Home and Away Spoilers – Rachel admits her feelings for Christian

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Christian finally sets the record straight with Rachel, telling her he isn’t interested in her romantically. Is it the start of him repairing his relationship with Tori, or is it too late?

Ever since Rachel (Marny Kennedy) landed in Summer Bay with a bang, Christian (Ditch Davey) has done all he can to help her, and the two have grown ever closer. However, despite Tori’s (Penny McNamee) suspicions, he has only ever cared about his patient’s recovery – the feelings stopped there.

He felt a personal responsibility for her. He was there the day that she fell from the sky in a freak skydiving accident, and felt that it was fate which brought them together. After his near-death experience at the hands of Lewis, he truly believed that he had been brought back to save her.

While his feelings for Rachel have only ever been platonic, he’s certainly given her one or two signs to think that there’s something more. He postponed his and Tori’s wedding to stay in Summer Bay to look after her, and continued to be by her side even after Tori called off the wedding for good.

He’s spent evenings in her hospital room, watching TV and sharing snacks, and has accompanied her on numerous walks around Summer Bay since he decided that she’s progressed well enough in her recovery to head outside.

It was clear that Rachel had begun to develop feelings for her doctor when she affectionately placed her hand on his as they sat down on the beach. A look of concern crossed Christian’s face as he pondered whether he was crossing a line, but it didn’t change the way he acted towards her.

“These walks are quickly becoming the highlight of my day,” she told him, as she began seeking him out at the hospital.

As he continued to take her on trips around the bay, including lunch dates at the Diner, all Tori could do was watch on, devastated that her former fiancé had seemingly moved on with another woman.

Even Jasmine tried advising the neurosurgeon that he was crossing a line, but Christian refused to listen. “You know what, I’m no longer engaged, so it’s none of your business what I do!”

Next week, everything begins to change. Rachel’s spine and skull have finally fused back together after weeks in the halo brace, and her time at Northern Districts Hospital is coming to an end.

When Christian gives her the good news, her reaction isn’t quite what he expected – she’s almost disappointed.

She claims she’s slightly scared to be going back out into the world after all that’s happened. Part of the reason, of course, is that she doesn’t want to say goodbye to Christian.

“This is what we’ve been working towards, getting you home. It’s a good thing,” the doc reassures her.

“Is it?” she questions, before making a big revelation. “Cos I’m pretty sure it’d mean I wouldn’t see as much of you any more.”

As she reveals her feelings, she once again takes his hand in hers. The doc suddenly realises that his weeks of lavishing her with attention has resulted in his patient falling for him, and he jumps back. “Oh, no, no, no no.” Jasmine and Tori were right all along.

Rachel is shocked at his reaction, telling him that she thought this was what he wanted. The doc realises he has some explaining to do, and he’s forced to let her down gently.

He tells her that he’s not sure what she was thinking, but that there’s nothing going on between them. While he’s grown close to her, his feelings have only ever been those of friendship. “I’m in love with Tori.”

“I’m sorry, I thought that it ended…”

“It has, and it hasn’t.”

She can’t believe it. Christian said she was the reason he was here. She was his purpose!

He can see where the misunderstanding came from, as he reiterates that she’s the reason he survived his near death experience. However, he survived so that he could save her, but not so that they could have a romantic connection.

“I’m not going to lie,” she tells him, slightly annoyed. “It felt romantic to me.”

“That wasn’t my intention. Yes, we do have a connection, but for me it’s friendship only.”

“Well, who doesn’t need another friend, I guess,” she says, giving half a smile but through gritted teeth. Her weeks of flirting with Christian, of their growing connection, all over in just two minutes. She now needs to go back into the world, but alone.

With Rachel almost fully recovered, and any thoughts of a romantic connection out of the question, where does this leave Tori and Christian? Their engagement is off and they’ve barely spoken in weeks, but is the path now clear for a reunion?

Later in the week, as an explosion rocks the bay, Northern Districts is overwhelmed by the influx of patients. Christian tries catching up with his former fiancée, but work is her only priority as they rush to operate on Chloe, then later Jasmine.

After a hectic day, he tries to make her take a break as she rushes around from patient to patient. He wants her to think about herself, and presumably about them. Yet their fractured relationship now seem to be the last thing on her mind as she throws herself into her work.

Can be convince her to give him the time of day and get past their problems, or is it already too late?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd August 2021 (Episode 7590)

Rachel mixes messages. Roo reads Kieran’s letter. Nikau enters dark territory.

Tuesday 3rd August 2021 (Episode 7591)

Who will come out unscathed from the explosion? Has Mackenzie hit rock bottom? In the aftermath of the explosion, people look for answers.

Wednesday 4th August 2021 (Episode 7592)

Nikau is trying to have his cake and eat it too. Mackenzie and Ryder talk it out. Is Kieran keeping a secret from Roo?

Thursday 5th August 2021 (Episode 7593)

Dean tries to help a spiralling Justin after he lashes out at Ziggy. Irene gets a taste of the slick new homicide detective. Roo supports Kieran after his shock admission.

Friday 6th August 2021 (Episode 7594)

Ziggy continues to support Justin against her own better judgement. The new detective has started rattling a few cages. Justin continues to find new ways to reach rock bottom.