UK Home and Away Spoilers – Terror at Northern Districts Hospital

The 2019 Season Finale finally hits the UK next week, and the lives of several Summer Bay residents are in danger as gunmen take over the emergency department at Northern Districts Hospital…

It starts like any other day at the hospital, but various circumstances lead to a surprising amount of Summer Bay locals passing through that day, all unaware of the tragedy that’s about to occur.

Despite the fact that the Ouroboros gang are back in action, Jasmine (Sam Frost) has arrived for her shift under the protection of AFP Office Jay (Edmund Lembke-Hogan) , where she’s working as normal alongside Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) and Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura).

Having recently discharged herself after being put back under AFP protection, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) realises that she has forgotten Grace’s memory book. Wanting to help out, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) offers to head to the hospital to retrieve it.

Ben and Maggie Astoni (Rohan Nicol & Kestie Morassi) have also gone to the hospital to get the results of her yearly cancer check up, which thankfully are all clear.

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) has recently realised that her game is up when Colby cottoned on to the fact that she’d been faking her illness to get his attention. Taking desperate measures to prove things to him, she headed to the hospital and stole some medication.

Now the following day, Bella has taken all the pills she could get her hands on and is visibly unwell. When Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) spots Bella writhing in pain outside the surf club, she realises that Bella really is sick this time and insists on taking her to the hospital.

Ben and Maggie are able to leave the hospital just seconds before four armed men enter the emergency department. Quietly approaching Jay and pointing a gun into his back, the ringleader Phil (Greg Hatton) confiscates his gun, before ordering everyone to get on the ground.

Mackenzie and Bella, who are in the toilet, manage to get away with not being seen, and they eventually are able to move themselves into a side room where Mackenzie alerts Colby (Tim Franklin) on her phone.

But as Bella’s condition worsens, she admits to Mackenzie that she’s taken some pills. Realising she’s likely to be overdosing, Mackenzie is left with no choice but to step out in an attempt to get help, and it’s not long before Bella too is discovered.

As everyone in the ward is gathered together, the police seal off the hospital, but the curious thing is that the gunmen don’t seem in any hurry to tell anyone what they actually want.

The news filters around the bay which brings Dean (Patrick O’Connor), Willow (Sarah Roberts) and John (Shane Withington) to the hospital grounds, desperate for any news on their loved ones.

“Willow’s just one of the people waiting frantically outside the hospital,” Sarah Roberts told New Idea magazine. “Alex is the love of Willow’s life and Willow has no idea whether Alex is going to make it out alive. Willow still hasn’t said all of the things she wants to say to her, and now she is absolutely beside herself.”

Bella’s condition continues to deterioate and Alex and Jasmine try desperately to plead with the gunmen to allow them to treat her, but they refuse.

“Bella is so ill that the siege is some cloudy thing,” Courtney Miller told New Idea. “She doesn’t know what’s going on. She is just hearing sounds and freaking out. She is definitely scared that she is going to die.”

Meanwhile, Marilyn is not coping well in the stress of the situation, and a stranger named Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) tries to comfort her.

Eventually, Ari and Mason formulate a plan—Mason will try to distract the gunmen as Ari tries to get as many hostages out of there as possible. As Mason stands up to the gunmen, Jasmine, Alex, Mack and Marilyn join him in arguing their case for Bella to receive treatment.

Ari successfully manages to lead around half a dozen hostages to safety, but outside, the onlookers are shocked when they hear a gunshot ring out from inside the the hospital.

One Summer Bay favourite has been killed—but who?

As Phil pushes Jasmine back down onto the floor, she notices the Ouroboros tattoo on his arm. Realising what this means, she tells protection office Jay that they are Victor’s men and this is all connected to Robbo.

“I know” Jay coldly replies, as Jasmine makes a shocking realisation.

“It was so spooky,” Sam Frost told New Idea when asked about the filming of the cliffhanger episodes. “It made my heart pump like mad. The guys who play the thugs were so scary when we were filming. They were such good actors when they were raising their voices and threatening us that we were reacting off them. It certainly was terrifying, and we didn’t have to act that much.”

“But it was hilarious because they were actually the nicest people” Sam continued. “In the makeup room, they were so lovely and, when we called cut, they’d be like, ‘Do you need help getting up off the floor?’”

The 2019 season finale airs at 6pm on Channel 5 on Friday 6th March.

While Australia had to wait 6 weeks to find out what happened in the aftermath of the siege, UK viewers will only have a weekend to wait.

Here’s the Australian trailer showing what’s coming up in the first couple of weeks of the new season:

Here’s a full rundown and video slideshow of this week’s episode spoilers:

Episodes 7266-7270

Monday 2nd March

A betrayed and humiliated Ryder deals with the fallout of the allegations. An escalation in the case leaves Robbo vowing to protect his family and end things once and for all.

Tuesday 3rd March

Tori is finally able to be a mother to her child. A fraught Jasmine struggles with being separated from Grace. Mackenzie learns of Jade’s allegations against Ryder.

Wednesday 4th March

Tori is determined to return home with Grace. A reckless Bella takes desperate measures to prove her sickness. An unexpected threat arises at the hospital.

Thursday 5th March

Lives hang in the balance as Northern Districts Hospital remains under siege, but what do the gunmen want? Mackenzie tries to support Bella as her condition worsens. Can Robbo crack the case before more lives are lost? An emotional Ziggy returns to Summer Bay.

Friday 6th March – 2019 Season Finale

Tragedy strikes at the hospital when a Summer Bay resident is killed. Robbo discovers the identity of the mole. Dean decides to take matters into his own hands. Justin hides the truth from Tori as she enjoys her time with Grace.