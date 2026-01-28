EastEnders’ Vicki drops a bombshell as Ross proposes!

Next week on EastEnders, Ross proposes to Vikki, but he’s got no idea that she slept with Zack just a few days prior!

This week’s episodes saw Vicki (Alice Haig) end up in Zack’s (James Farrar) bed after she opened up to him about how much she was dreading Joel’s (Max Murray) trial.

Zack had invited Vicki around to his flat to give her a distraction as he tried some new recipes for The Vic’s kitchen, but it wasn’t long before the pair – who first shared a surprise kiss late last year while Vicki and Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) were separated – ended up in bed together.

When she headed back to No. 43, she was forced to lie to Ross about her whereabouts, claiming she’d been with recent returnee Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple), before she headed to court to face Joel with Mark, Ross – and, unsurprisingly, a late appearance from Zack.

Next week, with the trial in the rear view mirror, Ross decides it’s time to get his life back on track by starting a handyman business. In the meantime, Vicki heads to the Boxing Den, which leads to her sharing yet another charged moment with Zack.

Unfortunately for the pair, her brother Mark just so happens to spot their clandestine encounter, and correctly figures that something’s going on.

A new job isn’t Ross’s only big move as he tries to sort his life out, as it’s revealed that he’s planning to propose to Vikki and cement their relationship, which has only just gotten back on track after Vicki ended things following Joel’s attack.

Mark learns of this too when he spots Ross leaving a jewellers, and as the pair discuss Ross’s proposal plans outside the tube station, Zack just so happens to overhear them.

Mark soon reveals to Vicki that Ross is planning to propose to her. With her head already spinning after her night of passion with Zack, things get even more confusing for her when she sees Zack taking a woman into his flat.

She’s left wondering whether her night with Zack actually meant nothing to him, and whether she’s risked her relationship for nothing…

When Ross later gets down on one knee, both he and Vicki look delighted. However, before she can give him a response, Vicki drops a bombshell, leading Ross to demand answers!

Has Vicki really confessed, and if so, will she tell Ross who she slept with?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd February (Episode 7271)

Vicki faces a big decision, Bea is excited about making a fresh start, and Linda is worried about a friend.

Tuesday 3rd February (Episode 7272)

Ross seeks the truth, Phil gets an important phone call, and Honey spills a secret.

Wednesday 4th February (Episode 7273)

Linda goes over and above for Nigel and Julie, Patrick tries to get answers, and Barney stumbles upon some shocking information.

Thursday 5th February (Episode 7274)

Denise and Kim rally around Patrick, Priya and Ravi make a move to protect Nugget, Barney is left in distress, and Honey tries her best to reassure Bea.