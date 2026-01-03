6 Huge Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 5th to 9th January

Next week on Coronation Street, Todd attempts to make his escape, Kit and Carla are on a mission, and disaster looms for many residents.

1) Terror for Debbie as Carl speeds towards danger

The drama continues to ramp up following Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) and Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) wedding at a Yorkshire hotel, which wasn’t without drama of its own.

Although the ceremony went off without a hitch, the reception saw various Webster family secrets explode, mainly those concerning youngest brother Carl (Jonathan Howard).

Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) was already reeling after uncovering the full extent of Carl’s betrayal—not only his ongoing affair with James (Jason Callender), but also the discovery that he’d been siphoning money from Debbie’s business and was planning to flee to Germany.

Having found a one-way ticket to Düsseldorf and a bag stuffed with cash, a furious Abi secretly took matters into her own hands, sabotaging his escape by swapping much of the money for newspaper.

Meanwhile, a drone video filmed by Jack (Kyran Bowes) for a school project inadvertently exposed another devastating truth—Carl had been behind the wheel of the car that left Tyrone (Alan Halsall) seriously injured in a hit-and-run back in September.

Realising the significance of the footage, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) prepared to expose his brother during the reception. But when the moment came, a technical mishap saw the wrong video played, showing Jack and Kev dancing.

A mortified Kevin went on to publicly accuse Carl anyway, an outburst that quickly turned physical.

Back in his hotel room later, already worse for wear as he drank straight from a bottle of fizz, Carl was confronted by Abi, who made it clear she now knew everything.

Unrepentant, Carl cruelly taunted her as she vented her anger, devastated after walking away from her marriage to be with him.

But the confrontations didn’t end there. When Debbie later appeared at Carl’s door, he rounded on her over a post-it note he’d found in her flat—evidence that she’d been in contact with his mum, Elaine, shortly before her death.

Furious that Debbie hadn’t told him, and believing he’d been robbed of the chance to make amends, Carl stormed out, leaving Debbie in floods of tears.

Next week, as the wedding reception begins to wind down and guests make their way towards the minibus, tensions continue to simmer beneath the surface.

Debbie struggles to keep up appearances, clearly shaken by everything that’s unfolded, while a heavily drunk Carl is desperate to get away—distracted by thoughts of the cash he still believes is safely in his possession.

But his plans take an alarming turn when Debbie suddenly gets into the car with him.

“She doesn’t want Carl to leave the wedding,” Sue Devaney reveals. “And also he’s drunk. So she doesn’t want him to drive off. She jumps in the car. That’s sensible.”

Still drinking and increasingly reckless, Carl speeds off.

“Well, she jumps in the car thinking, “Well, you can’t go anywhere if I’m in the car.” And he thinks, “Well, I’m going somewhere,’ and carries on driving far too fast…” Sue continues.

Debbie’s left terrified as he turns his anger on her, confronting her over his mum in a volatile, emotional outburst.

Back at the reception, an oblivious Ronnie dances on, unaware of the danger unfolding, while Kevin and Abi realise what’s happening and race after the car, fearing the worst.

2) Kit makes a discovery

Elsewhere, Kit (Jacob Roberts) is firmly on Becky’s (Amy Cudden) trail as she prepares to leave Weatherfield with Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Betsy (Sydney Martin).

Driven by her desperation to reclaim her family, Becky abducted Carla (Alison King) and went to elaborate lengths to cover her tracks, posting fake updates on Carla’s social media to sell the illusion that she’d fled to Lanzarote and moved on from Lisa.

It was only when Kit finally joined the dots—realising the three words DI Costello (Daon Broni) repeatedly muttered in hospital pointed to a specific location—that the truth began to emerge.

Tracing the clue back to a flat where Carla had been held prisoner, Kit arrived too late. Becky was one step ahead and had moved Carla on.

Next week, following a lead on the last sighting of Becky’s car, Kit closes in—and is left stunned by what he finds in a shipping container.

3) Becky’s panic leads to disaster

With Carla finally located, and the realisation dawning that Becky is making a break for Rotterdam with Lisa and Betsy, the race is on and Kit and Carla heads for Hull.

As Becky’s car speeds across the Pennines, Carla manages to make a call to Lisa. But when Lisa answers, Becky instantly clocks who’s on the other end. Momentarily distracted by her panic, she takes her eyes off the road—and in that split second, everything goes disastrously wrong…

4) The game’s up for Theo

Meanwhile, events at the wedding reception led Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) to finally uncover the truth about the abuse Todd (Gareth Pierce) had been suffering at the hands of Theo (James Cartwright).

Having suspected that something was going on, and aware that Theo was onto his suspicions, Billy followed Todd into the toilets after some orange juice was spilled down his shirt. There he was confronted with bruises all over Todd’s ribs from his latest beating.

Insisting everything was his fault, Todd later showed Billy footage from the cameras he’d installed in the flat— albeit the edited version Theo had put together which portrayed Todd as equally culpable.

It was only when Billy found the unedited recordings in the laptop’s recycle bin that the truth became clear.

The clips exposed Theo’s violence and the depth of his control, leaving Billy shaken as he realised just how completely Todd had been gaslighted into believing he deserved the abuse.

Next week, desperate to get away before Theo returns, Todd pleads with Billy to take him back to Weatherfield, hoping to grab his belongings and move out of the flat whilst Theo is still at the hotel.

5) Disaster looms for the minibus

As the wedding draws to a close, James offers his thanks to Ronnie and Debbie before arranging to head back on the minibus with Billy, who is driving Todd, Asha (Tanisha Gorey), Cassie (Claire Sweeney), David (Jack P Shepherd), Shona (Julia Goulding), Steve (Simon Gregson) and Tracy (Kate Ford) home.

But just as they’re preparing to leave, Todd’s hopes of a clean escape are dashed—Theo suddenly appears with his suitcase in hand, sending a wave of fear through him.

As the bus sets off back across the Pennines to Weatherfield, following the same route as Carl and Debbie—and heading towards Becky, Lisa and Betsy coming the other way—little does everyone realise they’re on a collision course with residents from the small Yorkshire village of Emmerdale…

Following Monday’s episode, the drama immediately continues in the special Corriedale crossover episode.

As a number of Emmerdale’s residents find themselves caught up in the drama, find out what happens as two soap worlds collide…

6) The street struggles in the aftermath

As the week goes on, back in Weatherfield the residents are left reeling by the loss of one of their own, while others continue to fight for their lives and questions swirl over what really caused the devastating pile-up.

As the fallout continues, the impact of the crash brings one couple face to face with a life-or-death situation, before the police investigation intensifies, leaving one resident under arrest and facing serious charges.

With Carl and Debbie at the centre of it all, Kevin is determined that he’s going to get to the bottom of things.

With emotions running high, families find themselves at war, with surprises from the past resurfacing, and shockwaves from the crash continuing to ripple through the street.

Full details of what happens in Monday’s explosive Corriedale crossover As residents from both Emmerdale and Coronation Street head towards danger on Monday, the two universes are set to collide for the first time on a country road outside Hotten, in ITV’s historic Corriedale crossover episode. Read more...