Home and Away Spoilers – Willow and Amber return to Summer Bay

This week on Home and Away in Australia, the state of Martha’s mental health takes a shocking turn, as she struggles in the wake of son Kieran’s disappearance. Plus, Willow makes a surprise return to Summer Bay… has she found a way to turn Dean’s life around?

Martha’s mental health deteriorates

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) was surprised to receive word from her son Kieran (Rick Donald) late last year, having been estranged from him for many years. Their relationship was so broken that she hadn’t even told husband Alf (Ray Meagher) or daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) about his existence.

After meeting with Kieran in secret back in Merimbula, Martha returned to Summer Bay and finally told her family about her son, and how he was keen to meet them. Little did they know that Kieran had already made his own way to Summer Bay.

With Martha talking of some serious issues Kieran had suffered from in the past, Alf was dubious about about the arrival, but nevertheless made an effort to welcome Kieran into his home, with some firm ground rules.

As Kieran spent time with sister Roo, Martha’s edginess concerned Alf, and she was forced to reveal the reason she and Kieran had lost touch all those years ago. Kieran, like his father, was a violent alcoholic, and Martha was once forced to call the police after he beat her. Alf was fuming but Martha explained that Kieran had promised her that he was sober.

But it soon became clear to viewers that this wasn’t the case, as Kieran took swigs from a hipflask at every opportunity.

Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Roo began to suspect Kieran had fallen off the wagon after he tried to order a drink in Salt. Martha and Roo later searched Kieran’s van, and whilst they didn’t find any evidence of drinking, Kieran caught them and was fuming at their lack of trust. Kieran aggressively started throwing his possessions out of the van, and whilst Roo could see through his lies, Martha was desperate to make things up to Kieran, begging him not to leave.

Things finally came to a head when Roo discovered Kieran’s stash of empty bottles hidden under his van. When Alf confronted Kieran in the surf club, Kieran became violent and tried to attack Alf. Alf and Roo were forced to call the police, and were informed there was already an arrest warrant out on Kieran for domestic violence offences.

But when they returned to the caravan park with Sergent Cooper (John Atkinson), they found Martha sitting in the doorway of Kieran’s van in tears, he’d already skipped town. Martha then turned on Alf and Roo, accusing them of driving Kieran out of town.

As Martha continues to struggle to come to terms with recent events this week, her mental health begins to spiral dramatically.

Martha has borderline personality disorder, which was the reason behind her faking her death and leaving Alf and Roo back in 1985. Although she later received a diagnosis and was able to seek treatment, Martha still has moments of fragility in times of stress. She recently explained to Alf that she wished to keep her home in Merimbula as she regarded it as her safe space, a sanctuary where she can heal herself when times are tough.

But with Kieran now aware of where Martha lives in Merimbula, having recently stayed there himself, will Alf even consider letting Martha return there on her own?

The first warning sign comes when an anxious Martha pleads with Irene (Lynne McGranger) to help her, as Alf and Roo are holding her prisoner.

That evening, we see Martha have a conversation with Kieran at the caravan park where he apologises to her. But it soon becomes clear that Martha is actually hallucinating, when Alf and Roo see her talking to thin air.

“Roo has been told of her mother’s mental health challenges,” Georgie Parker told TV Week. “But when she sees Martha talking animatedly to herself, she realises it’s extremely serious and knows her mother needs professional help.”

But with Alf and Roo seemingly having lost Martha’s trust, will they be able to convince her that she needs help?

Willow brings Amber back to Summer Bay

Also this week, there’s a surprise when Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) makes an unexpected return to Summer Bay.

Willow was last seen skipping town back in November, after providing evidence to Detective Angelo Rosetta that proved her friend Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) had killed his stepfather Ross. When Willow was revealed as the mysterious Witness X, Colby realised the game was up and changed his plea to guilty, receiving a sentence of 25 years.

Back in the bay, Willow tried to explain to a devastated Bella (Courtney Miller) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) that she had only spoken up in order to protect them. It was plain to see that Colby was on a dangerous downward spiral as he battled to stay one step ahead of Angelo, and it was becoming all the more likely that he was about to drag everyone down with him.

Dean and Bella weren’t willing to listen to Willow’s reasoning though, and Willow decided that the only thing to do was leave Summer Bay that evening, with only Irene (Lynne McGranger), Jasmine (Sam Frost) and John (Shane Withington) there to see her off.

Now, she’s decided that the time has come to return to Summer Bay, and she reappears in this Thursday’s triple bill.

Willow’s return is certain to be hard on Dean, whose own life has fallen apart over the past few months. He lost his girlfriend, son, and two best mates all in quick succession, and Willow’s betrayal is still weighing hard on his mind.

Last week Dean was dealt another blow when Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) told him that she had began seeing Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), putting the final nail in the coffin for any hope of a reconciliation.

It could be that his downward spiral causes Willow to make a phone call, which eventuates in Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) also returning to Summer Bay!

With Amber having left town with her and Dean’s son Jai (River Jarvis) last year, Dean had almost given up hope of ever seeing him again.

Dean’s involvement with Colby was one of Amber’s major concerns and stood in the way of him being able to forge a proper relationship with his son – now that he’s out of their life for good, has Willow managed to convince Amber to forgive Dean and let Jai back into his life?

Could there finally be a light at the end of a dark tunnel for Dean?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 22nd February 2021 (Episode 7492)

Tori and Jasmine are drawn into Christian and Lewis’ clash.

Mia’s presence begins to affect Ari and Mackenzie’s relationship.

Justin and Leah decide to take a big step forward together.

Tuesday 23rd February 2021 (Episode 7493)

Mia is honest about her feelings to Ari.

Ryder reaches breaking point with Chloe.

John finds himself caught in Susie’s web.

Wednesday 24th February 2021 (Episode 7494)

John has no idea what Susie is up to.

Bella’s devastated when Nik chooses Chloe over her.

Martha’s mental health is spiralling.

Thursday 25th February 2021 (Episodes 7495-7497) – Triple Episode

A shock return to the bay threatens to reopen old wounds. Sparks fly when Ziggy pushes Dean too far. Will Alf’s stubbornness send Martha over the edge?

Willow returns to explain herself. Martha’s behaviour becomes concerning. Jasmine reconciles with the past.

Ari’s torn between his past and the present. Ziggy defends her relationship. Dean’s future begins to look positive.