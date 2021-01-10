Home and Away Spoilers – Trouble at the Parata house

This week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane’s troubles go from bad to worse as Leon and his cronies pay a visit to the Parata house…

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) caused shockwaves last week when he returned from a trip away bloodied and bruised. Having recently got involved with some more criminal activity, Tane had ended up lumbered with a van full of stolen goods after a planned meet went awry.

Storing it at Summer Bay Auto, new boss Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) was fuming when she overheard Tane on the phone discussing the real reason the van had materialised in the garage.

Not wanting to get garage owner Justin (James Stewart) into any trouble, Ziggy agreed to let Tane store the van at the farm whilst he went to the city to try and organise its disposal. But after several days of silence from Tane, Ziggy decided to take matters into her own hands.

Letting Willow (Sarah Roberts) in on the secret, Willow called her River Boy contact Nugget who was able to give them an address to safely get rid of the van, and the two headed off on a road trip of their own.

Returning to the farmhouse in their absence, his meeting in the city clearly having not gone too well, a seriously injured Tane collapsed on the floor and wasn’t found until Mackenzie (Emily Weir) returned home the next day.

Rushed into hospital with a torn liver, Tane was still desperate to get in touch with Ziggy about the van, and it soon became apparent why. Tane admitted to nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) that he’d since discovered the van actually had drugs concealed in the panels.

He later received a text message indicating that the people he was working for were getting increasingly impatient, with a direct threat made on both Tane and his family. With Nik in the process of deciding whether to move back to New Zealand to be with mum Gemma, Tane urged him to go to be out of harm’s way.

As we re-join the action this week, Ziggy and Willow return from their trip, relieved to finally be rid of the van, as Tane decides to discharge himself from hospital. When Ziggy finally catches up with Tane to give him a serve about disappearing, he’s shocked when she tells him that the van is gone.

Forced to come clean about what was really hidden in the van, Tane warns Ziggy that he needs to get that van back or he’s as good as dead! Ziggy quickly puts in a call to Willow but she confirms that it’s too late, the River Boys will have disposed of the van by now.

Feeding a story about the van being stolen, Tane assures his contacts that he’ll get them their money to cover the cost of the goods. But he only has 48 hours to come up with $25,000.

Later in the week, a stranger, Paul (Jack Finsterer) turns up in Salt and asks Mackenzie about Tane. He sinisterly asks her to pass on a message — Tane’s running out of time.

Tane is having no joy in coming up with the money though, there’s no jobs going at the moment that he can get in on. Mackenzie relays Paul’s message to Tane as she pushes for more information, but Tane simply states that it was a guy he used to work with and asks her not to tell Ari.

The next morning, Mackenzie overhears Tane talking to a concerned Ziggy in the garden, and Tane is forced to come clean to her. If that wasn’t enough, it’s not long before Ari also walks in on the discussion.

Ari can’t believe what he’s hearing, but quickly realises that it’s no use arguing about it when they could all be in danger. The moment is then interrupted when Nik, Bella (Courtney Miller) and Ryder (Lukas Radovich) arrive for Nik & Bella’s farewell BBQ.

Determined that the party should go ahead, Mackenzie gets to work. Yet moments later, as the sound of screeching tyres is heard from outside, Ryder announces that they appear to have some company.

Paul emerges from the car alongside one of his men, who’s carrying a crowbar. Ari and Tane approach and suggest that they leave, before another car drives up with Leon Carruthers (Will McNeill) and another heavy.

Viewers will remember Leon as the former associate of Tane’s who tried to convince him to take part in a job last year. When Tane refused, Leon caused a scene in Salt before glassing Tane in the stomach with a broken bottle.

Inside the house, with Bella and Ryder now filled in on the whole story, Ryder attempts to call the police—but the others urge him not to, it will only make things worse.

Outside, things are becoming more heated as Paul demands to know where his $25k is. Unhappy with the answer, one of Paul’s men smashes Ari’s headlight which causes Nik to rush outside to try and help.

But this only causes tensions to blow, and as Tane starts to fight off one of the men trying to attack him with a baseball bat, the three Paratas end up in a massive brawl with the gang members.

Having taken down the two heavies, the Paratas approach Leon and Paul. However, a surprise development stops them in their tracks as several police cars approach.

With it looking likely the Paratas are going to end up in more trouble, much to Colby’s (Tim Franklin) satisfaction, will this scupper Nik’s plan to leave the country with Bella?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 11th January 2021 (Episode 7446)

Taylor’s in too deep.

Roo returns with a surprise.

Ziggy and Willow get back from their adventure.

Tuesday 12th January 2021 (Episode 7447)

Angelo and Colby have a tense standoff.

Dean’s family is beginning to mend.

Roo avoids discussing her trip.

Wednesday 13th January 2021 (Episode 7448)

Dean’s worst fears are met.

Tensions rise in the Stewart house.

Christian and Tori draw closer.

Thursday 14th January 2021 (Episode 7449)

Mackenzie meets a stranger.

Tensions swell between Tori and Justin.

Martha grapples with life in the bay.

Friday 15th January 2021 (Episode 7450)

Tane and Ari team up.

Angelo has a witness.

Bella and Nikau’s move is up in the air.

