Home and Away Spoilers – Mia goes to extreme measures to buy the gym

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Mia shocks Ari to his core when she reveals how she paid the deposit to buy the gym.

Last week, Jasmine (Sam Frost) hit Mia (Anna Samson) and Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) with a perfectly timed suggestion. Now that she has a new man in her life, Jasmine has decided to simplify things – juggling her career as a nurse and gym owner was getting too much, and she proposed to the loved up couple that they buy the gym off her.

Not only would it give them a sound financial footing and allow them to firmly put down roots in Summer Bay, but it will be a huge help to their chances of adopting.

See, Ari’s criminal past – he was sent to jail for a decade after an armed robbery went wrong – means that their chances of adopting are slim, unless they can prove to the adoption agency that they have a secure home and financials. Owning their own business will be a massive step in the right direction.

Of course, Jasmine doesn’t even think to ask them whether they can afford to buy the business.

When Mia starts to look into it, she realises that getting a business loan could be easier said than done, especially as Ari’s work on the construction site is so sporadic.

Thankfully, next week it seems like she has the answer – but it’s one that Ari won’t be happy about.

When she gets a moment to herself, she unveils a key that she’s clearly kept hidden away since she arrived in Summer Bay last year. Knowing that Ari is going to be busy working for most of the day, she heads to a mysterious storage unit, whose contents holds the answers to her and Ari’s problems.

Kneeling down, she pulls out a satchel from one of the bottom shelves. As she lifts it to a higher position, she opens it up, revealing thousands of dollars worth of bank notes stuffed inside!

Susie’s stolen cash! Mia was Susie McAllister all along! 🙀

No, wait, different storyline, different dodgy bag of cash hidden away.

We bet the art department used the same bills though.

When Ari calls her, she’s forced to think on her feet and tells him she’s in Yabbie Creek picking up supplements. In reality, she’s bundling thousands of dollars of cash into her sports bag, and it seems pretty certain that it isn’t legitimate.

Mia, what are you hiding?

When she heads home and meets Ari that evening, he gives her some good news – he’s sold his motorbike to a guy on his construction site! “Now we’re $2k closer to buying the gym,” he tell her excitedly.

But it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what Mia has to say. “You didn’t need to sell your bike. I’ve just made Jasmine an offer on the gym, and she’s accepted.”

Then, she hits him with the bombshell. “I used the money from the armed robbery!”

At Salt, Jasmine and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) celebrate Jasmine’s win, and all the extra time they’re about to have to spend with each other.

Yet Ari is about to bring all of that crashing down.

“I spent the last decade trying to forget about that money,” he tells his girlfriend, incandescent with rage that she’d use dodgy money to try to convince the adoption agency that they’re legite!

But Mia assures him that it’s their only way to make the adoption happen.

However, Ari isn’t willing to put their futures at risk by using the cash. He’d hoped it was long gone by now, and is amazed that she kept hold of it for over a decade. Having it brought back into his life just brings back all of the horrible memories of that time.

When he bumps into Jasmine in the Surf Club, he’s forced to let her down. He tells her that the sale won’t be going ahead, and that he needs the deposit back.

Yet when a very confused Jasmine bumps into Mia shortly after, and tries to get to the bottom of the couple’s change of heart, Mia has no idea what she’s talking about. It seems Ari didn’t think to tell her that he was about to pull out of the deal.

Can the two get on the same page, or is their disagreement over the dodgy money about to tear their adoption dreams apart?

Elsewhere, Tori (Penny McNamee) refuses to tell Justin (James Stewart) about her and Christian’s (Ditch Davey) plans to move to London. She’s already applied for jobs in the city, but doesn’t want to worry her brother before they know that it’s definitely going to happen.

Yet when she finally builds up the courage to tell him – helped on by Christian’s concerns that he’ll let it slip accidentally – she gets nothing more than a “good luck.”

It’s completely the opposite of the freak-out that she was expecting.

“So you’re okay with me going to the other side of the world?” she asks her brother. Yet he calmly explains that he’s got Leah, she’s got Christian, and that he’s totally fine with it.

“It’s called adulting. Dream big. You wanna go to London, go to London!”

Is Justin really as fine as he lets on?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 18th October 2021 (Episode 7645)

Leah solves the case of the missing spices. In the process of helping Roo, Bella finds herself healing. Will Mackenzie fall for Logan’s charms?

Tuesday 19th October 2021 (Episode 7646)

Second chance love is on the line for Bella and Nikau. Mackenzie and Logan can’t keep their hands off one another. Martha worries the online auction is a bust.

Wednesday 20th October 2021 (Episode 7647)

Can Nikau and Bella rebuild? Ari wonders what life could have been like. Alf tries to plan time with his wife.

Thursday 21st October 2021 (Episode 7648)

A new arrival ruffles local law enforcement. Will Ari listen to Mia’s request? Can Christian get Tori to tell her brother about London?

Friday 22nd October 2021 (Episode 7649)

Dean and Ziggy’s relationship cracks. Justin’s not convinced by Leah’s nephew. Tane can’t shake Felicity.