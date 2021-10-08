On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, a discussion about honeymoon destinations leads to Christian making a huge suggestion – can he talk Tori into making the biggest move of her life?

We don’t need to recap the tornado that is Tori (Penny McNamee) and Christian’s (Ditch Davey) relationship over the past few months.

The couple had moved fast, going from strangers, to colleagues, to lovers, to bride- and groom-to-be in the space of a year. Yet it all came crashing down after Christian’s near-death experience at the hands of Lewis Hayes, which left the neurosurgeon searching for answers to why he survived.

They were estranged for months, with Tori calling off their engagement after Christian began pushing her away and devoting all of his time to his patient, Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy). It took Rachel’s death for him to realise that there were no “answers”, no higher reason for his survival, and finally he and Tori reunited.

A few months have gone by and the couple are happier than ever, and are planning their second attempt at a wedding ceremony.

Yet in all of the excitement, there’s one thing they’ve completely forgotten about. Tori Morgan, get yourself a brand new spreadsheet, as it’s time to start brainstorming honeymoon destinations!

In amongst all of the venue planning and catering decisions, a honeymoon hadn’t even crossed Tori’s mind, until Christian casually brings it up as the pair walk along the beach.

Now she’s excited about the prospect of some alone time with her new husband, and the big destination decision starts.

“Anywhere with a kids club,” Tori points out, sheepishly. Needing to take care of Grace means their location choices have already been narrowed down.

Christian assures her that there are plenty of places that’ll have great childcare, allowing them “a family honeymoon.” Yet the devoted mother wants it to be their honeymoon, and it’s not long until Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) offer them a couple of weeks of childcare.

The loved up couple happily agree, and Christian and Tori now face the happy prospect of some relaxing weeks away from the bay, child-free and able to enjoy the start of their married life together.

Yet even with Grace sorted, the pair struggle to find a destination that suits them both. While they may be compatible in the language of love, they’ve got very different interests in, well, pretty much everything else.

It may take a village to raise a baby, but seemingly not even a whole coastal town can help them decide on a honeymoon destination. Leah, Justin and Maz (Emily Symons) all get involved, but it doesn’t get them any closer.

Tori – “A tropical island.”

Christian – “Trekking in Nepal. Bungee jumping in New Zealand.”

Tori – “We need to think of something a little less adventurous. Our romance is an adventure.”

Christian – “Tahiti?”

Tori – “Tahiti’s nice, but we live at the beach!”

Christian questions where Tori’s wanderlust is, and his doting fiancée points out that “it wandered off when she wandered in,” pointing an accusatory finger at Grace. This could be difficult.

Eventually, Tori suggests London. A romantic city on the other side of the world, full of history, shows, the royal palaces.

While it takes a minute or two for Christian to be won round – “so you get worked up over the Tower of London, do you?” he teases his fiancée – he soon grows to like the idea.

But there’s so much to do in the British capital, do they really want to squeeze it into a few short weeks? Tori wishes they could stay longer, to fit more of London in, leading Christian to make a huge suggestion.

If they’re going to go that far, why just make it a honeymoon? Why not move to London?

Tori laughs it off, but hours later, when he arrives at her office with a list of job vacancies across the UK, she realises that her fiancé is deadly serious!

It’s fair to say she isn’t happy.

“You’re serious?! You know how complicated our life is here! I have Grace. I have a responsible job. What about Justin and Leah?! And Buddy?”

“It’s impossible, and that’s all there is to it. I have to go, I have rounds.”

With that, she barges out of her office, leaving a dejected Christian to close the laptop filled with plans, and put a lid on his dream of a life abroad.

Unless, with a little help from Logan (Harley Bonner), he can win Tori round?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th September 2021 (Episode 7640)

Dean struggles with his recovery. Bella is furious with Nikau. Tane puts a stop to his romance.

Tuesday 12th September 2021 (Episode 7641)

The air goes out of Nikau and Tane’s road trip. Ziggy and Mackenzie clash over what’s best for Dean. Ari and Mia seek out John’s advice.

Wednesday 13th September 2021 (Episode 7642)

Nikau gets mixed results with his olive branches. Ari and Mia adopt some hope from John. Can Ziggy and Dean get back on the same page? Tane manages to avoid Felicity… well, almost.

Thursday 14th September 2021 (Episode 7643)

Christian’s idea of an extended honeymoon doesn’t go over well with Tori. The Felicity and Tane tornado continues to spin. The joy of Martha and Alf’s return is short lived.

Friday 15th October 2021 (Episode 7644)

The continued success of their catering business is giving Chloe and Ryder sleepless nights. Logan surprises Tori when he gives her valuable insight about her fear of change.