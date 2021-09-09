Home and Away Spoilers – Christian’s proposal doesn’t go to plan

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Christian and Tori are finally back on track, but Christian’s plans for a romantic second proposal don’t quite go to plan.

It has taken months to get to this point, but Christian (Ditch Davey) is finally ready to propose to Tori (Penny McNamee) again.

It’s hard to believe Christian only arrived in Summer Bay in October last year. Their whirlwind romance and engagement was a dream come true for Tori, and brought some much needed stability to her life after her turbulent relationship with Ash and difficult baby journey with Robbo.

When Christian proposed for the first time in March of this year, Tori was taken aback by how quickly things were moving, but her answer was a resounding “yes”. Within just a few months of the proposal, they were ready to get married, and were just days away from heading to Melbourne for their low key ceremony.

However, Christian’s near death experience changed everything. He almost threw away their entire relationship as he searched for the “reason” why he’d survived, and focussed all of his attention on Rachel (Marny Kennedy), a patient whose life he believed he’d been brought back to save.

Now, the couple are back together, and Christian isn’t wasting any time with getting things back to how they were. He plans to propose, and to do it in style.

As he whisks Tori away for a romantic dinner at Salt, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) rapidly prepare the house. Leah has placed rose petals on their bed – which, as Justin notes, they’ll be finding for days – and candles all around the flat – a massive fire hazard, he points out cautiously.

They get out of the way just in time as Tori and Christian arrive home.

Justin just has time to grab his guitar – needed for the next part of Christian’s grand plan – before he and Leah rush into the garden to hide. Christian makes his former fiancée, and hopefully future fiancée, close her eyes as he beckons her inside.

She’s blown away by the effort he’s made – still having no idea what it’s all about – and is excited when he tells her they have the house to themselves for the whole day.

Over at the Pier Diner complex, Leah and Justin start to put the second part of the plan in place – a candle-lit dinner on the pier at sunset, with fireworks set to go off as Justin serenades them with his trusty guitar.

They’re so excited that they can’t keep the news from Marilyn (Emily Simons), who is delighted that the couple are about to have some happiness after their eventful few months.

After a couple of hours of enjoying each others’ company at the house, and dressed in their finest suit and dress, Christian and Tori head to the beach. There, the neurosurgeon blindfolds his Head of ED girlfriend and leads her towards the pier.

She’s blown away when she opens her eyes to see a rose-petal-strewn red carpet lining the path, with a table adorned with flowers and champagne awaiting them at the end of the pier.

It’s beautiful and she loves it.

However, his plans come to an abrupt end just seconds later as the two of them receive simultaneous phone calls. “Please tell me this is part of your grand plan?” asks Tori, nervously, as she goes to answer.

“I wish,” says Christian, dreading what’s to come. There’s an emergency at the hospital, as Nikau and Dean are rushed in, both in a bad way.

Still dressed up to the nines, they have no choice but to head into the hospital and deal with their patients and friends.

Yet Christian isn’t ready to abandon his plans that easily.

The pair’s romance started in Northern Districts Hospital. Tori first kissed Christian when she misinterpreted him trying to press a lift button. Thinking he was going in for a kiss, she reciprocated, before dying of embarrassment when she realised he was only leaning across to select the floor.

It wasn’t long before they met in the lift once again, and this time it was Christian who made the first move, surprising her with a second kiss. The rest is history.

Now, a year later, Christian makes the most of the situation.

As the pair get in the lift after a traumatic few hours battling to save Nikau and Dean’s lives, they’re exhausted. However, the elevator provides the perfect makeshift location for the big question, when Tori reminds him that it was where they first kissed.

“Yeah, I guess it is where it all first started.”

Rushing back to grab his suit jacket, he gets down on one knee. “This is not what I had planned,” he begins. “But I couldn’t think of a better time or place. For the second, and hopefully last time, Tori Morgan, will you please marry me?”

There’s no drama this time, nothing and nobody to get in the way, and the answer is simple – “yes!”

While all this is going on, poor Leah and Justin have no idea that the plans have changed. They’re sitting on the Pier eagerly awaiting their guests, wondering why the champagne hasn’t been touched. What’s happened?

When an impatient Justin finally gives his sister’s boyfriend a call, he finds out that their guests won’t be arriving after all.

Not wanting all of their hard work to go to waste, he and Leah decide they may as well make the most of their efforts. The pair have been through the works themselves the last six months, with Justin’s addiction to pain meds and the Susie drama almost ending their relationship on a number of occasions.

After such a hard few months, the romantic dinner is just what the doctor ordered. With Christian and Tori otherwise engaged, they get to enjoy their own romantic candle-lit dinner, before watching the impressive fireworks display over the bay.

It seems two happy couples are well and truly back on track.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 13th August 2021 (Episode 7620)

2021 Olympic Return

Dean and Mia’s lives hang in the balance. Christian is set to propose. Ari finds unlikely support from Mackenzie.

Tuesday 14th August 2021 (Episode 7621)

Can Dr Logan Bennett save Dean’s life? The Paratas have a truly horrible day… Will Christian’s proposal to Tori go according to plan?

Wednesday 15th September 2021 (Episode 7622)

Mia, Ari and Chloe are devastated by the loss of the baby. Tori clashes with Logan as Dean and Nikau fight for their lives. Leah and Justin make the most of Christian’s derailed proposal.

Thursday 16th September 2021 (Episode 7623)

Will Ziggy’s feelings for Dean threaten her relationship with Tane? Will Nikau’s surgery be a success? Kieran recognises living with Alf isn’t working.

Friday 17th September 2021 (Episode 7624)

Ryder and Cash are trying to enlist people for different agendas. Tane starts the painful process of healing. Kieran’s absence leaves a void. Justin receives bad news about the Garage.