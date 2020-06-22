In the latest Neighbours spoilers, Harlow is caught with drugs, while Shaun has a proposition for Elly.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 29th June, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 20th July.

Sprung!

When Harlow decides to throw Hendrix a surprise 18th birthday bash, she was never expecting to get locked behind bars, accused of a crime she didn’t commit.

As Hendrix’s (Benny Turland) 18th birthday approaches, Harlow (Jemma Donovan) makes the decision to hold a surprise party to celebrate the special day, as a sign of her appreciation of him over the past few months since her mother was killed.

The party gets off to a great start, but it soon sours when Harlow learns that someone has brought drugs to the party.

“She finds the drugs in the midst of trying to figure it all out, but doesn’t know who they belong to,” Jemma told TV Week.

No sooner does Harlow find the drugs than the police – Levi (Richie Morris) and fresh out of the academy, Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer) – turn up, having received word of the incident.

Unfortunately for Harlow, being caught red-handed with the bag of drugs results in her arrest by none other than close friend Yashvi.

“She understands the responsibility Yashvi has in her role as a police officer,” she added.

“But on the other hand, she’s terrified, as it’s a big accusation to be held accountable for.”

As night settles in, Harlow realises that she’ll have to spend the night in a prison cell.

Will the young Ramsay Street resident be able to clear her name, or is she destined to take the fall for something she didn’t do?

Will You…?

Shaun’s proposal could change Elly’s future on Ramsay Street forever.

As love birds Shaun (Brad Moller) and Elly (Jodi Anasta) continue to fall further and further into love, Shaun has an interesting proposal to move their little family unit to the next step.

“Shaun knows that his family needs a fresh start to move forward,” Brad told TV Week.

“He suggests something to Elly that will change what the future will look like for them and Aster.”

As Jodi Anasta’s time on the series begins to come to a close, there is every chance that this proposal could be the reason Elly says goodbye to Erinsborough forever.

What will he suggest and will Elly be saying goodbye sooner rather than later?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 29th June (Episode 8395)

Roxy puts Kyle on the spot and he admits he still has feelings for her.

After his seizure, Levi begs Bea to keep his epilepsy a secret.

Yashvi graduates from the police academy.

Tuesday 30th June (Episode 8396)

While taking a break from a practical tutor lesson at school, Emmett runs into a boy from his class who invites him to hang out.

Sheila is shocked when Kyle and Roxy reveal they’re now official.

Bea worries about Levi and how it could affect his family and job.

Wednesday 1st July (Episode 8397)

Elly signs up for a local mothers’ group, but they’ve read Olivia’s book and have already formed an opinion about her.

Finding it hard to see Shane and Dipi arguing, Mackenzie shows them something she hope will help them get back on track.

Emmett takes the blame for the trashed classroom, which gains him popularity at school.

Thursday 2nd July (Episode 8398)

It’s the day of Mackenzie’s gender confirmation surgery and she’s excited to finally feel like her true self.

Shaun and Elly finally open up to one another about their experiences, leading to Shaun surprising Elly with a proposition.

Harlow plans a surprise 18th for Hendrix at the Backpackers, but not all the guests are on their best behaviour.

Friday 3rd July (Episode 8399)

Kyle tries to help repair Sheila and Roxy’s relationship, but it seems to be an impossible task.

Yashvi is forced to arrest Harlow when she’s found with a bag full of drugs, resulting in a night in a cell.