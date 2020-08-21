Coming up on Neighbours in Australia, Toadie hires a new assistant, but she’s caught red handed snooping on private files. Just what is she hiding, and what is she looking for?

Actress Lucy Durack is set to join Neighbours in a guest role, playing Rose Walker, a new assistant at Rebecchi Law whose irreverent manner seems to be hiding a darker secret.

Lucy is most famous for her musical theatre roles. She played Glinda the Good Witch in the Australian production of Wicked, as well as Elle Woods in the Australian version of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Yet she’s no stranger to television roles, having starred in Aussie dramas Sisters in 2017, and Doctor Doctor in 2016.

As for exactly what brings her to Ramsay Street, we’re not totally sure, but it certainly looks like she’s up to no good.

Sadly for Toadie, he’s set to bear the brunt of her scheming.

He hasn’t exactly had the best few years – being tormented by Andrea, grieving the loss of wife Sonya and coming to terms with the fact his long lost wife Dee was still alive, he’s endured stress after stress and has only recently started having the downtime and relaxation he deserves.

Yet since arriving back in Erinsborough a few weeks ago, his stresses have started piling right back up.

Not only has he had to deal with Shane’s ever worsening drug problem, but he almost fell for Angela Lane, a member of the Parent-Teacher Association whose vendetta against Susan has made her life more difficult for years.

Now, with Rose’s arrival, he feels a weight has been taken off his shoulders… but can she be trusted?

It’s been a few years since Toadie’s former assistant Piper Willis (Mavournee Hazel) left Ramsay Street to unite with ex lover Tyler Brennan. With work piling up, he feels it’s finally time for somebody new to take over the admin tasks at Rebecchi Law.

Toadie strikes gold when a miracle rescuer arrives in the form of Rose – she seems too good to be true.

It quickly becomes clear that she is a great fit for the role and Toadie makes the impromptu hire.

He loves her propensity for practical jokes, and finds it hilarious when she places a whoopie cushion under his chair within just days of starting her new role.

Exclaiming “you, my dear, are a breath of fresh air“, it’s clear he loves having a more relaxed assistant in the office. It’s about time he had some fun back in his life, and he even claims that Rose “could just be the best PA I have ever hired.”

However, within days of starting, a problem ensures and Rose makes a mistake. Instead of owning up, she decides to blame wannabe solicitor Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stones), leaving Mackenzie with a bitter taste in her mouth.

It appears that all is not as it seems when it comes to Toadie’s new assistant.

Can Mackenzie convince Toadie that she wasn’t the one who made the mistake?

Yet that’s not the worst that’s to come. A trailer currently airing on in the UK reveals that Rose does indeed have an ulterior motive, as she’s seen trying to break into Toadie’s computer when he’s out of the office.

Undeterred by a little thing like password protection, it’s not long before she tries another way to get the info she’s looking for. She starts snooping through Toadie’s physical case files… but is caught in the act by Hendrix, who walks in to find her with her phone in hand taking photos!

She pleads innocence, but Henrix isn’t having any of it. “So if I call Toadie, he’ll be cool with you taking photos of his files?” he asks her, after catching her in the act in Toadie’s office.

Later, he confronts her in the Waterhole, telling her that she has to come clean. Will she do as Hendrix says, or will Hendrix have to take matters into his own hands?

Rose is set to debut in Australia next Thursday 27th August, while she’ll make her first appearence in the UK three weeks later on 17th September.

View the full trailer at the top of the article.