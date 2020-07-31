Home and Away Spoilers — Jasmine makes a shock move in the wake of Grace’s abduction

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Tori distresses over baby Grace’s kidnap, a deceptive Jasmine sees an opportunity…

Tori is in a state following the theft of her car, with baby Grace in the back seat. Having pulled over on the side of the road to help John Palmer (Shane Withington), who had fallen out of his wheelchair, Tori had left the door open and the engine running for only a matter of seconds when she suddenly realised someone was hijacking the car.

Little did she know that the perpetrator was actually Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo). Panicking about Colby (Tim Franklin) suspecting one of the Paratas of robbing the diner, Nik began reliving painful memories from his childhood of the police busting down their front foor and dragging Ari away.

Fearful that his family was about to be ripped apart again, Nik decided to flee Summer Bay, and Tori’s car just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

After hearing the news, Colby and Justin (James Stewart) race to meet Tori and Marilyn (Emily Symons) at the police station.

Tori can’t understand why someone would take Grace, and Justin wonders briefly whether it might be some of Robbo’s old enemies back on the scene again.

As Colby takes Tori’s statement, he tries to reassure her that the carjacker probably didn’t even know that Grace was in the back seat. He promises they’re doing everything they can, but in the meantime she should return home.

Meanwhile, as Nik races away from Summer Bay, a strange noise catches his attention, and his blood runs cold as he realises he’s hearing a baby gurgling behind him.

Unsure what to do, he quickly phones his uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) and explains that he’s in big trouble.

Tane arrives on the scene takes control of the situation, berating Nik for being so stupid. As Nik realises he’s actually kidnapped a baby, albeit unintentionally, he panics about going to jail.

Finding Tori’s details in her purse, Tane tells Nik to wipe down the car, which they then abandon before returning to Summer Bay. Tane drops Nik off at the bait shop, instructing him to head into work as normal, whilst Tane deals with Grace.

As Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin continue to comfort Tori back at the Morgan house, Tori’s prayers are answered when she hears Grace gurgling outside the door. Justin races into the street but can see no sign of anyone, or Tori’s car. It doesn’t matter to Tori though, she’s got her baby back.

Later that afternoon, Jasmine (Sam Frost) is far from impressed when she hears of Grace’s abduction second-hand, and races round to the Morgan House to ask why she wasn’t told. Justin tells Jasmine that their first priority was Grace, and Jasmine is frustrated when Tori asks her to stop playing with Grace as she’s trying to settle her.

Things begin to get heated when Jasmine asks why Tori left Grace in the car unattended.

Tori is already feeling guilty enough, and whilst Justin tries to tell her that it was an emergency and Tori had only been gone a few seconds, Jasmine isn’t having any of it.

When Jasmine then turns around and says she wonders what Grace’s late father Robbo would think, that’s Justin’s cue to ask Jasmine to leave.

Feeling she needs to validate her opinion, Jasmine heads back to the online forum—where she’s been posing as Grace’s mother—and tells them that she’s worried about a friend’s baby, simply stating that a baby was left alone in a car.

The mothers’ replies are all Jasmine needs, and the next day she goes to Colby at the police station to ask whether Tori has committed a crime.

Angry at Colby’s lack of concern, Jasmine then decides to seek legal advice, claiming that her status as Grace’s stepmother should give her legal rights.

The lawyer disagrees however, as Jasmine then begins ranting about how Grace is in danger whilst in Tori’s care.

Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) try to talk Jasmine down but it’s no use, in Jasmine’s eyes, Tori is guilty of child neglect.

Willow is disturbed by how far Jasmine is taking things, and tells Mackenzie that she wishes she knew how she could help Jasmine, as she’s clearly not in a good frame of mind. Meanwhile, Jasmine heads back onto the forum and creates a new topic—”Mother mistreating baby, help me prove it”

When Willow later takes a look at Jasmine’s laptop in the office, she finds the forum open and is shocked by what she reads.

Is Jasmine’s secret about to be blown?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 3rd August (Episode 7361)

Tori faces every mother’s worst nightmare.

Colby has two active investigations on his hands.

Nikau realises he’s made the biggest mistake of his life.

Tuesday 4th August (Episode 7362)

Tori struggles to forgive herself.

Jasmine takes matters into her own hands.

Gemma makes big family plans.

Colby’s investigations are thwarted.

Wednesday 5th August (Episode 7363)

Jasmine is confronted over her recent behaviour.

Ryder struggles to live a normal life.

Maggie has concerns about the future.

Thursday 6th August (Episode 7364)

Maggie and Ben make major plans.

Marilyn and John struggle to see eye to eye.

Ryder gets some heartening news from Evan.

Friday 7th August (Episode 7365)

Colby makes an unforgiveable decision.

Gemma, Ari, Tane and Nikau begin their journey.

Marilyn gets some much needed respite.