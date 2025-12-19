Next week on Emmerdale, Kim prepares for a lonely Christmas, Robert and Aaron are under threat, and will Vanessa blow Charity’s secret?

1) Will Kim be lonely this Christmas?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a miserable Christmas up at Home Farm again this year, as Kim (Claire King) prepares to spend the festive season alone after pushing away all of her loved ones.

Kim and her beloved horse Ice were both badly injured after becoming trapped in a snare trap left on the estate, the result of an illegal shoot secretly organised by Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick).

While Kim escaped with a broken leg—at one point so serious that doctors feared it might need to be amputated—Ice was less fortunate. Acting on the advice of vet Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), Joe (Ned Porteous) agreed that the horse should be put to sleep, making the decision without telling Kim first.

Reeling from the loss, Kim was further rocked when she later overheard Joe discussing the long-term future of Home Farm with Dawn (Olivia Bromley), realising he saw himself as firmly in control. Feeling betrayed, Kim turned on Joe, branding him a parasite—a confrontation that ended with Joe announcing that he and Dawn were moving out.

With her world shrinking fast, Kim convinced herself that best friend and cleaner Lydia was the only person she could truly rely on. In a bold gesture, she told Lydia that Home Farm would be left to her in her will, complete with a generous annual allowance to maintain the estate.

But the weight of her guilt soon proved too much for Lydia to bear. Finally, she admitted that she and Sam were responsible for the chain of events that led to Ice’s death, their desperate bid to raise much-needed cash having spiralled disastrously out of control.

The revelation devastated Kim. In a fury, she sacked them both—only to crumble once Lydia had gone, left alone in the house without the one person left she felt she could trust.

Next week, Lydia also has to face Joe’s wrath when she admits to him that her and Sam’s actions were what led to Kim’s injuries and Ice’s death.

Up at the house, Kim’s sense of isolation deepens. With Gabby (Rosie Bentham) spending Christmas with mum Bernice (Samantha Giles) in Portugal, Kim accepts that there won’t be a Christmas dinner after all and cancels the food order, drawing a line under any festive plans with her family.

When Joe turns up hoping to talk things through, and suggesting they try to spend Christmas together, Kim shuts him down immediately and sends him away, making it clear she’s no longer willing to put her trust in him.

Later, alone in the house, Kim has a fall and is left in pain, unable to get herself up. Forced to call out for help, she’s irritated when Lydia arrives. Lydia helps Kim off the floor, only to be dismissed straight away. Despite Kim’s insistence, Lydia refuses to leave her friend.

When Joe tries once more to reconcile, Kim again turns him away.

Left on her own at Home Farm as Christmas day dawns—surrounded by photos of the ghosts of Christmas past, and memories of last year’s tragedy when husband Will (Dean Andrews) passed away—Kim comes to terms with the reality that this year’s festive season will be a lonely one.

Will anyone come along to save Kim’s Christmas?

2) Ross is blindsided

Elsewhere in the village, Ross (Michael Parr) is stunned when he learns that Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron (Danny Miller) are looking to reconnect with Robert’s now 8-year-old son Seb, in the hope of becoming a part of his life.

Following Robert’s incarceration, Ross had become Seb’s only father figure after moving to Liverpool with Seb’s mum Rebecca (Emily Head). On Ross’s return to the village last year, he revealed he and Rebecca had split, and she’d later died from complications during routine surgery. Seb had been sent to live with Rebecca’s aunt Angela.

Having already endured the heartbreak of giving the boy up, Ross is deeply uneasy at the thought of seeing Seb around the village again—not helped by the danger that has continued to follow Robert and Aaron in recent times. It isn’t long before tensions flare between Ross and Aaron as a result.

3) Robert and Aaron are under threat

Aaron later returns home to find his car windscreen smashed and immediately assumes Ross is responsible, his mind quickly turning to revenge.

It soon becomes clear, however, that Ross wasn’t behind it, confirming that there’s someone else out there deliberately targeting them.

The following morning, Aaron again suspects Ross when trees outside Mill Cottage are set alight, but Ross maintains his innocence and an alibi soon backs him up.

As doubts shift, Robert soon discovers exactly who is behind the attacks—but whether he can stop the situation from escalating further remains to be seen.

Emmerdale has already released a new promo this week confirming that Robert’s ex-husband Kev (Chris Coghill) is set to return to the village.

The teaser suggests Kev is behind some of the dramatic events unfolding, after fleeing a month ago following his holding of Robert, Aaron and Liam (Jonny MacPherson) at swordpoint. At some point during the week, a letter is opened at the flat containing a wedding ring, and a bullet.

On Christmas day, the villagers gather outside The Woolpack for mulled wine, but Aaron is curious when Robert disappears on a mysterious errand.

As time goes on, and with no sign of Robert returning, Aaron and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) start to become concerned… is Robert okay?

4) Laurel’s smitten as Ray prepares his escape

Meanwhile, with Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray (Joe Absolom) having decided to make the move to a new farm near Wrexham, a brainwashed Bear (Joshua Richards) is worried about being left behind. Ray assures Bear that, as one of their best ‘workers’, that will not be the case.

Having tentatively opened up to Bear about his burgeoning relationship with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), albeit without naming her, Ray is torn about leaving so soon. Bear senses Ray’s unhappiness, and urges him to make the most of the time he has left with his new ladyfriend before it’s cut short.

Ray later meets Laurel and is buoyed when she agrees to lunch. During their pre-Christmas meal, Laurel appears completely taken with him, leaving Ray daring to hope they might yet spend the real thing together.

Elsewhere, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is struggling with his father’s continued absence. As Christmas day arrives, it’s every bit as bleak as usual for Bear and the other forced workers on Celia’s farm, trapped in the same harsh reality while the rest of the village celebrates.

5) Will Vanessa blow Charity’s secret?

Over at Jacobs Fold, Charity’s (Emma Atkins) is still simmering away, with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) now having cottoned on to the fact that Charity’s unborn baby isn’t the surrogate that had been planned for Sarah (Katie Hill) and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

Whilst Vanessa believes that the baby is in fact Mackenzie’s (Lawrence Robb), only Charity and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) know that the true father is Ross, following a drunken one-night-stand.

Christmas Day turns into a nightmare for Charity, when she inadvertently finds herself having to spend it with Vanessa.

With Vanessa sticking around for Christmas dinner, Charity is left in constant damage-control mode, growing increasingly on edge as the drinks flow and Vanessa becomes drunker—and less predictable.

Later, Charity finally finds a moment of calm as she curls up with Mack, grateful to have him by her side at Christmas, though little do they realise a looming threat threatens to shatter the fragile peace…

6) Will Sarah and Jacob go ahead with their nuptials?

Also next week, Sarah and Jacob are continuing with their gender reveal party ruse, planning to actually treat their guests to a surprise wedding.

But with both Eric (Chris Chittell) and Charity not keen on attending such a gathering, will Jacob and Sarah end up tying the knot without their loved ones present?

7) Who else pops the question?

Plus, someone else will be on the receiving end of a very public proposal, but who is the person getting down on one knee… and are they setting themselves up for disappointment?