EastEnders releases first details of new character Bea Pollard

EastEnders has released more details on new character Bea Pollard, a school acquaintance of Linda’s, played by Ronni Ancona, who arrives in Albert Square next week.

In early December, it was announced that Ronni Ancona would be joining EastEnders for a short stint as Bea, one of Linda Carter’s acquaintances from school.

An initial press release gave limited details on new character Bea, but revealed that she and Linda would come face-to-face at a high school reunion in the new year. However, we’ll soon learn that they both have very different accounts of their time at school.

At the time of the announcement, Ronni Ancona said: “I am honoured to have been invited to join the iconic institution that is EastEnders, and to go on this whirlwind of a journey with such an unpredictable, nuanced and complex character as Bea. I hope audiences have as much fun watching her as I have had bringing her to life.”

It seems that Bea will be sticking around after the reunion, as the release explained that: “As Bea settles into Walford, she soon finds herself in the heart of the drama, and whilst little is currently known about her backstory, she is sure to leave a lasting impression on all those she encounters…”

Now, spoilers for next week’s episodes have given more details about what’s in store for Linda and Bea.

In Tuesday’s episode, Linda (Kellie Bright), who has only recently returned from her world cruise, is unsure about whether she should attend her impending school reunion, but son Johnny (Charlie Suff) encourages her to go.

On Wednesday, Honey (Emma Barton) agrees to accompany a nervous Linda to the reunion, and they sneak her in by pretending that Honey is ‘Bea’ – one of Linda’s acquaintances from school.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a fatal flaw in the pair’s plan – Bea herself is also at the reunion, and their game is soon up!

As the real Bea gets chatting to Honey and Linda, she soon reveals what Linda was like back in their school days, and it doesn’t portray a young Linda in a particularly flattering light.

“Bea was in a more senior year at school than Linda, but that didn’t stop her being intimidated by her,” Ronni explains. “They have both got very different perspectives on what happened at school, and initially she is very upset and slighted by that.”

In Thursday’s episode, Linda get defensive as Bea gives her events from their time at school together, shocked that Bea has such a different recollection of events than her own.

As Honey and Linda leave the school reunion to head back to Albert Square, Honey inadvertently manages to pick up Bea’s bag instead of her own. As the ladies arrive back on the square and Honey realises her mistake, the event gives Linda pause for thought.

She decides it’s time to apologise to Bea for her past behaviour – so, armed with the address that she’s managed to find inside Bea’s handbag, she and Honey head to track her down.

However, they arrive just as Bea is being kicked out of her accommodation, and a guilty Linda decides to offer her a room at Peacock Palace while she gets back on her feet.

What drama is Bea set to face as she moves onto Albert Square?

“[There are] lots of twists and turns and lots of unexpected developments,” Ronni teases. “She’s a mercurial character who is witty, and charismatic, yet vulnerable as well.”

“Ben [Wadey] loves comedy and wanted to bring in a character who was both tragic and funny. Bea is misunderstood, and there’s a touch of desperation about her. When she feels cornered, she can become rather dangerous. Deep down, she just wants to be loved and to fit in.

“She’s the sort of person who ‘window-shops’ other people’s lives, trying to reshape herself into whoever she thinks others want her to be. In her mind, that’s the only way to earn love and attention – which is, unfortunately, quite misguided.

“Bea is intelligent, but she’s never achieved what she hoped for, so there’s an underlying frustration that her life hasn’t lived up to her potential. She has shades of a Walter Mitty–type character; you’re never entirely sure how much of what she says is real. She’s complex, nuanced, and unusual – someone who has become convinced by her own narrative.”

Ben Wadey, who took over as EastEnders’ Executive Producer earlier this year, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Ronni Ancona to EastEnders playing the character of Bea. Bea’s character is mysterious, and we’re thrilled to have an esteemed actress and comedian like Ronni playing her.”

Ronni Ancona’s film and TV career spans over 30 years, with credits including Last Tango in Halifax, Penelope, Skins and The Trip.

Of course, she has an existing connection to Albert Square – the impressionist, who starred in the BAFTA-winning The Big Impression, has previously impersonated Peggy Mitchell, Sharon Watts and Kat Slater, among others.

“I have always been an admirer of EastEnders and have a great affection for the show and that does have a lot to do with my spoofs I did for Big Impression with Alistair McGowan,”Ronni continues. “It was the very interesting and intriguing character that attracted me, and the dark humour she brought.”

“[Stepping onto the set] all felt rather bizarre and completely surreal. Over the years Alastair and I had filmed so many sketches deconstructing the very premise of EastEnders—from our spoof mash-up of The Truman Show and EastEnders, where the characters had no idea they were in a soap, to the “intellectual” version set in The Queen Vic, with everyone arguing passionately about early 19th-century Russian literature.

“We always made those sketches with real respect and affection for the show and its cast, so stepping onto the actual set for the first time was an especially strange experience.

“Filming in the Vic for the first time was unexpectedly emotional. I couldn’t help remembering my impression of Peggy Mitchell—played by the much-missed Barbara Windsor—using our very sophisticated early-noughties special effects, which mostly involved me shuffling around on my knees in padded knee guards because Barbara was so much shorter than I am. I adored her, and I know she enjoyed the impression, so walking into her domain properly was a real moment.

“I’ll admit I was a bit nervous about meeting some of the cast I’d impersonated, but they all have a brilliant sense of humour. Jessie Wallace even did my impression of her back at me, which was hysterical. I may now have to do my impression of her impression—it could become an endless loop.”

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 5th January (Episode 7255)

The Beales and the Brannings prepare to celebrate Jimmy’s christening, and one Walford family attempts to navigate a way forward, following Christmas.

Tuesday 6th January (Episode 7256)

A situation escalates at Jimmy’s christening, Kojo attempts to help a friend, and the drama of Christmas is far from over for one family

Wednesday 7th January (Episode 7257)

New Year celebrations take over Walford, the Brannings turn on one of their own, and Phil offers advice.

Thursday 8th January (Episode 7258)

Secrets are revealed in an exclusive window on what’s to come for one Walford family in 2026.