Neighbours Spoilers – Leo returns with a bombshell announcement

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Leo returns to Erinsborough and is made a lucrative offer by Paul… but he already has other plans for his future. Meanwhile, Nicolette’s jealousy reaches new peaks.

These episodes will air from Monday 12th July.

Some time has passed since Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) was last in Erinsborough.

The ruthless businessman first left town after the breakdown of his relationship with Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who at the time had left Leo’s father Paul (Stefan Dennis) for him. After she returned to Paul, he teamed up with half-sister Elle (Pippa Black) to test their relationship.

Enter Paul’s ex-wives.

Leo skipped town after Paul discovered he was the cause of his exes Gail Lewis, Christina Alessi, Lyn Scully and Rebecca Napier all returning to Erinsborough, and since then he has only made a brief return to check whether he was a donor candidate when his brother David (Takaya Honda) required a kidney transplant.

But now, he’s headed back to Erinsborough… and it seems he might be around for the long haul.

Paul is anxious about Leo’s return. Sure, they’ve been able to put a lot of their feuding behind them during Paul’s various trips to the US, but their relationship is still on the mend and he desperately wants them to repair it fully. As such, he’s hoping he’ll stay at No. 22, and plans to put on a big brunch for all the family.

After a brief run-in with Pierce (Don Hany) over his choice of sparking wine instead of champagne, Paul is uplifted by his son’s arrival.

There’s hugs and happiness all around. Paul is slightly deflated when he learns that Leo will be staying at No. 32, but putting that aside, just having him back is gift enough.

When everyone gets together for lunch, there’s a renewed sense of family. Paul enjoys being in the kitchen with Terese while Leo discusses with David and Aaron (Matt Wilson) the upcoming birth of their child.

Watching on, Paul sees Leo hand over a present – some booties for the newborn, but he couldn’t choose what style. Touched, David and Aaron thank him.

Noting how comfortable it all feels, Paul informs Terese that he wants Leo to stick around for good, and he will do anything in order to make it happen.

Post lunch, David, Aaron and Leo head out to visit Harold’s. Before he can leave though, Paul asks David for a favour. He wants him to find out what Leo’s plans are, as he wants to offer him a job.

Later in the day, having heard back from David that Leo is open-minded as to his future, Paul seizes the moment and presents Leo with an opportunity. Sitting down with his son in the Lassiters complex, Paul begins the conversation making comment on how Leo knows his business portfolio inside and out…

Without letting on his financial struggles, Paul admits that he needs a certain entrepreneurial knack and Leo has exactly what he’s looking for.

It’s in this moment that Paul delivers his proposal.

Business manager of Lassiters and manager of Paul’s personal portfolio with more autonomy.

Seeing the potential in the offer, Leo asks for some time to think about it.

However, no sooner does Paul head off, than Leo’s phone begins to trill. Whoever it is knows something big about Leo’s future, and also that he has yet to tell his loved ones.

Arriving at No. 22, Leo admits his gratitude towards Paul’s offer, but politely declines. Before Paul can question the move, Leo confirms he is planning on sticking around. But in the same breath, drops a bombshell that shocks his father and ex-girlfriend-turn-step-mother.

“I’m buying Pierce’s winery.”

Elsewhere, Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) is struggling to maintain her jealousy and people are starting to notice.

After ripping Pierce and Chloe’s (April Rose Pengilly) wedding album to shreds last week, the mother-to-be is devastated to learn the business mogul has had a repeat set of photos printed.

Although she hides her emotions in front of her girlfriend, Nicolette explodes as Chloe leaves.

“That manipulative piece of…,” she says before being interrupted by her mother Jane (Annie Jones).

Pulling her up on her commentary, Jane thought she was trying to turn over a new leaf. Agreeing, Nicolette pulls her head in.

However, when Pierce comes for a visit later in the day, she can’t hold back. The pair exchange barbs, which culminates in Nicolette stating that she is doing what Pierce couldn’t – give Chloe a baby. Pierce, taken aback by her phrasing, cooly remind Nicolette that the baby she’s bearing isn’t her and Chloe’s, but rather Aaron’s and David’s.

“You’re completely delusional,” he says, leaving the mother-to-be upset.

To make matters worse, Nicolette meets Leo shortly after, and quickly learns that he and Chloe share a sordid history. Taken aback, her jealousy builds yet again. Yet another ex she had no idea about!

Pierce can’t keep his thoughts to himself after Nicolette’s latest outburst, and goes to visit Jane to voice his concerns over her mental health. He assures Jane that her daughter believes the baby is hers and Chloe’s, not David and Aaron’s!

Jane dismisses his claims and believes Nic either just made a slip of the tongue or was trying to make him jealous, but Pierce is adamant. While his replacing the photos may have been the original issue, Pierce believes that the feelings she has toward the unborn child aren’t normal.

“Even if there was no truth to what she said, doesn’t that just demonstrate how manipulative Nicolette is?” he asks Jane, who is lost for words.

In Pierce’s eyes, Chloe needs to know the truth about her girlfriend and sooner rather than later. How are Chloe, David and Aaron going to react to this latest development?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 12th July (8642)

Although Amy is mortified at misreading Ned’s interest in her, it makes him wonder what it might be like to have a fling with her.

Kyle is shocked to discover Levi has been surveilling the blokes who beat him up as a kid.

Yashvi & Mackenzie struggle to warm to their two strong-minded and highly energetic housemates.

Tuesday 13th July (8643)

Pierce gifts Chloe another set of wedding prints causing a furious Nicolette to blow up again.

Paul’s excited as Leo arrives from New York, making him an attractive offer to help rebuild their relationship.

Levi is shaken to find a toy train on his doorstep, explaining to Kyle it’s a threat from the crew he was surveilling.

Wednesday 14th July (8644)

After an unfortunate slip of the tongue, Nicolette informs Chloe and David what she’s said, both of whom are annoyed at another instance of Nicolette being unable to control her emotions.

Alarmed by Nicolette’s attitude about the baby, Pierce shares his concerns to Leo who decides to keep an eye on her.

After Levi’s boss checks in on Mitch and Nelson, the pair accost Levi and insist he stay out of their business.

Thursday 15th July (8645)

Leo invites Chloe to the vineyard he’s buying off Pierce and surprises her with a dream offer.

An oblivious Hendrix boasts about his recent life successes, crediting Mackenzie and making Harlow feel like he’s forgotten everything she’s done for him.

For the first time, Hendrix and Pierce part on good terms.

Friday 16th July (8646)

Melanie’s still privately upset about Toadie’s reaction to the girls making fun of her laugh.

Still uneasy about Nicolette’s possessive comments about the baby, doubts continue to grow when David and Aaron feel pushed out of the antenatal classes.

Harlow is still feeling low and Brent’s letters don’t make her feel any better, so Terese tries to distract her to lift her up.