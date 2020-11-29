Jacinta Stapleton’s return to Ramsay Street confirmed

More than 20 years on from her debut, Jacinta Stapleton is returning to Neighbours as the lovable Amy Greenwood.

With nostalgia a common theme of the 2020 season of Neighbours, it doesn’t come as a shock that the most recent returnee is a vivacious character from the late 90s.

Jacinta Stapleton, known mainly for the role she’s reprising, was thrilled when she was asked back to the series after a 15-year sojourn.

“As Amy Greenwood has always held a fond place in my heart, to reprise her 20 years later feels like a gift that rarely happens in one’s career,” Jacinta stated.

“She’s effusive and flamboyant and joyous to play. Her time back in Erinsborough will see her experience everything from friendship to drama, to romance and heartbreak.

“It’s quite the ride.”

Executive producer Jason Herbison is also delighted by Jacinta’s return.

“Amy Greenwood is a heritage character I’ve wanted to reprise for a long time because she is so unpredictable and great fun, and I’m thrilled Jacinta was available for this guest part – she has slipped back into the role effortlessly,” he commented.

“Amy is set to raise some eyebrows on Ramsay Street but also win a lot of hearts.”

As for how she returns, Jacinta revealed that the airline that Amy was a flight attendant for went under and she was forced to find a new passion.

“Then she finds an opportunity to start a new career in design and returns to design the uniforms for Lassiters,” Jacinta explained to the Herald Sun.

The 40-year old actress will return to Australian screens on Tuesday, 8th December. She will arrive on UK screens four weeks later on Thursday 7th January 2021.

Who is Amy Greenwood?

Jacinta Stapleton debuted as Amy Greenwood in Episode 2894 (10th July 1997). She was the popular girl at school who Lance Wilkinson (Andrew Bibby) assumed he could never snag. He was quickly proven wrong when the pair became a supercouple among Ramsay Street residents and viewers alike. Their relationship endured many problems including his gambling addiction, but the death blow occurred when Amy fell pregnant to another man, whom she married. She left Erinsborough in Episode 3492 (21st March 2000).

Most notable in Amy’s three year residency in Erinsborough was the Full Monty project, where she directed the men of Ramsay Street as they did a strip show. Elsewhere, she also went to university and worked at the coffee shop.

In 2005, Jacinta reprised her role of Amy, where she was revealed to be a flight attendant. In the video produced by Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies), Amy lamented over her missed opportunity to marry Lance, and asked for him to call her should he be watching the video… and he was!