Home and Away Spoilers – Alf faces more trouble with the law

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Abigail’s night out takes a dark turn as she’s involved in a hit-and-run incident – was Alf Stewart to blame?

Last week saw the arrival of Yabbie Creek’s newest probationary constable, Richard ‘Richie’ Brezniak (Rocco Forrester-Sach), and he was more than a little keen to make a good impression on his colleagues at the station.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) was immediately put off by Richie’s over-enthusiastic nature, despite David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) reminding him that he too was once an eager new recruit, keen to impress.

Cash was even more unimpressed when Richie played a prank on him on his first day, hiding a whoopee cushion under his chair.

Richie had got the idea from a chat with Abigail (Hailey Pinto), who pranked Richie herself by telling her that her brother-in-law loved a prank, and it was the easiest way to win him over.

Wrong, very wrong.

Despite trying to appeal to Serge’s better nature, Cash soon found himself spending the day with Richie as David sent the pair out on traffic duty.

It was a dull start as they set up their camera and began tracking the cars passing through the bay, waiting for a reason to spring into action.

However, the eager new recruit’s prayers were soon answered as a car drove past and flagged on their system – expired registration!

Richie signalled for the driver to pull over, and Cash was shocked to see that it was none other than Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

As Cash was forced to ask Alf for his licence, Alf responded that there was a slight problem there – “it’s expired too!”

Earlier in the day, Roo (Georgie Parker) had discovered that Alf had received a letter telling him that he needed to complete a medical evaluation before he could renew his soon-to-expire licence.

However, the letter was a month old, and Alf hadn’t done anything about it.

Alf had missed the deadline and was no longer licensed to drive. However, he wrote it off as a load of rubbish, claiming that he’d sort it out when he was good and ready.

Ultimately, that wasn’t soon enough. Despite Alf eventually calling the doctor, and being on the way to the surgery when he was pulled over, he was still driving illegally.

While Cash was willing to use his discretion and let Alf off with a warning, Alf insisted that he be treated the same as anyone else and be given a fine. He’d broken the law, why should he get special treatment?

In the end, Alf opened up to David that he’d been reluctant to get the medical as he was scared that the doc would find something.

David managed to convince him that he had no choice but to put things in order if he wanted to carry on driving, and soon talked Alf into letting him drop the charge too.

With Alf agreeing to get his medical assessment and renew his licence – this time with Justin (James Stewart) driving him – it seemed like the drama was over. Yet in reality, it’s only just beginning.

A promo recently teased more strife for Alf, as it showed him being escorted from the Surf Club by Cash and David and bundled into the back of a waiting police car.

“What did Alf do?” the promo asked.

Now, TV Week has revealed more on what’s in store for Mr Stewart. This week, Alf – who’s now allowed to drive again – takes a trip to nearby Banksia Creek to do a spot of fishing.

Shortly after, Abigail (Hailey Pinto) arrives back in Summer Bay, injured after a night out in the very same town. It turns out that she was involved in a hit and run and had to go to hospital.

As Levi (Tristan Gorey) takes her to Yabbie Creek police station to report the crime, she describes the car that hit her, and it sounds an awful lot like Alf’s ute!

Abby’s new boyfriend Richie jumps at the chance to get involved with his first real investigation, despite the fact that the victim is the girl he’s dating.

Word of Abby’s hit and run soon begins to spread around town, and when Roo hears about it, she’s shocked to realise the description of the car matches her dad’s, especially knowing that that the incident happened at Banksia Creek, where he’d been fishing.

“Alf has spent his entire life fishing at different spots but on that particular day he’s been at Banksia Creek, leaving and coming home in the half dark,” Ray Meagher explained to TV Week. “From there, he runs into a bit of trouble…”

Roo confronts Alf, with no idea that eager new cop Richie is listening nearby and has overheard the whole thing.

Despite Alf claiming to Roo that he had nothing to do with it, Richie still decides to pass on the details of their chat to his superiors back at Yabbie Creek.

Knowing that the evidence adds up, David and Cash head to the surf club, where they ask Alf to accompany them to the station.

Alf’s friends and family are shocked as they see Mr Stewart being treated as a suspected criminal.

Is Alf really responsible for Abby’s injuries?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 4th May (Episode 8708)

Harper has a bone to pick.

An idea sparks for Mali.

Will Jo fight for Tane?

Tuesday 5th May (Episode 8709)

Mali and John hatch a plan.

Roo’s concern for Alf grows.

Sonny makes a triumphant return.

Wednesday 6th May (Episode 8710)

Abigail’s night out takes an unexpected turn.

Cash is stuck with Richie the rookie.

Can Roo and Alf get on the same page?

Thursday 7th May (Episode 8711)

Mackenzie and Levi bet on their baby’s gender.

Alf feels persecuted.

Richie oversteps.