe are the best characters from the show’s history – not just the ones you think are the best looking, or your current favourite!

Neighbours fans, get voting!

Neighbours Most Popular Character Vote for your favourite ever Neighbours character in Back to the Bay's first 'Most Popular Character' poll. Enter your first, second and third choices. Your first choice will get 3 points, your second choice gets 2 points, and your third choice gets 1 point. If you vote more than once, your final entry will be used. Please enter both first and surnames so we definitely know which character you mean. Voting is open until 30th November. Email address

Favourite Character 1

Favourite Character 2

Favourite Character 3

