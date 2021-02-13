Home and Away Spoilers – Colby’s in danger, as Jasmine meets an old friend

Next week on Home and Away in the UK – in the 2020 season finale, Jasmine has an unexpected surprise when she visits Colby in prison, whilst Colby finds himself in a dangerous situation…

Like most of Summer Bay, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) was shocked when her good friend Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) was arrested for the murder of his stepfather Ross Nixon, but even more so when Colby later confessed his guilt, resulting in a 25 year prison sentence.

Jasmine has already had a pretty miserable year following the death of her husband Robbo, a phantom pregnancy, and her developing an obsession with stepdaughter Grace. But after working through most of her issues, Jasmine began to see a light at the end of the tunnel in recent weeks—deciding she wanted to follow Tori’s (Penny McNamee) footsteps and become a mother via IVF.

Suddenly Jasmine began to see Colby in a whole new light, thinking he’d be the perfect candidate as a sperm donor. “He’s kind, loyal, responsible and very good looking” Jasmine told Irene, who looked at her like she was off her rocker!

With a newfound joie de vivre, Jasmine approached Colby asking him if she could take him for dinner that evening, telling him that she had a proposal for him. Unfortunately for us—as we’d have loved to see how she brought that one up over their breadsticks—Colby was arrested by Angelo (Luke Jacobz) only seconds later.

Jasmine was kind enough to put the gym up as collateral for Colby’s bail (there’s a sweetener if ever there was one!), but quite rightly figured it was best to wait until things settled down before broaching the subject, not realising what was about to occur.

Since Colby’s incarceration, Jasmine has been conflicted over her friendship with Colby. Speaking to both Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) and Irene this week, Jasmine explains that she doesn’t feel she knows who Colby is anymore, and isn’t sure whether she could visit him in prison. Irene tells her that whilst she doesn’t condone what Colby did, no-one knows what they’re capable of until they’re pushed hard enough. At the end of the day, he’s still Colby. Jasmine feels a pang of guilt as she decides that she should pay him a visit.

As Jasmine arrives at the prison later in the week, a familiar voice calls out her name as she’s signing in.

Turning around, Jasmine finds herself face-to-face with Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold), an old friend of hers from uni. As they greet each other, Lewis explains that he’s an agency nurse working in the prison infirmary, and Jasmine tells him she’s here to visit a friend.

As Jasmine is called through, Lewis asks if she wants to grab a coffee sometime. Jasmine replies that she’d love to.

Colby is stoked, though surprised, to see her and is quick to apologise. He promised Robbo on his deathbed that he would look out for Jasmine, but now he can’t do that. He feels like he’s let her down. Jasmine tells Colby that he helped her through the hardest year of her life, he’s done his job, now she can be there for him.

The mood lightens and Jasmine sees that Colby seems in good spirits, almost back to his old self, as time is called on visiting. She promises to return.

As she’s heading out, she bumps into Lewis again—he’s got some coffee from the machine, as per their plans! He even remembered how she liked it. Sadly it’s something of a disappointment, but with Lewis having the afternoon free, they agree to hang out.

The two talk about old times that evening over a drink in Salt. Lewis notices Jasmine’s wedding ring and jokes he thought he was in with a second chance for a minute. She reminds him that they only hooked up once before Lewis fell for Jasmine’s friend Anna. Sadly it transpires that Anna died in a car accident, as Jasmine relates that the same thing happened to her. The two make a toast to themselves, the survivors.

The next day, despite Colby trying to keep his head down, a group of prisoners surround him as he walks into the exercise yard. The ringleader, Joe (Shaun Anthony Robinson), asks Colby if he thought he’d get away with it…”Constable Thorne“.

As the 2020 season comes to a close, the pack descends and it’s clear Colby is in serious danger.

Summer Bay newcomer Luke Arnold is perhaps best known for his Logie winning role as Michael Hutchence in the miniseries INXS: Never Tear Us Apart, as well as portraying Long John Silver in four seasons of the series Black Sails.

With his role as a nurse being quite the departure from his previous roles, Luke credits the production team in ensuring his character’s authenticity.

“I’m really lucky that Home and Away has skilled nurses on set and in the writers’ room, helping me to make Lewis look as authentic and accomplished as a nurse as possible – even with the fast-shooting schedule,” Luke told WHO magazine. “When it comes to making Jasmine and Lewis look comfortable with each other, there was no preparation needed. Sam makes the job a breeze.”

Tane and Ziggy finally give in to their feelings…

…and Nik tries to comfort a lonely Bella as he remains in New Zealand.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away season finale episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th February 2021 – Episode 7471

Distressed, Bella is comforted by Mackenzie and Ari.

Dean spirals into self-destruction.

Alf deals with a new arrival.

Taylor and Angelo continue their reconciliation.

Tuesday 16th February 2021 – Episode 7472

Is Dean too broken to return to his old life?

Will Jasmine visit Colby in prison?

Will Angelo and Taylor hit the road?

Ari gets an unwanted text.

Wednesday 17th February 2021 – Episode 7473

Justin demands answers from Ziggy after police search the garage.

Ari and Tane weigh up their options.

Christian tells Tori of his plans for the future.

Thursday 18th February 2021 – Episode 7474

John goes on a date with someone unexpected.

Tori and Christian have an announcement.

Tane and Ziggy give in to temptation.

Friday 18th February 2021 – Episode 7475 (2020 Season Finale)

Colby is in danger.

Jasmine bumps into an old friend.

Martha tells Alf about Kieran’s past, as a setback causes Kieran to behave oddly.