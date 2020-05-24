Home and Away Spoilers – John’s life is on the line as the Paratas celebration takes a shocking turn

As the Paratas celebrate finally being able to put down firm roots in Summer Bay, things take a shocking turn leaving one resident’s life on the line…

Things have taken a huge turn for the Parata family over the past couple of weeks, with Tane (Ethan Browne) deciding to up sticks and move to Summer Bay in order to help out sister-in-law Gemma (Bree Peters) and nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo)—a job he feels big brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) has so far failed in.

There’s no doubt that things have been tough for the family since their arrival in Summer Bay. With Ari temporarily off work due to injury, the family were kicked out of their motel and forced to sleep in their car until kindly Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) invited them to move in with her, a decision which has eventually led to the breakdown of her own marriage to John who is currently living in a caravan.

Even with Gemma working shifts at the diner (and now Salt), and with Ari able to return to work, the family have struggled to get the money together for a deposit to rent a house.

So when Tane swanned into town last week and immediately found a property to rent for the family, Ari’s nose was put firmly out of joint. With concerns about the legitimacy of Tane’s money, and desperately trying to move on from his criminal past—with no wish for Nik to ever go down that route—Ari was shocked when Gemma announced that she and Nik would be moving in with Tane. When it came down to it, Gemma knew that Nik needed a stable home.

In the end, Ari had to put his pride aside and chose to move into the house, claiming that he’d rather do that than let Gemma and Nik live alone with Tane. The next morning, realising that they’d need to put their differences aside if they were to make things work, Ari made a peace-offering to Tane, and they set about digging a hangi (a traditional Māori pit oven) in the back garden.

This week the family decide to hold a celebratory hangi feast as a toast to their new beginning, with all their friends in Summer Bay invited.

Top of the list of course is Marilyn, who is now their neighbour since they moved just across the road from her. Now on much friendlier terms with husband John, Marilyn is surprised when he asks if he can accompany her to the gathering. Although John has begun to also make progress with the Paratas, Marilyn wonders whether he just wants to come along to keep an eye on them.

Another two guests on the list are Ben (Rohan Nichol) and Maggie (Kestie Morassi), who last week made the decision to separate. After his depression caused him to end up in hospital after accidentally overdosing on his medication, Ben plans to make the most of the party and his newfound singledom—and ends up in a flirty encounter with Gemma!

Maggie is fuming, not only about her estranged husband’s public display towards their host, but also about the fact that she thinks Ben should be taking it easy. Ben isn’t concerned however as he continues turning on the charm. Could something be about to happen between Ben and Gemma….?

It seems attention won’t be on them for too long though, as a shocking incident takes place which leads to John being taken away in an ambulance…

As we’ve previously teased, this turn of events will have huge implications for John over the next few months, and Marilyn can’t help but blame herself!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 25th May (Episode 7337)

Alf feels as though his world has turned upside-down. Ziggy takes drastic action to help her mother, hurting Dean in the process. Roo accuses Evan of setting Ryder up for a massive fall.

Tuesday 26th May (Episode 7338)

Will Ziggy move out of Dean’s place? Alf does the rounds catching up in Summer Bay. Willow tries everything to get Jasmine to open up.

Wednesday 27th May (Episode 7339)

Jasmine’s erratic behaviour divides the town. Maggie tries some different tactics to deal with Ben.

Thursday 28th May (Episodes 7340-7342)

Mackenzie tests the brothers new-found truce. Ben’s presence at the hangi causes upset. Jasmine works to get back in Grace’s life. An ambulance is called to the hangi.

Marilyn blames herself for John’s condition. Mac is torn between Ari and Tane. Jasmine develops an obsession. John doesn’t want Marilyn to be stressed. Tane promises Mac he’ll back off. Jasmine makes a rash decision with Willow.