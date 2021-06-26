On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Christian devastates Tori when he postpones his wedding, as he puts the care of a new patient first. Why is this particular patient so special?

Tori (Penny McNamee) is remarkably relaxed on the day before she and Christian (Ditch Davey) are meant to head off to Victoria for their wedding. Jasmine (Sam Frost) is surprised when she finds her on the beach about to practice yoga, a rare moment of calm for the doctor who’s spent so much of the past few weeks obsessing over spreadsheets and lists, making sure every last detail is sorted.

However, it turns out to be the calm before the storm, as a spontaneous move by Christian is about to turn her world upside down.

The dress is sorted. The car is packed. The only thing left to do is for Christian to pick up his suit. Easy. Sadly for Tori’s stress levels, a few beers with Justin means the groom-to-be forgets to head to the hire place before it closes that evening.

No problem, Christian reassures Tori… if worst comes to worst, they can just get one off the rack in Melbourne! “I was just kidding”, he quickly adds before his future wife’s blood pressure starts to raise too much, and assures her he’ll pick it up first thing in the morning.

Yet the next morning, something huge gets in the way. He heads for an early morning drive to pick up the suit, speeding through the country roads in a very un-Christian-like as he gets in one last adrenaline rush before his big day. As he’s driving, he passes a sign for a skydiving centre, and spots an opportunity for one last serious adrenaline rush.

Before he knows it, he’s at the centre and booking himself onto a tandem skydive, as his oblivious fiancée waits at home.

Just before he enters the centre, he bumps into a woman who’s just on her way to do a jump of her own. Rachel (Marny Kennedy), as we soon learn, is a recent divorcee and her friends bought her a solo skydive as a way to help her get over the breakup.

As Christian gets himself booked in for his jump, a call comes through on the centre’s radio. “Base 1 jumper, crashed in base zone delta. No movement, over.”

Rachel’s solo skydive has gone badly wrong. She’s hit the ground hard and is unconscious. Thankfully, Christian being there proves to be right time, right place, and his years of training is the only thing that enables Rachel to get to Northern Districts Hospital still alive.

When the scans come in, both Christian and Jasmine are stunned by what they see. Rachel’s skull has separated from her spine, with only ligaments keeping the two connected.

“That’s impossible,” says Jasmine. “It’s a miracle she’s still alive.”

She can’t be moved a millimetre, and needs to be fitted with a halo brace, a special kind of support which keeps the head completely still and in line with the spine.

While Rachel may be in safe hands with the experienced team at Northern Districts, Christian isn’t willing to let someone else deal with her. After everything he went through with Lewis, and the flashbacks he experienced from the minutes he was clinically dead, he’s been left feeling that there’s something more to life. Something science can’t explain.

Suddenly, everything makes sense. He survived the attack so that he could be there at the moment of Rachel’s accident, and save her life.

When Tori finds him at the hospital, she quickly organises for the on-call neurosurgeon to take over the case, so that Christian can jump in the car with her and head to Victoria to. Yet Christian isn’t interested – Rachel only survived because he was there, so he’s got no intention of giving up on his newest patient.

Just hours before he was meant to be married, he devastates his fiancée when he tells her that he needs to see the case through himself.

“I know we’re supposed to be on the road… but I can’t leave now.

“I know how crazy this sounds, but I think my path crossed with Rachel’s for a reason. It’s all making sense to me, why I survived Lewis’s attack, why I’m still here. To save her.

“I can’t go anywhere until she’s out of the woods. I’m sorry.”

Is he about to throw his impending marriage away for a complete stranger?

Elsewhere, Justin’s addiction continues to worsen. After losing it in front of Ziggy last week, it’s clear to everyone but himself that he’s got a problem. His current concern is that he won’t have enough painkillers to last him the trip away, and, when Christian sympathises with him over his ongoing pain, he spots an opportunity.

As he invites the neurosurgeon for a feed at Salt, he puts him on the spot as he asks him if he’ll write him a prescription.

“I just don’t want my back to stuff things up for you and Tori, you know? Whadda you reckon, maybe you could help me out with a prescription?”

Christian obviously has no choice but to turn his friend and former patient down.

He tries to convince Justin to come in the following morning for some further scans, to see if there’s a reason for the ongoing pain, but Justin rejects the suggestion, claiming that he doesn’t want to do anything to delay Christian and Tori leaving. He tells Christian that he’ll be fine until he gets back… but with no legitimate source of further medication, he’s about to head down a dangerous path as he turns to more illicit sources.

However, there’s even more bad news for Justin. With him and Leah fully packed ready for their journey, the last thing he needs is for Leah to un-pack their suitcase and discover his giant stash of medication.

Just why was he trying to score a last-minute prescription from Christian when he’s already got more than enough? Way more than enough!

How will Justin explain this one?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 28th June 2021 (Episode 7565)

Mackenzie gets in a fight with Ryder and Chloe. Justin manages to hide his true motives. All Christian needs to do is pick up his suit.

Tuesday 29th June 2021 (Episode 7566)

The battle between Ryder, Chloe and Mac intensifies. Christian finds his meaning. Jasmine starts her new role with a shock discovery.

Wednesday 30th June 2021 (Episode 7567)

Leah makes a grim discovery. Alf isn’t himself. Christian can’t give Tori the answers she needs.

Thursday 1st July 2021 (Episode 7568)

Ziggy’s in Justin’s firing line. Tane offers to help Alf. Leah’s relationship slips away.

Friday 2nd July 2021 (Episode 7569)

Nikau slips into bad habits. Bella’s opportunity with Emmett fades. Roo focuses her energy on her dad.