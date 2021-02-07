Home and Away Spoilers – Christian asks Tori to marry him!

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, as Tori and Justin continue to bicker over his proposal for Christian to move in with them, Christian surprises Tori with a proposal of his own!

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) as she’s supported brother Justin (James Stewart) through his cancer crisis. What she didn’t expect to be part of the deal however, was to end up falling for Justin’s neurosurgeon, the dishy Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

As has been the case over the years with some of Summer Bay’s hottest couples, Torian (as fans have coined them) didn’t start out on the best of terms, with Tori taking offence at Christian’s casual and slightly arrogant manner on his arrival at Northern Districts Hospital back in September.

But the underlying sexual tension between the couple was undeniable, and it didn’t take long before they were giving in to their temptations.

Their coupling hasn’t been without it’s difficulties so far, with the two butting heads over Justin’s treatment as well as Tori’s awkward relationship with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) causing tension. However as the bond has continued to strengthen, Christian has recently taken the decision to settle down.

As much as he loves travelling the world in his hugely successful career, meeting Tori has changed his outlook on life, and she was taken aback when he announced that he wanted to move to Summer Bay permanently. Tori was initially worried about the move, concerned that Christian may come to regret his decision if he grows bored of Summer Bay life—or of her for that matter!

But Christian soon put Tori’s mind at rest, and so he began the process of taking care of his affairs in the city whilst beginning the search for a place to live.

Last week, Tori and Christian met up with local real estate agent Susie McCallister (Bridie Carter) to look at some properties, which set some tongues wagging as people began to jump to the conclusion that they would be moving in to a place together.

Tori was keen to correct this, but was then surprised to learn that Christian had specifically asked for child-friendly properties. Obviously he was envisioning Tori and daughter Grace spending a lot of time there, but this still momentarily spooked Tori.

“From the get-go, Christian adored Grace and has made no secret about wanting to play a role in her life,” Penny told TV Week. “He’s very comfortable caring for her – always stepping in to help feed or care for her when Tori is working. It’s sweet to witness.”

Ultimately none of the properties Susie provided were deemed suitable, and Justin then threw a cat amongst the pigeons by suggesting to Christian that he could move in with them at the Morgan house! Tori quickly took Justin, who loved the idea, to task by telling him she was not ready for that.

This week, with Justin having been rushed back into hospital with back pain, Tori finally has him cornered as she again tells him that any decision to invite Christian into their home is down to her. Justin is clearly pining for some male company in the household, and tries to get Tori to tell them that she genuinely doesn’t want Christian to move in with them. Tori is flustered as she tries to answer, and makes a quick exit.

Justin’s proposal had Christian intrigued however. The next day, as Tori and Christian walk along Flat Beach with the sun setting, Tori explains to Christian that she’s more than happy with where they are at that moment.

And whilst Christian is too, that doesn’t stop him from deciding to take a huge step, by asking Tori to marry him!

“Tori is shocked when Christian proposes,” Penny continued. “They have only been together a short time, so she wasn’t expecting it. But once the shock wears off, of course she says yes!”

Tori and Christian’s engagement first came to light last year when fans spotted scenes being filmed at Palm Beach, which saw Leah and Justin apparently throwing a celebration for the pair at Salt.

Is Tori finally going to get her happy ever after?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay this week, cupid’s arrow also seems to have hit John Palmer (Shane Withington) unexpectedly, after crossing paths with Susie at Salt as she prepared to meet Christian and Tori.

Although it was only the briefest of moments, there seemed to be a spark between the pair, and when she bumped into him again later, she turned on all the flattery as she enquired about the gym—commenting that he looked like someone who worked out.

With Susie struck by Summer Bay’s beauty, she wanted to know all about the town, and John was only too happy to oblige with his expert knowledge of the area.

Ending up back at the diner for a drink, Irene (Lynne McGranger) watched as Susie listened to John’s stories.

Susie had to excuse herself to take a phone call, but quickly invited John out for dinner that evening.

“She’s a woman who knows what she wants, so when she sees it, she goes after it and doesn’t apologise,” Bridie told TV Week.

Having spent an evening with John herself recently, as she tried to cheer him up and give him advice following his online dating failure, Irene was over the moon to see John heading out for a date. John was flummoxed as he tried to tell her that Susie wasn’t interested in him like that, but when Irene told him that no woman would be THAT interested in the history of Summer Bay’s bush ranger, he soon came to the realisation that Irene was right—he had a date!

As we pick up the action this week, John takes Susie out for dinner at Salt, but he soon finds himself out of his depth and makes an emergency phone call to Irene for her help.

John pleads for her to come and join them at Salt, and she does so, but Susie isn’t too impressed as Irene takes a seat at the table.

Are John’s nerves going to ruin things between him and Susie before they’ve even started?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 8th February 2021 (Episode 7480)

Justin gets the prognosis on his back.

Jasmine opens up.

John goes on a date.

Tuesday 9th February 2021 (Episode 7481)

Justin and Leah fight over the value of marriage.

Lewis’ first day.

John shows Susie the ropes.

Wednesday 10th February 2021 (Episode 7482)

Jasmine suspects Lewis’ anger towards Christian is about unresolved grief.

Will Justin and Leah split up over their polar opposite values?

Has John finally found his soul mate?

Thursday 11th February 2021 (Episodes 7483-7485) – Triple Episode

Ari and Mac’s day together is disrupted. Bella gets a note from Colby. Ryder makes a new friend. Colby’s fate is revealed.

Ziggy has an inconvenient dream. Chloe drops a revelation on Ari. Kieran is playing a dangerous game.

Ari gets a surprise visitor on his doorstep. Ziggy is not going to dream about Tane anymore. Roo tells Martha about Kieran’s behaviour.

