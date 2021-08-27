On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, as Kieran awaits news from Martha, he grows ever closer to Jasmine. However, their newfound bond is put to the test when he goes in for a kiss – how will Jasmine react?

When we left things last week, Alf had returned to Merimbula with Kieran’s letter, after agreeing to give Martha the chance to read it.

There’s no guarantee that she’ll be willing to see Kieran again, but at least the letter gives him an opportunity to tell her how he feels and apologise for all of his past wrongs.

Beginning a new week in Summer Bay, Kieran is anxiously awaiting news. Roo still hasn’t heard anything from Alf, and isn’t feeling hugely optimistic.

Yet as she struggles to get a reply from her dad, there’s a shock when he suddenly returns to the bay unannounced.

When Roo asks him what Martha thought of the letter, he has another surprise. Martha emerges from inside the bait shop, back in town and prepared to face her son for the first time in months.

She’s angry at Roo for welcoming Kieran back into the bay and giving him so much support when she knows how much trouble he’s caused in the past.

It was meant to be Martha’s decision as to whether she saw her son or not, and she once again feels like Roo is making decisions for her.

Despite her reservations, she agrees to meet Kieran.

While Kieran may not have the support of his mum or Alf, thankfully Jasmine is now firmly on his side. He moved in with her and Irene last week, and while Jasmine was initially worried about living under the same roof as him considering his past behaviour, she eventually decided to give him a second chance.

After chatting into the early hours, the pair formed a bond, and Jasmine realised that he really has changed. This week, their friendship continues to grow. Jasmine’s sporty personality even rubs off on him as he uses ocean swimming to fill the time while he anxiously waits for news from Martha.

However, their new bond is soon to be put at risk when Kieran misinterprets her feelings.

Jasmine finds him sitting on the fence looking out over the beach. He figures his mum would have read his letter by now, and as he’s still heard nothing, he can only fear the worst. Yet Jasmine convinces him not to write things off just yet, and to give Martha more time.

She talks him into coming back the house with her for dinner, as she refuses to eat alone. It’s there that he gets a text from Roo – she lets him know that his mum and Alf are back, and that they’re coming over that afternoon!

The nerves make him want to turn to the bottle yet again. Thankfully, he knows it’s the last chance he’s got with his mum and doesn’t want to stuff it up, and that’s enough to keep him sober.

Yet when Martha turns up, things are more than a little tense.

When Kieran asks if she read his letter, he gets a straightforward “yes” – nothing more. Roo is taken aback that her mum could be so cold, and encourages her to actually tell Kieran how she feels about it. In reality, she only has one question:

“What exactly do you want from me?”

She elaborates. “You wrote me a letter and told me how you feel. You didn’t say what you wanted from me.”

As they sit down to talk alone, all Kieran wants to tell her is that things will be different this time, and hopes that she’ll give him a chance to prove himself. He explains that he’s been going to AA, he’s doing the work, and that she can even speak to his sponsor if she wants an impartial view.

“I just wanna be able to talk to my mum. Have the relationship that we never had.”

Despite him putting his heart on the line, she gives nothing away, and it’s clear Martha is in no rush to let her son back into her life.

Later on, he opens up to Jasmine about how cold his mother was to him. He’s never seen her like that before, and is worried she isn’t willing to let him back in.

As she makes him a tea in the kitchen, she warns him to keep his expectations in check, just in case. But she does assure him that his mum read the letter, and travelled a long way to hear him out… they’ve got to be good signs, right?

“How do you do that,” he questions with a smile, “always look on the bright side, no matter what?”

As she reassuringly puts her hand on his arm, it’s obvious that he’s starting to get the wrong impression.

The following morning, he’s prepared her breakfast as a thank you for being his shoulder to lean on.

As she smiles and tells him she’s always there for him, he leans in for a kiss!

Jasmine pulls away instantly.

“Sorry, no no no no,” are the only words Kieran can muster as he begins to freak out. “Sorry, ahh I’ve gotta go, sorry!”

Although she reassures him it’s fine, and still manages to keep a smile on her face, Kieran bolts!

When Jasmine chases him towards the beach, wanting to talk it through, he aggressively swings around and shouts at her to leave him alone.

With Kieran not known for coping well with rejection, how will he deal with this major new setback?

To make matters worse, the drama has caused Jasmine to forget to take her epilepsy meds. When she finally catches up with Kieran again, he’s calmed down and apologetic for acting out yet again. However, it’s not long before there are more important things to worry about.

It’s hours since she should have taken her prescription. Before they know it, Jasmine collapses and suffers a seizure, with only Kieran around to help her.

Unfortunately, when Alf turns the corner to find Jasmine collapsed on the ground with Kieran standing over her, he fears the worst.

Screaming at his step son to get away from her, it’s clear Alf thinks Kieran has done something horrible.

It’s not long before Cash is at the scene, as Alf tries to convince him that Kieran is to blame for Jasmine’s collapse.

Who will Cash believe?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 30th August 2021 (Episode 7610)

Emmett stalls on telling Bella he is leaving. Chloe has a poor attitude towards work. Roo is anxious to hear Martha has returned.

Tuesday 31st August 2021 (Episode 7611)

Martha and Kieran finally come face to face. Jasmine is shaken when she sees another side of Kieran. Ari and Mia are nervous for their first ultrasound.

Wednesday 1st September 2021 (Episode 7612)

Martha makes a surprising decision about Kieran. Leah and Justin struggle to put the past fully behind them. A piece of good news leaves John strangely upset.

Thursday 2nd September 2021 (Episode 7613)

Ziggy’s worried that three’s a crowd. Can Tori and Christian see eye to eye? John attempts to give back. Justin and Leah continue to be at arms-length.

Friday 3rd September 2021 (Episode 7614)

Will Ziggy give into her feelings? Justin and Leah get back on track. Will a heartbroken Nikau derail Bella’s exhibition?