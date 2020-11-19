Home and Away release Season Finale trailer, with a huge shock for Alf

Home and Away have released a brand new trailer for final week of 2020, teasing a shock for the Stewarts, more prison drama for Colby, and a potential new relationship.

As we announced yesterday, the Home and Away Season Finale will air on Monday 30th November, with a special 3 part episode on Seven from 7pm.

It means Australian viewers have just five more days of the show before it takes its annual summer break, likely returning late January 2021. Yet with a triple bill on both Thursday 26th and Monday 30th November, there are technically still nine episodes worth of drama still to come before the end of the year.

The end of tonight’s episodes saw a huge trailer for the finale, promising some major shocks for Summer Bay favourites old and new.

As we predicted, the Paratas will feature heavily in the final episodes, but they’re not the only family expecting major drama as Home and Away draws to a close for 2020. You can view the trailer in full below.

We start with a voiceover from Dean (Patrick O’Connor), who’s struggling to cope after his best friend was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Speaking to someone offscreen, he says “Do you all know how it’s gonna end? Well you should, it’s a good story”.

Is he teasing us that Colby Thorne’s time really is about to come to an end?

As he speaks, the police appear to be combing Summer Bay Auto. This unexpected twist presumably means they’ve discovered what went down with Tane’s van. One female officer walks out with a box of evidence, as a male officer is inspecting something near the door. Just what are they looking for?

We cut to Tane (Ethan Browne), talking to a figure who we can’t quite make out, but who we presume is Leon. “You’re talking about an armed robbery!” he exclaims, shocked at the next job Leon has asked them to do.

It was an armed robbery that led to the death of Mikaere, their brother, so Tane will clearly be apprehensive about having to carry out his own to pay off his seemingly endless debt. With every job they do for Leon leading to one more, will they try to find another way to put an end to their situation?

In the next scene he asks Ari (Rob Kiipa-Williams) “What are we going to do?” before his brother grabs him around the neck. “I’m not going to lose you too,” Ari reassures him. It looks like whatever happens, the two brothers will go into this together.

Yet the prospect of having to carry out an armed robbery doesn’t stop Tane from having his mind on other things. Recent episodes have teased romance between him and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), and it seems Ziggy has a big decision to make in the coming days, with two guys vying for her attention.

She’s trying to convince herself that her relationship with Dean is over, after the revelation that Dean witnessed Ross’s death proved too much for her to handle. Dean continues to plead for reconciliation in next week’s episodes, and the promo shows a scene on the beach in which he tells her: “I love you. Nothing will ever change that.”

Yet is her mind already made up? As they chat at Salt, Ziggy tells Tane “He thinks that I’m into you.”

“Crazy, huh?” responds Tane, playfully. “Totally,” says Ziggy, fully aware she’s already begun developing feelings for the Parata brother.

As we revealed back in September, it seems Ziggy and Tane do eventually hook up, at least for a while. Paparazzi photos from that month saw Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Tane (Ethan Browne) kissing and walking along the beach holding hands. Does this mean the end of Ziggy and Dean forever?

There’s also a shock in store for Summer Bay’s longest serving resident. Almost a year since Alf (Ray Meagher) married Martha (Belinda Giblin) after 30 years apart, there’s one thing he doesn’t yet know about her, and it’s about to blow everything wide open.

Recent episodes have seen Alf question Martha about her past, after realising he has no idea if she’s even dated anyone in the 30 years they’ve been apart. It seems he’s about to get his answer, as Martha confessed to Irene (Lynne McGranger) in tonight’s episode that she has a son, Kieran, who Alf knows nothing about.

Martha admitted that she and Kieran haven’t seen each other for years and have a troubled relationship. She then went on to explain that the last time she saw Kieran, she panicked and called the police on him, something which she feels he could never forgive her for.

In upcoming episodes, Kierance suddenly pops up in the diner, telling Marilyn (Emily Symons) that he’s looking for the Stewarts.

Is there a reason that Martha has kept her son secret from her husband for over a year? In the next shots, he’s seen wandering in the dark, before punching a tree in anger.

“I can’t help feeling that I’m not getting the full story here,” says Alf, and we can’t help but think he’s right. It looks like there are plenty more surprises to come as Alf continues to get to know his long lost wife.

Kieran is played by actor Rick Donald, who previously appeared on the show as Dean O’Mara.

For Colby (Tim Frankin), things are about to go from bad to worse. “Do you have any idea what happens to cops in there?” asks Dean, as a terrified Bella says “He’s gonna die in there.”

Yet as long as nobody knows Colby is a cop, things will be fine… right? Well, it seems his secret is about to get discovered. Over scenes from inside the prison, we hear an unknown voice say “You really thought that you’d get away with it… Constable Thorne!”

Is Colby’s time up? With Tim Frankin having not been seen filming in months, it seems so…

The Home and Away Season Finale will air on Monday 30th November. If you missed it, you can view the final week trailer in full at the top of the article.

The episode synopsis for the finale hasn’t yet been released, and we’ll update this article as soon as we have it, which should be early next week. For now, here are the synopses for next week’s episodes:

Monday 23rd November (7467)

Ziggy won’t back down. John prepares for a date. Ari receives a troubling text.

Tuesday 24th November (7468)

Tori and Christian clash over Jasmine. John’s date is a disappointment. Ari and Tane consider their options.

Wednesday 25th November (7469)

Tori refuses to accept fault. Jasmine is the friend Taylor needs. Roo’s frustrated with Irene’s impenetrable vault of secrecy.

Thursday 26th November (7470-7472)

Bella can’t find Dean. Martha returns home to tell Alf the truth. Taylor visits Colby.

Distressed, Bella is comforted by Mackenzie and Ari. Dean spirals into self-destruction. Alf deals with a new arrival. Taylor and Angelo continue their reconciliation.

Is Dean too broken to return to his old life? Will Jasmine visit Colby in prison? Will Angelo and Taylor hit the road? Ari gets an unwanted text.

Monday 30th November (7473-7475)

Season Finale. TBA