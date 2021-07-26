On this week’s Neighbours in Australia, as Amy struggles to make a decision between Ned and Levi, Ned comes up with a plan that could keep everybody happy – she should date both of them.

Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) developed a crush on Ned (Ben Hall) shortly after she arrived back in town. Seeing nothing wrong with jumping from Yashvi’s (Olivia Junkeer) dad to her ex-boyfriend, the blonde bombshell made a move on Ned after the Longest Workout Competition, taking him by surprise with a kiss as they tidied up.

Ned was initially reluctant, and was warned off falling for yet another of his bosses, but he eventually accepted that the crush she had on him was reciprocal. They eventually gave into temptation in the No. 30 sunroom, just as Dipi (Sharon Johal) walked in. Oh dear.

While they tried to make things work, Amy eventually ended up rejecting Ned’s advances.

She soon found herself intrigued by Levi (Richie Morris), with an innocent night of roasting marshmallows soon turning racy.

However, she was stunned when she realised that Levi is about the same age as her son, but eventually managed to put that disturbing thought to one side.

Fast forward a few weeks and now Amy has both Levi and Ned vying for her affection. At first, she’s loving having two men wanting her, and is enjoying all of the fun it brings, but it isn’t long until she realises it’s taking its toll on both guys.

Talking to TV Week, Jacinta explains that, “initially the two relationships present as a bit of fun for Amy after some serious life and relationship challenges. Ned appeals to her sensitive side and Levi is amusing to her. And, frankly, they’re both very pretty.”

When Ned and Levi discover that Amy likes both of them, it turns into a playful rivalry as they both try to prove themselves as the bigger man. However, it soon takes its toll, and looks like it could have a negative impact on both of their self-esteem.

This week, Ned thinks he’s got the perfect idea to end the rivalry and keep everyone happy. He calls a meeting of the three of them, where he suggests they have a polyamorous relationship.

Essentially, Amy can date both him and Levi at the same time.

It wasn’t something either Amy or Levi would have ever considered… but it seems to make sense. Why stop the fun if Ned’s idea provides an answer?

Levi is the first to agree, appreciating that it would remove the competitiveness between the two guys. However, Amy has reservations, and initially considers just ending things completely, not wanting to end up hurting either of them.

However, when the boys express their commitment to the idea, she decides to give it a go. They lay down some basic ground rules for the relationship, and commit to giving it their best shot. The Ned / Amy / Levi polyamorous relationship is officially on.

Yet there’s one person who isn’t happy with their new arrangement – Sheila (Colette Mann). She’s always been protective of Levi, and considering her traditional ideas of love and relationships, she definitely doesn’t think this is the right thing for him.

In true Sheila style, she can’t help but meddle, and makes her feelings known at every opportunity. Will the trio’s plan work with Sheila constantly watching over them?

Jacinta is proud to be taking part in a storyline that explores a less conventional relationship dynamic. “I think we should always try to reflect real intimate relationships in our society,” she told TV Week. “The more we represent the beautifully diverse nature and uniqueness of humans, the more people will feel accepted and seen.”

These scenes air in Australia from Thursday 29th July, and in the UK four weeks later from Thursday 26th August 2021.

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for next two weeks in Australia:

Monday 26th July (8672)

David is increasingly overwhelmed by the stress of it all as the search for Nicolette continues.

Seeing Jesse still stirs up too much pain about Josh for Terese, so Harlow accepts she can’t pursue the friendship.

Tuesday 27th July (8673)

Following David’s outburst at Nicolette’s obstetrician, Karl suggests he take a leave of absence.

Mackenzie discovers that Melanie didn’t include some of the big, fancy law firms she worked for in her CV, leaving her and Toadie to wonder what she’s is hiding.

Wednesday 28th July (8674)

Karl reveals to Susan that Melanie once had a very messy affair with her boss, and the news quickly travels to Hendrix and Sheila.

Ned plans his own adventurous day out with Amy, but it quickly falls apart when he’s forced to deal with a work issue.

Thursday 29th July (8675)

Susan digs further into Melanie’s past by meeting up with Dr. Anna Buke, and things aren’t looking great.

Ned calls for a catch-up between himself, Levi and Amy and proposes an option no one saw coming.

Monday 2nd August (8676)

David refused to acknowledge Leo, meanwhile Aaron reaches out to Chloe to rebuild their relationship.

Everybody is gobsmacked by Ned’s proposal that Amy officially date him and Levi, and the guys are taking idea of polyamory more seriously.

Tuesday 3rd August (8677)

Terese’s protectiveness of Jesse intensified when she learns Shay Quill is pinning the downfall of the family company on him.

Mackenzie is determined to help Melanie with her job hunt and accidentally emails Melanie’s old CV to new prospects.

Wednesday 4th August (8678)

After Amy makes it clear that she’s not keen on the idea of polyamory, the trio try to return to their casual fun, but Levi and Ned express they both want more.

Melanie doesn’t think Toadie needs to know the details of her affair with Justin, but Toadie wants to truth.

Thursday 5th August (8679)

Despite Melanie’s insistence that her relationship with Toadie is different to any she’s had before, Toadie can’t but worry.

While at the hospital, David plans to use the electronic patient file system to find Nicolette, a risky move that could end his career if he is found out.

Amy, Levi and Ned officially begin their polyamorous relationship by establishing ground rules, with all of them committed to making it work with their mutual girlfriend.