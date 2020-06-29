Neighbours Spoilers – Chloe discovers she’s pregnant!

In the latest Neighbours spoilers, Chloe learns that she is pregnant whilst Elly and Shaun say goodbye to Ramsay Street.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 6th July, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 27th July.

Baby Blues

Just when Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) thought life couldn’t get anymore complicated, she’s dealt a shocking curveball – she’s pregnant.

This week, Chloe begins to suspect that her Huntington’s is flaring up, which is something she’s always been afraid of.

She’s watched her mother Fay (Zoe Bertram) progress through the degenerative disease and is fearful about what the future holds for her.

“Chloe has accepted what her future will hold when she reaches her 40s or 50s and her Huntington’s symptoms begin to appear,” April told TV Week.

However, she’s shocked to discover that there’s another explanation to her feeling unwell – she’s pregnant!

“Pierce is surprised, but also excited because he wants to have more children,” she explained.

“But he doesn’t quite grasp the ramifications of Chloe’s illness, nor how much it’s affecting her thoughts on becoming a mother.”

Fans of the show will recall that when the Brennan sister moved to Ramsay Street in 2018, it was quick to emerge that she had been “accidentally” diagnosed with Huntington’s whilst overseas due to her taking part in medical testing for cash.

As a result, there has always been an air of living on borrowed time about Chloe, which has led to her leading her life the way she does – like every day is her last.

Last year, she and Pierce (Tim Robards) were met with a proposition from his ex and Hendrix’s mother Lisa (Jane Allsop), who wished to have another child with him.

Due to Chloe’s illness and her not wishing to pass on the disease, they entertained the idea before turning her down.

“Chloe fears condemning a child to a life in which they have their mother for only a short time,” she added.

“She also doesn’t want to pass on the disease, which is the danger inherent in conceiving a child naturally without prior testing during the IVF process.”

As the pair make the decision to wait until further testing can be conducted, the question looms – what will Chloe do?

Will the Ramsay Street favourite keep the child or undergo the series’ first abortion?

Farväl!

After a tumultuous few years on the Street, Elly (Jodi Anasta) decides to say goodbye.

It’s been a few weeks since Shaun (Brad Moller) returned to Erinsborough to pursue Elly. With his recent proposal to move to Switzerland with her and their daughter Aster (Scout Bowman), Elly makes the choice to accept and leave town.

“Shaun and Elly love Ramsay Street, but there are painful memories there for them,” Brad lamented to TV Week.

Despite the horrific events that Elly has been through during her time on the Street – a hot air balloon crash, a snake bite & miscarriage, a one-day marriage to name a few – she is heartbroken to be saying goodbye, especially to her sister, Bea (Bonnie Anderson) whom she reconnected with two years ago.

“Bea is not only her little sister, but her closest friend and confidante,” Jodi assured TV Week.

“She knows her decision will impact Bea too.”

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 6th July (Episode 8400)

While making muffins with Roxy with Harlow to get back into Sheila’s good books, Roxy’s rant is inadvertently overheard by Sheila herself.

David & Aaron let Emmett have a friend over, leading Emmett to beg Hendrix to borrow his drone.

Confronting Dax, Terese is set straight about the situation with his wife.

Tuesday 7th July (Episode 8401)

After a memory slip while rushed at work, Chloe worries that her Huntington’s is progressing just as she makes a shocking discovering that adds to her anxiety.

Emmett and Lewis cause havoc with the drone, resulting in a minor accident.

Wednesday 8th July (Episode 8402)

Elly seriously considers Shaun’s offer to move to Switzerland.

While in Perth, Karl and Susan bump into a dear friend who’s in a bad state.

Chloe considers waiting to tell Pierce that she’s pregnant until after the Huntington’s tests.

Thursday 9th July (Episode 8403)

Telling Pierce about the pregnancy, the couple realise that the decision about what to do lays with Chloe. Stressed about his university assignments and his increasing workload at The Waterhole, Shane cracked under the pressure and tells Yashvi about the loan Dipi gave Ned.

Friday 10th July (Episode 8404)

When Richie stops by to see a recovering Mackenzie, Shane wants to have a word with him until Dipi reminds him that Richie has stood by Mackenzie throughout her whole journey.

Chloe decides they’ll wait until they can test the baby’s Huntington’s Disease markers at the ten week scan before they make any decisions.

Karl and Susan return home in time to say goodbye to Elly and Aster as they join Shaun in Switzerland.