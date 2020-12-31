Home and Away Spoilers — Will Dean return to Summer Bay?

As Home and Away returns to UK screens following its Christmas break, Amber is fearful after realising Dean has skipped town with Jai. Will Dean do the right thing and return to Summer Bay?

Dean Thompson’s (Patrick O’Connor) life was turned upside down when he discovered he had a son, Jai (River Jarvis), that he never knew about, and there’s been some tense moments between he and his ex-‘friendi-with-benefits’ Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) as he’s struggled to come to terms with the responsibility of parenthood.

The 27 year old has already been going through a tough time of late, with the investigation into Ross Nixon’s murder hanging over Dean’s head, and the resulting split with girlfriend Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) after he confessed to her his involvement.

In recent weeks, a special moment came where Dean was able to celebrate his son’s birthday for the first time, though this wasn’t without its pressures as he was reunited with Amber’s disapproving mother Francesca (Joanne Hunt).

With Francesca making catty remarks about Dean at every opportunity, Dean worried about the influence she could be having on Jai, particular when Amber has barred Dean’s own mother Karen (Georgia Adamson) from being a part of Jai’s life.

Although Dean and his friends have tried to convince Amber that Karen is a different person since being on treatment for her schizoaffective disorder, Amber still remembers how Karen used to be back in the Mangrove River days, and doesn’t feel she can risk Jai getting hurt if Karen has an ‘off day’.

As a result, Dean was left with a heartbreaking decision—keep Karen’s only grandchild a secret from her, or face losing access to Jai himself. Although Dean initially agreed to bow to Amber’s demands, he later decided that he couldn’t turn his back on his own family, and presented Amber with an ultimatum. Either she allow Karen into Jai’s life, or he goes through the courts to ensure he continues to have access to his son.

Amber refused to back down and told Dean she’d seem him in court, with Francesca later paying a visit to give Dean a piece of her mind.

The next day, Dean received an envelope containing a copy of his criminal record, with a post-it note stuck on telling him that he’d never win. Angered with the threat that his past could be used against him, Dean raced around to Amber’s home.

But when Dean got there, he was puzzled to find a Jai alone and hungry, sitting on the front steps waiting for Amber to come home. Jai told Dean that his gran was supposed to be looking after him but she’d had to go somewhere.

After leaving an angry voicemail for Amber to point out her hypocrisy, Dean made a spur of the moment decision and packed some things up for Jai. Telling him they were going on a fun drive, Dean drove Jai out of town.

As we rejoin the action, Amber has picked up Dean’s voicemail and frantically asks Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Colby (Tim Franklin) if they’ve seen him. All Willow knows is that she saw Dean screeching out of the pier car park.

Amber meets up with Francesca and blasts her for leaving Jai alone, but stops short of telling her that she doesn’t know where Dean has taken him. She then confronts Francesca over the ‘big fat envelope’ that Dean mentioned in his message, with Francesca claiming that she had done it to protect them.

As Amber grows increasingly worried, Colby and Willow manage to placate her by suggesting Dean’s phone is out of range, and promise to get in touch as soon as they hear from him. When Amber is gone, they share their own concerns that Dean was evidently not in a good place when he took Jai.

Meanwhile, Dean and Jai rock up at a hangout owned by one of Dean’s old River Boy mates and spend the night there. The next morning, Dean asks Jai if he’s ever been to Queensland as he begins to plan the next stage of their adventure.

Amber is going through all sorts of emotions as she meets up again with Willow and Colby. Amber begins to blame herself, saying that Willow warned her not to push Dean too far, but her low spirits soon turn back into anger as she warns Willow and Colby that Dean has until midday to bring Jai back before she calls the police.

As Colby finally gets an address after Willow puts in a call to the River Boys, Amber has a heart-to-heart with John and explains the situation to him. She tells him that she’s always tried to be a good mum, and Dean’s wanting to be such a big piece of Jai’s life has thrown her off guard.

Meanwhile, Colby arrives at the old River Boy hangout in the nick of time, and threatens to arrest Dean if he doesn’t come back to Summer Bay immediately. Dean tells him that Jai is the only thing he has left in his life, and he knows that if he attempts to take Amber to court, he’s never going to win. He’ll lose access and be left with nothing.

As Dean prepares Jai for their departure, he has to explain that Amber won’t be with them on their adventure as she’ll be pretty busy. Dean’s heart breaks as Jai hesitates on the thought that Amber may miss him too much.

With Amber ready to call the police, and Colby’s warnings falling on deaf ears, will Jai’s concern for his mum be enough to convince Dean to return to Summer Bay?

Home and Away returns to Channel 5 on Monday 4th January 2021, at 1:15pm and 6pm.

Here’s the full Home and Away spoilers for next week’s episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th January 2021 (Episode 7441)

Dean and Jai are missing.

Ziggy covers for Tane.

Willow and Ziggy hatch a plan.

Tuesday 5th January 2021 (Episode 7442)

Amber fears for her son.

Ziggy falls deeper into trouble.

Colby bares the brunt of Dean’s anger.

Wednesday 6th January 2021 (Episode 7443)

Tane’s rushed to hospital.

Angelo closes in.

Christian and Tori clash.

Thursday 7th January 2021 (Episode 7444)

Jasmine lets it all out.

Nikau plans to move.

Tane heeds a warning.

Friday 8th January 2021 (Episode 7445)

Nikau’s future is crushed.

Leah drops everything for Justin.

Angelo exposes the truth.

