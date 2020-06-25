Home and Away Spoilers — Alf & Martha return to find chaos in Summer Bay!

On next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK, Alf and Martha return from their honeymoon to a very different Summer Bay, whilst Roo is placed an an impossible situation by Evan…

It’s been over three months since we last saw Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) Stewart, who left Summer Bay for an extended honeymoon back in March after remarrying.

But a lot has happened in Summer Bay in that time, with two marriages breaking down, Ryder’s long-lost father turning up, and the safe return of Leah Patterson who was still missing at the time of Alf and Martha’s depature.

Waltzing back into the diner, the first person Alf comes across is Marilyn (Emily Symons), who’s ecstatic to see his return.

They make small-talk, and unaware that Marilyn has separated from husband John (Shane Withington), Alf asks where he is.

Marilyn says there’s a few things she needs to tell Alf, but the moment is interrupted by Ryder (Lukas Radovich) walking in.

Ryder tells his grandad that he’s happy to see him back, and Alf wonders why everyone seems so glad, it’s like he’s come back from the dead or something!

Ryder explains that so much has happened whilst he’s been away, which intrigues Alf…

Alf is taken aback after being told about the arrival of Ryder’s father Evan (Cameron Daddo), and is concerned as to why no-one called to let him know. Ryder says that he didn’t want to worry Alf and that he and Roo (Georgie Parker) had it covered, but Alf isn’t so sure given that Evan’s still hanging around.

Later on, Alf is keen to get to the bottom of what Marilyn was trying to tell him earlier, but Marilyn dismisses that and says it was nothing important. Alf can see right through Marilyn, but she insists it doesn’t matter and that he needs to concentrate on Ryder.

Not willing to let it go however, Alf tries a different tactic and later heads round to Marilyn’s house with Martha in tow.

As Marilyn avoids the topic once again, Alf asks when John will be home so he can ask him instead. Marilyn is finally forced to come clean that John hasn’t been living there for quite some time.

Alf and Martha are saddened as Marilyn explains about the breakdown of her marriage, and the three have a deep and meaningful. When an upset Marilyn excuses herself to go to the bathroom, Alf asks Martha why they weren’t told about everything going on.

Meanwhile, a frustrated Ryder downloads to Roo about his meetings with Evan. Whilst Ryder has made repeated attempts to learn more about his father, Evan keeps sidetracking with small talk, and Ryder is becoming exhausted with his efforts to try and make conversation. He’s still no nearer in finding out why Evan has chosen to come and find him now, and is ready to give up on him altogether.

Roo tracks down Evan and tells him that it’s probably not a good idea for him to see Ryder anymore unless he starts opening up to him. She suggests that maybe he could try again further down the track, when Ryder has become more used to the idea of having a father, but Evan tells her that it’s not an option—he’s here now and nothing is more important to him than connecting with his son.

Roo tells him that Ryder is convinced that Evan is holding something back, and she agrees.

Realising that there’s no way out of this, Evan finally comes clean to Roo, on the understanding that she keep it to herself.

But Roo is blindsided when Evan then tells her his secret—he is dying!

Evan explains that he’s suffering from asbestos poisoning after touring in so many dives over the years, and the doctors have told him it’s only a matter of time now.

Roo implores Evan to tell Ryder the truth, but Evan is adamant that he doesn’t want Ryder to know, at least not yet. He wants Ryder to build a relationship with him because he wants to, not out of obligation. Roo explains that he needs to tell Ryder, or she will.

When Alf later bumps into Evan and Roo arguing, he becomes frustrated that Roo won’t tell him what the argument is about.

As they return home, Alf demands they all sit down and Roo tell him everything that’s been happening whilst they’ve been away—he’s fed up of being left in the dark!

Will Roo be forced to betray Evan’s secret?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 29th June (Episode 7336)

Ari and Tane’s clash reaches boiling point. Roo is blindsided when Evan’s shocking secret is revealed. Marilyn struggles with being on her own. An old face shows back up in the bay.

Tuesday 30th June (Episode 7337)

Alf feels as though his world has turned upside-down. Ziggy takes drastic action to help her mother, hurting Dean in the process. Roo accuses Evan of setting Ryder up for a massive fall.

Wednesday 1st July (Episode 7338)

Will Ziggy move out of Dean’s place? Alf does the rounds catching up in Summer Bay. Willow tries everything to get Jasmine to open up.

Thursday 2nd July (Episode 7339)

Jasmine’s erratic behaviour divides the town. Maggie tries some different tactics to deal with Ben.

Friday 3rd July (Episode 7340)

Mackenzie tests the brothers new-found truce. Ben’s presence at the hangi causes upset. Jasmine works to get back in Grace’s life. An ambulance is called to the hangi.