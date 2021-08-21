Home and Away Spoilers – Kieran finds a new home with Irene

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Jasmine is torn when Irene offers Kieran a place to stay. Can the pair really live under the same roof?

Kieran (Rick Donald) has had it rough since he first arrived in Summer Bay last year. Martha (Belinda Giblin) kept his existence from Alf (Ray Meagher) when they reunited after more than 30 years, and it was struggle enough for Alf to accept that his new wife had a child he never knew about.

However, that was nothing compared with what was to come. Kieran has spent years battling alcohol addiction, and struggles to control his emotions, especially when told ‘no’.

When Alf discovered that Kieran had been violent towards Martha in the past, he no longer wanted a bar of him.

Kieran skipped town after a dramatic showdown with Alf in the Surf Club. He returned a few weeks later, hiding in Martha’s caravan before kidnapping her, driving her to an ATM and demanding that she withdrew money he could spend on booze.

Now he’s back again, over 100 days sober and desperate to make amends with his family once and for all. While Roo (Georgie Parker) can see that he’s made huge strides towards sobriety and a new life, Alf can only see the old Kieran and refuses to accept that he’s changed. Moreso, he refuses to let him anywhere near Martha.

However, last week, he decided to give Kieran a chance to prove himself, and agreed to let him come to the house and plead his case.

In the end, Kieran was overcome with nerves. He bought a bottle of Scotch from Salt and headed to a bench to turn to his old friend as a way to deal with his anxiety over the meeting with Mr Stewart.

Despite the huge temptation, Kieran never opened the Scotch. Ryder (Lukas Radovich) found him on a bench before it was too late, and Roo eventually calmed him down enough for the pair to make their way to Summer Bay House.

Sadly, when it comes to explaining why they’re late, it seems honesty isn’t the best policy.

Alf initially seems suitably impressed at Kieran’s claim to be over 100 days sober, but when he admits that he was tempted earlier in the day, and that Ryder found him clutching a bottle, it goes worse than he or Roo could have ever imagined.

To have put Ryder in that situation is too much for Alf, and he orders Kieran out of his house immediately.

Roo steps in and supports her half brother, telling her dad that if he’s going to kick Kieran out, he’ll have to kick her out too!

No problem. Soon after, Roo is helping Kieran settle into his motel room before heading off to one of her own. Alf called her bluff and kicked out his own daughter! They have more of a battle on their hands than they thought.

The next morning, as Roo returns to check on Kieran, he has packed up and is ready to leave town. He thanks Roo for all of her help, but he just doesn’t see a way past Alf’s reservations – he’s got to just accept that he’s lost, and move in.

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



Yet Roo doesn’t give up that easily. She suggests they go for breakfast, giving them some time to talk things through. If he’s still determined to leave after that, she’ll drive him to the bus stop herself.

That gives Irene (Lynne McGranger) the opportunity to make a suggestion nobody expected. While even she has her reservations about Kieran, she knows first hand the struggles of battling alcoholism, and wants to help.

She makes a proposition – Kieran can move in with her and Jasmine (Sam Frost)!

There are just three rules: no shouting, no misbehaving, and NO drinking.

Unsurprisingly, Kieran jumps at the idea, and he becomes the newest resident of the Beach House.

Jasmine initially seems fine with the idea, and is even there when Irene suggests it to Roo and Kieran. The newly calm Kieran apologises for his past behaviour, both bailing on the gym manager role and getting up in her face about the job, but Jasmine insists she’s decided to put the past behind her.

Yet once he’s moved his stuff in, it’s clear that isn’t the case.

Kieran is determined not to stuff things up, and is calmer than ever before, but Jasmine still does everything she can to avoid being in the house at the same time as him.

She heads for a run, despite not being long out of hospital, and shuns the suggestion of a welcome dinner that evening.

She later confesses to Irene that she thought she’d be okay with Kieran moving in, but that she forgot how weird she is.

While Irene knows where she’s coming from, she reminds Jasmine that they’ve both been in the same position before, of needing people to be there for them. He’s really trying, and maybe it’s worth giving him a shot.

Later on that night, as Jasmine comes down for a glass of water, she finds Kieran out on the veranda.

Giving him the chance Irene was talking about, she sits down and chats to him. He’s insistent that he doesn’t want to make her feel weird in her own home, and again apologises for their past weirdness – he seems truly remorseful.

As they chat, Jasmine acknowledges it’ll take some getting used to, and Kieran promises not to invade her space. He jokes about what a great housemate he can be too, promising that he always – “okay, nearly always” – leaves the toilet seat down.

Jasmine gets him to open up about his past issues, asking him how someone likes him ends up where he is. Telling him she’s got all night, it seems like she’s really willing to give him a go.

With Irene, Roo and Jasmine on side, it looks like Kieran finally has a chance to sort his life out.

Yet the one big hurdle still remains – Alf!

Despite him no longer having Kieran under his roof, Mr Stewart just can’t keep his feelings about the guy to himself. At the Diner, he has a go at Irene for taking him in, berating her decision as Kieran can only stand on in silent shock.

He heads straight back to the Beach house, riled up and determined that he’s going to skip town again.

Will Alf drive Kieran out of town, or will the support of his new housemates encourage him to keep fighting to restore his relationship with his mother once and for all?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd August 2021 (Episode 7605)

Justin continues to make amends. Can Roo bridge the gap between Alf and Kieran? Will Christian be able to win Tori back?

Tuesday 24th August 2021 (Episode 7606)

Christian woos the love of his life. Alf’s opinion towards Kieran hardens. Nikau and Ryder come to blows.

Wednesday 25th August 2021 (Episode 7607)

Kieran makes one last plea to Alf. Irene gives Alf a piece of her mind. Justin slowly rebuilds his life.

Thursday 26th August 2021 (Episode 7608)

Nikau’s behaviour divides his friends and family. Leah makes a serious confession to Justin. John pushes his bank for an investigation.

Friday 27th August 2021 (Episode 7609)

Justin and Leah test their morals. Nikau confronts Bella. Emmett gets the break he’s been dreaming of.