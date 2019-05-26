Logies 2019 – Home and Away gets 3 nominations, Neighbours storms ahead with 6

This year’s Logie nomations have been announced, and it’s been a successful year for Australia’s two main soaps.

Home and Away has been nominated for three Logies:

Most Popular Actor – Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent – Courtney Miller (Bella Nixon)

Most Popular Drama Program

Meanwhile Neighbours has received the most nominations since its 80s heyday. It’s nominated for a total of six Logies, including the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV:

Most Popular Actor – Ryan Moloney (Toadfish Rebecchi)

Most Popular Actress – Eve Morey (Sonya Rebecchi)

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent – Bonnie Anderson (Bea Nilsson)

Most Popular Drama Program

Most Outstanding Drama Series

Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian TV – Eve Morey (Sonya Rebecchi)



Home and Away’s 3 nominations is one less than the 4 it received in 2018, when the show received a Most Popular Drama Program nomination, Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart) was up for Most Popular Actor, and Sophie Dillman (Ziggy Astoni) and Sam Frost (Jasmine Delaney) were up for Most Popular New Talent. Ray Meagher went on to win the award for Most Popular Actor.

In 2015 the show was inducted into the Logie Hall of Fame, only the fourth show in the award’s history to receive the accolade. Neighbours had been inducted ten years earlier in 2005.

This is the first time Neighbours has been up for a Logie since 2015, when Olympia Valance was nominated for Most Popular New Talent for her role as Paige Smith.

Ryan Moloney and Eve Morey‘s nominations follow Eve’s departure from the show earlier this year, after she was reportedly axed as part of budget constraints.

It had been a turbulent few years for her character Sonya Rebecchi, with a number of tough storylines allowing both Eve and Ryan to flex their acting muscles.

Sonya suffered a miscarriage whilst acting as a surrogate for Mark and Steph, putting tremendous strain on her marriage to Toadie. Not long after, an imposter pretending to be Toadie’s dead ex-wife Dione Bliss turned up in Erinsborough, resulting in Toadie cheating and the pair breaking up.

After finally forgiving Toadie and repairing their marriage, she discovered she had stage 4 ovarian cancer, which progressed rapidly despite doctors’ best efforts, and she passed away in March.

There’s hot competition in every category. Here’s the full list of nominees in each of the categories in which Neighbours and Home and Away have been nominated:

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TV

Amanda Keller (The Living Room/Dancing With The Stars, 10)

Costa Georgiadis (Gardening Australia, ABC)

Eve Morey (Neighbours, 10)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)

Sam Mac (Sunrise, Channel Seven)

Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz, ABC)

Waleed Aly (The Project, 10)

MOST POPULAR ACTOR

Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, ABC)

Guy Pearce (Jack Irish, ABC)

Luke McGregor (Rosehaven, ABC)

Ray Meagher (Home And Away, Channel Seven)

Rodger Corser (Doctor Doctor, Nine Network)

Ryan Moloney (Neighbours, 10)

MOST POPULAR ACTRESS

Asher Keddie (The Cry, ABC)

Celia Pacquola (Rosehaven, ABC)

Deborah Mailman (Bite Club/Mystery Road, Nine Network/ABC)

Eve Morey (Neighbours, 10)

Jenna Coleman (The Cry, ABC)

Marta Dusseldorp (A Place To Call Home/Jack Irish, Foxtel/ABC)

GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST POPULAR NEW TALENT

Bonnie Anderson (Neighbours, 10)

Courtney Miller (Home And Away, Channel Seven)

Dylan Alcott (The Set, ABC)

Eddie Woo (Teenage Boss, ABC)

Joe Jonas (The Voice Australia, Nine Network)

Tasia Zalar (Mystery Road, ABC)

MOST POPULAR DRAMA PROGRAM

Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)

Home And Away (Channel Seven)

Mystery Road (ABC)

Neighbours (10)

The Cry (ABC)

Wentworth (Foxtel)

MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Doctor Doctor (Nine Network)

Mystery Road (ABC)

Neighbours (10)

Secret City: Under The Eagle (Foxtel)

Wentworth (Foxtel)

The 2019 Logies will be held at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland on Sunday 30th June.