Neighbours Spoilers – Paul launches a bitter custody battle for Isla

On next week’s Neighbours in Australia, with a custody battle brewing between David, Aaron and Nicolette, a long-term friendship is under threat…

These episodes will air in the UK in late October.

There’s nothing like a custody battle to rip loved ones apart, and it seems that as Neighbours races towards the end of the year, a battle is looming that is set to threaten a long and much loved friendship.

As viewers are well aware, ever since Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Stone) returned to Erinsborough, she has been overly protective of her daughter Isla (Axelle Austin) – the daughter whom she was supposed to give over to another couple.

See, Nicolette was only ever supposed to act as a surrogate for local couple David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson). After a drunken night, the trio decided to do the insemination themselves, with the help of a handy turkey baster.

A few weeks later, they were elated to learn that the child they longed for had been conceived.

As the months went on, Nicolette’s ties to the family weakened and, just weeks before the birth, she ran away. Having only recently returned, this time with the baby on the outside, Nicolette has been wriggling her way back into the family.

Unfortunately for David and Aaron, Nicolette isn’t happy to honour their initial co-parenting agreement, where the boys would be the primary caregivers, with Nic acting as a sort of aunt.

Nonetheless, the boys feel as they should have at least some sort of custody of Isla, and, this week, decide to pursue a 50/50 agreement.

Nicolette, however, isn’t having a bar of it!

When the idea of shared custody is floated by her, she immediately shuts it down and refuses to even entertain the notion.

For the boys to hear this, it breaks their heart.

And what’s more, TV Week reports that it forces Nicolette’s mother and the boys’ dear friend Jane (Annie Jones) into an impossible decision.

She feels like she’s caught between a rock and a hard place – does she choose to back her daughter, whose decisions she definitely questions, or the two men she has done wrong by? She can see both sides to the very messy story.

But she’s called to action when she overhears her friend Paul (Stefan Dennis) discussing legal options on the phone.

Jumping straight in to put a stop to it, Jane begs Paul to see reason. A custody battle, long and drawn out in the courts as this one might be, could result in a hefty cost to all parties involved.

It seems Jane might be asking a little bit too much, considering not that long ago, she greeted Paul with a slap and accused him of being a child trafficker.

Knowing she can only try her hardest, Jane admits that she is willing to give Paul a second chance, and gives him the chance to redeem their friendship following what has happened. Trying to play the master at his own game, she cuts him a deal.

If he chooses to keep lawyers out of the situation, she will forgive him all his wrongdoings – including his attempt to extort a baby out of her daughter.

However, realising what is at stake, Paul decides to continue with his plan. This time, doubling down on his bid for David and Aaron to win custody, the ruthless businessman decides to hire a criminal lawyer instead of a family lawyer, believing that they will have the cojones that are required to win such a case.

It’s a kick to the guts for poor Jane, who believed her friendship would be enough to stop Paul pursuing custody.

Seeing where his true feelings lie, Jane has no choice but the draw a line through the friendship once and for all.

Old friends, torn apart, Jane and Paul are divided, both determined to back their children to the hilt.

In the end, only one can get what they want – David or Nicolette?

But with so much at stake, will Paul and Jane ever be able to reconcile their once close friendship when all is said and done?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next two weeks in Australia:

Monday 11th October (8716)

Levi is thrown by Amy’s hypocritical stance on their relationship, letting her know he’ll be going on a date with Felicity.

Harlow fakes an error into the roster Chloe created.

Tuesday 12th October (8717)

When Aaron and David casually drop in to check on Nicolette and Isla, she is furious that they can’t stop worrying about her.

Despite Terese making it clear that the way Paul uses people is unacceptable, he recruits Harlow again, leaving Brent to spill the beans to Terese.

Wednesday 13th October (8718)

When Nicolette catches the boys making a call to Leo for some Abigail time, she’s defensive on Isla’s behalf, but the boys are insulted because they’re not getting the proper bonding time with Isla.

Brent is hurt and frustrated by Harlow’s defence of Paul and doesn’t like how much she’s lying.

Thursday 14th October (8719)

Everyone expects Harlow to be devastated by Brent’s decision to break up with her, but she’s cool, calm and collected.

Amy becomes fixated on spying on Levi’s date with Felicity.

Hendrix invites Mackenzie over to play video games, leading to a hot make-out session.

Monday 18th October (8720)

Amy works herself into a tizz thinking Levi is going to leave the relationship.

Both Mackenzie and Hendrix believe the other is ready to take things to the next level.

Tuesday 19th October (8721)

A guilty Kyle tells Roxy his reason for visiting Frankston and she quietly processes the news.

Tensions flare when Nicolette refuses to consider giving David and Aaron more than 50/50 custody.

Wednesday 20th October (8722)

Paul makes inquires into criminal lawyers, rattling Nicolette and Jane.

Melanie reacts badly to a medical issue.

Toadie is delighted when Nell shows an interest into his pro wrestling pastime.

Thursday 21st October (8723)

Terese admits to Harlow that she misses Paul and his sad at the thought of spending her life without him.

A conflicted Aaron gets advice from Toadie to take up Paul’s offer.