Neighbours Spoilers – Did Levi and Harlow spend the night together?

Coming up on next week’s Neighbours in the UK, Susan agrees to keep Melanie’s secret, but will Karl crack under the pressure? Meanwhile, something’s going on between Harlow and Levi.

These episodes will air from Monday 21st June.

Since Angela Lane’s (Amanda Harrison) return to Ramsay Street, havoc has been wreaked everywhere.

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) were forced to reveal their secret relationship thanks to Angela believing the lawyer had the hots for her.

Then, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton) went head to head with Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) who both thought that she was responsible for the manure on the Kennedys’ doorstep, when in reality it was Angela who had put it there.

Now Angela has set her sights on Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

The unfortunate reality is that Melanie was actually the instigator of the doorstep manure saga. Believing Angela responsible for Toadie getting kicked off a major civil suit, she dumped a pile of horse manure on her front doorstep.

Angela retaliated by putting it on the doorstep of No. 28, believing Karl and Susan to be the culprits behind it.

This week’s shenanigans begins with Karl and Susan receiving a gift card to Juicy Jungle, worth $100. When reading the letter, they learn it is from Melanie, who is thankful that they have kept their mouth shut about the manure incident.

However, at the Waterhole, Susan meets Angela, asking why she has been receiving emails containing outrageous accusations.

Bluntly, Angela admits that she has put feelers out with some parents at Erinsborough High.

“I told them that you and Karl enjoy vandalising people’s doorsteps with equine excrement,” she says.

Susan can’t believe it. She tells Angela that she is in no way to blame, but Angela won’t have a bar of it.

Later, Susan approaches Melanie and asks her to take responsibility for her actions. It isn’t fair that she is copping the blame for something she didn’t do. However, while Melanie is apologetic, she admits there’s a reason behind her letting the Kennedys take the wrap.

If she admits her guilt, it will come back at Toadie and she doesn’t believe their relationship can survive another blow. Especially after she broke his trust and told his children that she was Toadie’s girlfriend.

Susan understands Melanie’s reasoning and agrees to continue to let Angela believe what she will.

Though when she discusses it with Karl, he’s less than thrilled, believing Melanie should pay for her actions. The fact they are about to take the blame for someone they have known for five minutes is something Karl struggles to reconcile.

When Susan puts it that they have known Toadie for twenty years though, and his reputation is also at stake, Karl agrees to Susan’s plan.

After all, they won’t be admitting fault, more just denying they did it, which ultimately, is the truth.

However, when Angela confronts them in the Waterhole, she takes aim at Karl. She doesn’t know how kindly the medical board will take to one of their doctors vandalising somebody’s doorstep. Especially when said doctor is already suspended.

Karl can’t take it anymore and blurts out the name of the guilty party.

“Melanie Pearson,” he says, warranting a look of shock from Susan.

Furious, Angela storms off and Susan calls Karl out. But he’s not apologetic, he wasn’t going to sit by and let Melanie’s stupid mistake cost him his job.

How will Angela react when she comes face to face with manure dumper Melanie?

Elsewhere, the morning after the night before always portrays a shocking picture of the events hours earlier.

Levi (Richie Morris) comes out of No. 26 with a splitting headache and sunglasses on. It’s not long before Sheila (Colette Mann) offers him a Gary special – the eye-opener.

Meanwhile over at No. 22, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) comes down, rubbing her head. The harsh reality of sunlight helping her realise exactly what has happened.

After Harlow recaps the night’s events to Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) and Levi has a quick chat with Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), the pair run into one another at Harold’s. It’s obvious something happened the night before with them, but what is anyone’s guess.

However, an intrigued Chloe, who happened to be at the Flamingo Bar the night before, can’t help but overhear and jump to her own conclusions. Joining Mackenzie and Sheila, Chloe shares her suspicions with the women. It’s clear from the start that Harlow obviously hasn’t told Mackenzie everything.

“Harlow’s my best friend, she would’ve told me,” she assures.

Sheila points out that Harlow and Brent are technically still together and surely she wouldn’t cheat on him.

Chloe is adamant that something more than just a big night had to have happened between the pair to warrant the conversation she overheard.

“They were sparkier than a dodgy power board at the Flamingo last night,” she colourfully describes the situation the night before. Realising the ladies don’t quite understand, Chloe comes out and admits she think that they slept together.

Both are shocked. But things begin to make sense. Mackenzie admits that while Harlow stated she was at the Flamingo Bar, she never said she was with Levi. Sheila says that there was a lot of noise as Levi got home.

Despite Chloe’s version of the truth begins to seem more and more likely, Sheila makes one more attempt to shut it down.

However, when the pair come out of Harold’s together laughing, Sheila can’t help but accept what Chloe has been saying this whole time.

“My grandson isn’t that funny,” she says with an undertone of confusion.

Realising there likely is something more going on, Mackenzie and Sheila confront their respective loved ones about the on-goings of the night before.

Just what do Levi and Harlow have to say for themselves?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 21st June (8627)

Bea prepared to say goodbye to Ramsay Street as she excitedly embarks on her new adventure.

Yashvi’s shocked after hearing the recoding of Ned’s conversation with Sheila #2, forcing him to admit that he had an emotional connection with her.

Tuesday 22nd June (8628)

Both still feeling down about their respective breakups, Levi and Harlow both commiserate with each other over drinks before having a moment of unexpected connection.

Yashvi and Ned’s attempt at resolving their issues ends with Ned admitting that he thinks they both have different priorities.

Chloe and a reluctant Nicolette agree to temporarily let Clive stay with them while his place is being renovated.

Wednesday 23rd June (8629)

Chloe witnesses Levi thanking Harlow for last night and she begins to suspect the two have hooked up, sharing her theory with Sheila and Mackenzie.

Angela Lane is furious about the manure she thinks the Kennedys have dumped on her doorstep, retaliating by spreading rumours about Susan at the school.

Karl imparts some wise money-saving driving tips during a driving lesson with Hendrix, and the pair start to bond.

Thursday 24th June (8630)

Convinced Toadie deserves better, Melanie offers to end their relationship before anything else bad happens.

Terese and Paul put pressure on Amy to keep the Flamingo Bar’s profits up over winter, resulting in her reworking the roster so that Roxy picks up the slack.

Nicolette’s patience with Clive’s annoying quirks has grown thin, suggesting to Jane that it’s time for him to move out.

Friday 25th June (8631)

Amy enlists Levi as a model for her longest workout photoshoot, which results in a painful accident.

Toadie is unsure if he should continue his relationship with Melanie.