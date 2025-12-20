11 Christmas Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week

Next week on Coronation Street, Maggie discovers Eva’s secret, Becky makes her move, the Websters are rocked by a shock death, and who is brutally attacked?

Please note that Corrie will air over four days this week, with an hour-long episode on Monday, a half-hour episode on Christmas Eve, an hour-long episode on Christmas Day, and a half-hour episode on Boxing Day.

1) Eva reveals her guilt to Adam

It’s set to be anything but a peaceful Christmas for the Driscolls, as they prepare to mark their first festive season since taking over the Rovers. With tensions already bubbling beneath the surface, and numerous secrets threatening to spill out, the stage is set for a typical cobbles Christmas.

In the run up to the big day, 7-year-old Susie’s (Aurora Bradshaw) innocent wish for a little brother or sister lands rather awkwardly in the household.

Ben (Aaron McCusker) is immediately taken with the idea, but Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) is visibly thrown by her daughter’s request, her reaction not going unnoticed.

Elsewhere, Carl (Jonathan Howard) drops a curious detail into conversation with Maggie—Eva’s credit card has turned up in one of the hotel rooms.

Maggie’s interest is piqued, though Ben is quick to offer an explanation, revealing that Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) had taken a girlfriend there and used Eva’s card to pay.

When Adam (Sam Robertson) later finds Eva in tears in the backyard, her facade finally cracks. As Eva confides in him, admitting how much she loathes herself for lying to Ben, Adam gently reassures her that she did what she had to.

“Other than this particular thing, she doesn’t hide anything from Ben,” Catherine tells us. “She’s always been super honest, but this was the one thing that she’s found really difficult, and, in a way, she has absolutely done it to protect Ben, to protect him from feeling hurt.”

Watching from the sidelines, Maggie realises there’s far more to this than Eva is letting on. What is Eva hiding?

2) Maggie discovers Eva’s dark secret

Trying to help Eva process everything she’s bottling up, Adam suggests she put her thoughts down on paper in the hope it might bring some relief—what could possibly go wrong?

Their private moment is interrupted when Alya (Sair Khan) arrives, prompting Adam to hurriedly thrust a jewellery box at Eva and ask her to stash it away—it’s meant as a Christmas present for Alya.

Unbeknown to them, Maggie observes Eva hiding the box, and curiosity soon gets the better of her.

Rifling through Eva’s handbag, she’s momentarily deflated to discover the necklace is engraved for Alya. But as she returns it, something else catches her eye—Eva’s letter. Reading it leaves Maggie reeling.

A short while later, with a smile, Maggie insists that Adam and Alya must join the family for Christmas dinner…

3) Has Eva been exposed?

Christmas Day arrives, and Maggie watches on with barely concealed disgust as Ben and Eva exchange gifts with warmth and affection.

Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Bertie (Rufus Morgan-Smith) drop into the pub with a present for Megan (Beth Nixon), and when Maggie presses them to also stay for lunch, Will struggles to hide his fury.

The mood lifts briefly when Adam gives Alya the necklace, telling her how much she means to him before suggesting they take the next step and move in together. Alya is over the moon. But Eva’s joy evaporates when she rummages through her bag and realises her letter is gone.

Panicked, she confides in Adam, who takes her hand in an attempt to steady her—only for Ben to walk in and clock the closeness between them.

As the family finally sit down to eat, Maggie fixes Eva with a chilling stare, while Will shoots dark looks in Daniel’s direction as he enjoys his time with Megan. Oblivious to the undercurrents, Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) and Lauren (Cait Fitton) strike up an easy rapport.

With lunch over, Maggie gathers everyone for Secret Santa. But when Ben unwraps his gift, he’s left stunned by what’s staring back at him.

“It’s a big shock,” Catherine continues. “Christmas is supposed to be that time where seemingly everyone is supposed to get on, you hang out with friends and family, and everything’s supposed to be lovely, but it’s not like that in Weatherfield on Christmas Day!”

“So, yeah, it’s a big shock…there are two attacks connected to the Driscoll family, it isn’t exactly how any of them envisaged their first Christmas in the Rovers.”

4) The Websters are rocked by a shock death

Elsewhere, Carl checks his bank balance after transferring yet more money out of Debbie’s business account, continuing to oversee the finances he deviously offered to take on after gaslighting his sister following her young-onset dementia diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Debbie ignores another text from Carl’s mother, her former stepmother, Elaine, after failing to return her call two weeks ago.

When Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) mentions that her friends have organised a surprise hen party for her, Debbie puts on a brave face and pretends to be pleased.

As Sally (Sally Dynevor), Christina (Amy Robbins), Glenda (Jodie Prenger) and Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) gather to await the bride-to-be’s arrival, the scene shifts to the stag do, where Ronnie casually reveals he has an appointment with a solicitor.

He explains that Debbie wants him to have power of attorney, including control over her finances—news that Carl overhears, the significance of it clearly not lost on him.

Shortly afterwards, Carl answers a phone call and his face falls.

Bernie then takes a call from Debbie, relaying that she’s in Leeds and won’t be joining them after all.

Choosing not to let it spoil the night, the hens decide to press on regardless—until Abi suddenly receives a call from Carl and hurriedly heads outside, leaving the rest of the group wondering what’s going on.

It’s soon revealed that Carl’s mum Elaine has in fact died. How will Debbie feel having ignored her messages?

5) Have Carl and James been exposed?

Carl doesn’t take the news well, and after a few too many, he sends a drunken text to former fling James (Jason Callender).

Frustrated at his constant blowing hot and cold, James later threatens to spill the beans to Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine). Carl finally admits his reason for sending the text, but will it be enough to change James’s mind?

On Christmas Day, Carl seeks James out again and suggests that they both need a bit of fun. Meanwhile, Abi takes Alfie to see Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who tries to persuade her to stay and watch a film. Abi declines and texts Carl that she’s on the way home to their precinct flat.

At the flat, Carl and James quickly give in to temptation, tearing at each other’s clothes, oblivious to Carl’s phone buzzing nearby.

As time slips by, the danger of discovery grows—is Abi about to be in for a devastating Christmas shock?

6) Is Costello in danger?

Heartbroken over her recent breakup from Carla (Alison King), Lisa (Vicky Myers) is blindsided when she reads a message from Carla explaining that she wants her name removed from the mortgage of No.6.

As Lisa tries to keep her emotions in check, Betsy then shows her a photo that Carla’s posted on social media, cocktail in hand, apparently living it up in Lanzarote. Lisa puts on a brave face as she tried to mask her hurt.

Later, when Lisa shares the encouraging news that DI Costello (Daon Broni) is showing signs of improvement and will be transferred from Weatherfield General to a rehabilitation clinic, Becky is quick to hide her unease. Is she at risk of being exposed as responsible for the attack?

Determined that Costello won’t get the better of her, Becky heads over to the hospital.

As Costello is wheeled out, Becky steps in, flashing Lisa’s police badge at the porter and coolly asserting that she’ll take over from here for escorting duty. Costello locks eyes with her, terror etched across his face…

7) Becky makes her move

Later in the week, Becky encourages Lisa to stop dwelling on Carla and try to enjoy Christmas for what it is. When Lisa mentions how tense she’s been lately, Becky offers to help, easing into a neck massage that quickly becomes heated.

Becky leans in and brushes a kiss against the back of Lisa’s neck, quietly testing the waters. But will Lisa reciprocate?

A short time later, Becky suggests to Lisa that there’s nothing standing in the way of them slipping back into the life they once shared. But later, alone with her thoughts, Lisa reaches out to Carla instead, sending a message that lays her feelings bare and admitting that she’d do anything to win her back.

On Christmas Day, Lisa watches Betsy as she excitedly opens her presents, determined to push aside her emotions. When Becky again kisses the back of her neck, Lisa forces a smile but her mind is clearly elsewhere.

The festive spirit is soon broken by a text from Roy (David Neilson) however, revealing that Carla never actually checked into her hotel in Lanzarote… news that immediately leaves Lisa deeply uneasy…

8) Todd is thrown in at the deep end

At the corner shop flat, Todd (Gareth Pierce) continues to put on a brave face as he faces Christmas with abusive partner Theo (James Cartwright).

When Theo asks Todd whether he’s looking forward to Christmas, Todd neatly sidesteps the question, instead commenting on how good it feels to be back at work.

Theo immediately bristles, having been the one to manufacture the now-healed rift between Todd and boss George (Tony Maudsley) in the first place.

Later, Theo returns laden with shopping and casually announces that he’s invited all of Todd’s friends over for Christmas dinner—though makes it clear that Todd will be the one doing all the cooking. Todd is left taken aback, unsure how to respond.

Christmas Day sees George, Christina, Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Glenda gathered around the table with Todd and Theo.

The atmosphere subtly shifts when Summer reveals she’s bought Todd tickets to an Andrew Scott retrospective, knowing how much he’s always fancied him, with Theo quietly irritated as the green-eyed monster takes hold.

As the group later settle into a game of charades, Theo’s temper finally snaps and he smashes a wine glass on the floor, but will he be able to cover his true colours in front of everyone?

The following day, Theo announces that he’s booked a minibreak as a surprise for Todd. Todd is thrilled, until he spots that Theo has booked it for the same date as the Andrew Scott event, Summer’s Christmas present to him.

It’s certainly no coincidence, and as Theo glares at him, Todd forced to make a tough decision as to which present to abandon.

9) Sally makes things up to Joanie and Shanice

Over at No.4, with the Michaelis girls missing incarcerated mum Lou (Farrel Hegarty) in the run up to Christmas, Sally comes up with a plan to cheer them up.

Sally had inadvertently raised their hopes that they would be able to visit their mum on Christmas Day, before learning that the prison wouldn’t be allowing visitors due to a lack of staff.

Hoping to make it up to Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice (Mollie Kilduff), Sally takes them and older brother Brody (Ryan Mulvey) to the gates of the prison on Christmas Eve.

Once there, they hold up a large banner that reads “Merry Christmas Mum”, in the hope that Lou will be able to see it from her cell window.

10) Will David’s birthday gift show up?

Two doors down at No.8, Shona (Julia Goulding) ropes a reluctant David (Jack P Shepherd) into attending an antenatal class, where he wastes no time complaining to a fellow attendee that the whole thing is a pointless exercise—only to be left mortified when he realises she’s actually the tutor.

Christmas Day is also David’s 35th birthday, and his attention is firmly fixed on the missing present Gail (Helen Worth) insists she’s sent. Despite her swearing blind it has been delivered, there’s still no sign of it at Platt House.

Will David’s special day be saved by a different sort of surprise from Gail?

11) Who is left for dead?

As various residents reel from the events of Christmas day, there’s one more nasty surprise in store as Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) takes dog Freddie for a walk.

Turning into the ginnel behind the Rovers, Evelyn is horrified to find one resident unconscious on the floor, having been attacked and left for dead!

Who is the unfortunate victim, and will they be okay?

7 Christmas Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week Next week on Emmerdale, Kim prepares for a lonely Christmas, Robert and Aaron are under threat, and will Vanessa blow Charity's secret? Read more...