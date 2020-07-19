Neighbours Spoilers – Harlow is busted

Harlow is caught red-handed this week as Levi struggles to keep his secret and Sheila battles with the truth in these Neighbours spoilers set to air in the UK from Monday 20th July.

Behind Bars

As Hendrix’s (Benny Turland) 18th birthday arrives, his birthday celebration takes a life changing turn.

The last few months haven’t been the easiest for Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), especially after losing her mother in a car bombing in March. By her side the whole time has been boyfriend Hendrix Greyson.

As a way to thank Hendrix for always being there to support her, Harlow decides to throw Hendrix a surprise 18th at the Backpackers.

Once the party gets underway, there’s happiness and frivolity all around as the group crack open beers to celebrate the milestone.

However, things take a dark turn when Harlow finds a fanny pack containing multiple baggies in it, and she makes the shock realisation that someone isn’t who they seem to be.

“She finds the drugs in the midst of trying to figure it all out, but doesn’t know who they belong to,” Jemma told TV Week.

In classic Erinsborough timing, a tip off to the police results in constables Levi (Richie Morris) and Yashvi (Olivia Junkier) pulling up in a blaze of bells and whistles.

The pair catch Harlow red-handed with the bag and are at a loss for words, as is Harlow and the rest of the party goers.

Understandably, Harlow is immediately on the defence and Hendrix is right by her side, assuring the officers that there is no way that the drugs belong to his girlfriend.

Unfortunately, by this discovery and the arrival of the police, Hendrix’s special day is ruined and the only thing that could possibly make matters worse then happens when Yashvi, only days out of the academy and fresh to the job, is forced to arrest her close friend.

“[Harlow] understands the responsibility Yashvi has in her role as a police officer,” she added.

“But on the other hand, she’s terrified, as it’s a big accusation to be held accountable for.”

As she’s taken into custody the realisation that she may have to spend time in the clink becomes more of a reality.

In handcuffs, Harlow is left wondering how she’s going to get herself out of this…

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street

Levi begs Bea (Bonnie Anderson) to keep his epilepsy a secret.

Sheila (Colette Mann) worries that the truth about Levi’s childhood will be revealed and tear her family apart.

Elly (Jodi Anasta) is ostracised by a mothers’ group, leading to Shaun (Brad Moller) making her a future changing proposal.

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in the UK:

Monday 20th July (Episode 8395)

Roxy puts Kyle on the spot and he admits he still has feelings for her.

After his seizure, Levi begs Bea to keep his epilepsy a secret.

Yashvi graduates from the police academy.

Tuesday 21st July (Episode 8396)

While taking a break from a practical tutor lesson at school, Emmett runs into a boy from his class who invites him to hang out.

Sheila is shocked when Kyle and Roxy reveal they’re now official.

Bea worries about Levi and how it could affect his family and job.

Wednesday 22nd July (Episode 8397)

Elly signs up for a local mothers’ group, but they’ve read Olivia’s book and have already formed an opinion about her.

Finding it hard to see Shane and Dipi arguing, Mackenzie shows them something she hope will help them get back on track.

Emmett takes the blame for the trashed classroom, which gains him popularity at school.

Thursday 23rd July (Episode 8398)

It’s the day of Mackenzie’s gender confirmation surgery and she’s excited to finally feel like her true self.

Shaun and Elly finally open up to one another about their experiences, leading to Shaun surprising Elly with a proposition.

Harlow plans a surprise 18th for Hendrix at the Backpackers, but not all the guests are on their best behaviour.

Friday 24th July (Episode 8399)

Kyle tries to help repair Sheila and Roxy’s relationship, but it seems to be an impossible task.

Yashvi is forced to arrest Harlow when she’s found with a bag full of drugs, resulting in a night in a cell.