In the latest Neighbours spoilers, Roxy sets her eyes on a gorgeous new resident, unaware of his familial connection, whilst Shaun returns to Erinsborough with one goal in mind.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 22nd June, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 13th July.

Kissing Cousins

After weeks of fawning over lost love, Roxy (Zima Anderson) finally decides to get back into the singles’ scene, with shocking repercussions.

It’s been a while since Roxy has contemplated getting back out there after her on-off arrangement with Kyle (Chris Milligan) ended. However, a night at the Waterhole with alcohol and music leads her right into the arms of new hot cop, Levi (Richie Morris).

The pair hit if off and share a kiss, but decide they shouldn’t take things any further.

“It’s some simple fun in the form of a cute boy,” Zima explained to TV Week. “It’s a new person she hasn’t seen on the street.”

However, when Kyle learns the truth, he blasts Roxy, stating that they can never be together as now the situation is far too complicated.

Unfortunately, poor Levi, who has only been in town a week, feels terrible, despite the fact he was ignorant to Roxy and Kyle’s history.

“Causing family drama so soon wasn’t part of the plan,” Richie stated.

It seems though that the kiss might be a blessing in disguise as later on in the week, Roxy accompanies Kyle, Levi and Bea (Bonnie Anderson) to the island in which Finn killed Kyle’s father, Gary (Damien Richardson).

Whilst there, he stumbles upon the arrow that Finn shot and killed Gary with. It’s a horrific discovery that causes Kyle some pain.

“It’s confronting to find that arrow and he doesn’t know how to react,” Chris said.

Roxy offers him the comfort he needs and the pair admit their feelings for one another.

Now the question is what is the next step for the young couple?

Shaun’s Back!

It’s been a month or so since Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller) left Erinsborough for a fresh start in Switzerland. Now, he’s back to show Elly (Jodi Anasta) that he wants to make a family unit with her and their daughter Aster.

After an explosive book was launched two weeks ago by Karl’s ex-flame Olivia (Alyce Platt), revealing all about Finn Kelly’s (Rob Mills) reign of terror over Erinsborough, Elly and her family have been trying to fly under the radar.

However, this week, Elly finds herself in an uncomfortable situation when she is approached by journalists who are after a quote regarding the book and the litigation surrounding it. Awkward and under pressure, Elly is relieved when she is rescued by a knight in shining armour.

She’s shocked to realise that knight happens to be Shaun!

As the pair reacquaint away from the press, it becomes clear that there is something between the pair.

“Shaun has always felt something special for Elly,” Brad told TV Week. “He sees the potential for a good life together.”

Despite their love story being one nothing short of tumultuous – she used to date his psychopathic brother and then he got her pregnant from a one night stand – Shaun’s trip back to his home country has made him realise exactly what he wants in his life.

“Deep down, it’s what he’s always wanted.”

Now the question remains, will Elly and Shaun be able to reconcile and pursue the family plans they both have always wanted?

With Jodi Anasta having already filmed her final scenes on the show, we aren’t far away from seeing her on-screen exit. While we don’t know very much about how she departs Ramsay Street, she has teased that it’s worth the wait.

“I don’t have any say in the way I exit the show, but I’m very, very happy with my exit,” the actress told the Herald Sun back in February.

“It will be next-level brutal. I can’t believe I get to do this on television.”

While many suspected that her brutal exit would revolve around Finn Kelly, with Elly perhaps being killed off, that theory never came to fruition.

Is there more drama in store for Elly before she leaves Erinsborough for good, or will she, Shaun and Aster simply stroll off into the sunset together in search of a new life in Switzerland?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 22nd June (Episode 8390)

With Levi moved into No. 26, Sheila goes about setting him up with one of the girls she’s found for Kyle.

Holidaying in Tasmania, Karl and Susan are forced to lay everything on the table.

Thinking that Hendrix has deliberately sabotaged their chances at fostering, Chloe realises there’s another venture they could follow.

Tuesday 23rd June (Episode 8391)

Heather convinces Toadie that Dee does still love him, even though he did blame her for Hugo’s kidnapping.

Having shared a kiss, Levi and Roxy decide not to take things further.

Old sparks start to fly between Elly and Shaun when he steps in to stop a journalist harassing her.

Wednesday 24th June (Episode 8392)

Struggling during his first day at Erinsborough High, Shaun offers to tutor Emmett.

Toadie learns that Dee’s biological father is dying, but is unsure whether he should tell Dee, who still doesn’t know who he is.

Levi helps Yashvi to move on from her role in Hugo’s kidnapping.

Thursday 25th June (Episode 8393)

Chloe and Pierce dive into their new island project.

Elly’s dreams of returning to teaching are in the dumps because of her guilty plea, so she shoves the blame onto Toadie.

Learning about her father, Dee decides to go to Alaska to see him and Toadie offers to go with her.

Friday 26th June (Episode 8394)

Torn about his split from Dee, Elly comes up with a plan to help cheer Toadie up.

Learning he may have to repeat Year 8, David and Aaron arrange for Shaun to tutor Emmett over the holidays.

Kyle decides to return to the island, but it raises concerns about whether he’s ready.