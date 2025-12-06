7 Huge Spoilers as Coronation Street celebrates 65 years with flashbacks

Next week on Coronation Street, flashbacks reveal Maggie’s past, Carl and Abi come to Debbie’s rescue, and is Lauren onto Will and Megan?

1) Maggie true colours are revealed

As we reach the week of Corrie’s 65th birthday, Maggie (Pauline McLynn) will also be celebrating the same milestone, as we’re set to delve into her past in a special episode interspersed with flashbacks.

Tensions between Maggie and daughter-in-law Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) are rumbling on, following the family’s move to Weatherfield to take over the Rovers, and things aren’t set to ease between them anytime soon.

“She’s one of those very fierce women who’s fiercely protective of the family,” Pauline McLynn tells us. “And that’s even within the family group. Obviously, she just doesn’t really approve of Eva. She may like her, and if Ben wasn’t around, I’m sure they’d get on really well.”

“So far, there’s been loggerheads going on there, and she’s just so mean to Eva. It’s really about to reach a crisis point, I believe.”

On Monday, the family’s attention turns to the birthday celebrations at the pub, but Maggie’s mind wanders. As we flash back in time, we see a young Maggie (Aoife O’Dea) with husband Alan (Aidan O’Callaghan) and sons Ben and Finlay (Aodhan Fleming and Coen Carter).

“It is going to be a very big birthday. She’s 65, which is a nod to the show’s anniversary,” Pauline explains.

“Because it’s a landmark birthday, it’s inevitable that you would think about the past: what got you to where you are, people that aren’t around anymore, and things that have happened,” Pauline continues.

“You literally see her prepare for it. She’s almost exhausted before the big 65th, just going, “Right, it’s showtime,” and she literally says it to herself, puts on the lipstick, and goes out there.”

As we see more glimpses of Maggie’s past, we get an insight into the events that have shaped her into the force of nature she is today.

But as we see facts surrounding an altercation between Maggie and Alan, does it indicate that Eva should be worried about what her mother-in-law is capable of?

“It’s actually very moving when you see what happens in the flashback because it shows the difficulty of being a young mother. I won’t say whether she was happy or unhappy in the marriage; you can decide for yourself, because there’s no slant on it, it’s just presented as what happened.”

“It’s intriguing,” Pauline adds. “And it’s one of those things that you know when you see it, that this will have repercussions somewhere, somehow. It could be way down the line…”

2) Has Lauren discovered Will and Megan’s secret?

Elsewhere in the Driscoll family, 15-year-old Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) is still smarting after ‘girlfriend’ Megan (Beth Nixon) agreed to go out for a drink with Daniel (Rob Mallard).

Megan claims that she’s merely trying to throw people off the scent of her predatory romance with Will, but it’s become clear she revels in the jealousy it brings out in the teen.

Next week, it appears as though Will is about to play Megan at her own game, as he attempts to plant a kiss on Lauren (Cait Fitton).

Lauren recoils immediately, and once Eva inevitably finds out about it, she forces Will to apologise.

Lauren takes it in her stride and assures Will that all is forgotten.

However, when Will later meets with Megan and expresses his regret over the attempted kiss, Lauren is nearby and notices the pair looking particularly cosy.

Walking away with uncertainty, will Lauren be the one to unearth Megan’s grooming of Will?

3) Lisa confirms her future with Carla

Meanwhile, dodgy DI Costello (Daon Broni) remains in hospital following the brutal attack orchestrated by Becky (Amy Cudden).

Both Kit (Jacob Roberts) and Carla (Alison King) are certain that Becky was responsible, but are having trouble tracking down any evidence.

When Kit drops in on Costello at the hospital, he ends up with more questions than answers.

After speaking with Costello’s wife, Lea (Lyndsay Fielding), he learns the detective had been quietly planning to retire to the Lake District in September—something he’d never once mentioned to any of them.

Kit relays the information to Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Becky, noting how strange it all seems, and while Lisa shares his confusion, Kit can’t help noticing the flicker of unease that crosses Becky’s face.

Kit later tells Carla that he’s beginning to think Costello and Becky may be working to the same agenda. Carla, worn down and out of steam, pours herself a hefty drink and reminds him they still have nothing that could be called proof.

When Kit returns to the factory, he tells Becky that Carla’s in her office knocking back the scotch and wanting to see Lisa.

Becky assures him she’ll pass the message on—then quietly slips into the factory herself. As Carla reaches for another drink, Becky steps inside the office and closes the door.

Later, Lesa arrives at the station to collect some of Costello’s belongings. She shows Kit a photo of the house the couple had bought in Coniston, and the name—Ravensgill—catches his attention.

Digging further, Kit discovers the property was purchased through a limited company created only a week after Becky was meant to have died. He leaves Carla a message, urging her to look into it.

In the meantime, Carla returns to No. 6 and admits to Lisa that she never should have walked away and that she’s never stopped loving her.

Lisa, torn, tells Carla she feels the same—but insists it’s too late, and the moment has passed. Their relationship is over. Carla is left crushed.

4) Carl and Abi come to Debbie’s rescue

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Debbie (Sue Devaney) is thrown into turmoil when she admits to Carl (Jonathan Howard) and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) that she’s bungled her and Ronnie’s (Vinta Morgan) wedding arrangements—she’s somehow booked the venue for 2027, not next year.

The realisation hits Debbie hard, especially knowing she may not be well enough to wait that long with her young-onset dementia diagnosis.

Carl and Abi immediately swing into action, determined to fix the mess for her.

A short while later, they return with a lifeline—Monkton Hall, one of Debbie’s other preferred venues, has just had a cancellation, and they’ve secured the date for three weeks’ time.

Debbie’s overwhelmed with both relief and excitement, with the wedding suddenly back in her grasp again.

But her happiness prompts a new dilemma when she tells Ronnie she intends to invite Carl and Abi to the ceremony. Ronnie worries she’s courting trouble, convinced Kevin (Michael Le Vell) won’t tolerate their presence.

His prediction proves spot-on—the moment Kevin hears Debbie’s plan, he pointedly hands her invitation straight back to her, making it clear he won’t be part of a wedding that includes them!

Will Debbie be forced to head down the aisle without her brother at her side?

5) Has Sally made a promise she can’t keep?

Over at No. 4, there’s a bit of excitement for Joanie (Savanna Pennington) when she reveals to foster parents Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine) that she’s invited some school friends over for a Christmas party.

Wanting to make the occasion special for her—as she and Shanice (Molly Kilduff) face their first Christmas without their incarcerated parents—Sally and Tim throw themselves into the preparations, pulling together a proper festive spread so Joanie can host with pride.

Later in the week, Sally reassures the girls that she’ll make sure they get to see their mum on Christmas Day, determined to give them something to look forward to.

But Tim’s far less convinced, gently warning Sally that she may be promising more than she can deliver—with the prison unlikely to allow visits on the day itself, there’s every chance the girls will be let down all over again.

6) David and Shona clash

At No. 8, expectant parents David (Jack P Shepherd) and Shona’s (Julia Goulding) relationship has been under strain since learning their unborn baby has a tumour.

They were told the only route that gives the baby a chance of survival involves a major operation that puts Shona in real danger.

David’s instinct was to protect her at all costs, and the thought of risking her life left him wondering if ending the pregnancy was the only safe option.

But Shona won’t go there. She shut the idea down immediately, determined to carry on, whatever the risk to herself.

Whilst Shona acted as though everything was normal, hiding the baby’s diagnosis from excited friends and family eventually took its toll on David, as he blurted out in the bistro to their loved ones that the baby was in danger.

Although the support of their family has helped the couple steady themselves, the tension still hasn’t disappeared.

Next week, David arrives home and is surprised to find the house buzzing with guests. Shona explains it’s a baby shower, but David’s face says it all.

With their baby so high-risk, the idea of celebrating feels off-kilter, and David quietly tells her he’s not comfortable with it.

Shona’s facade falters as she takes in the room, the guests shifting awkwardly as the celebratory mood suddenly turns…

7) George is worried for Todd

Also next week, George (Tony Maudsley) admits to Christina (Amy Robbins) that he’s concerned for Todd (Gareth Pierce), who hasn’t been himself in recent times.

Todd’s coercive boyfriend Theo (James Cartwright) has been succeeding in slowly isolating Todd from all of his loved ones, desperate to have complete control over him, and has sabotaged both Todd’s job and friendship with George.

Christina gently points out to George that he’s clearly missing Todd, so perhaps it’s time he attempted to make amends.

Later in the week, Gary (Mikey North) bumps into George and Christina and casually mentions something that immediately unsettles them—as he was walking past Todd and Theo’s flat, he heard a loud crash from inside.

Having already suffered physical abuse at Theo’s hands, is Todd okay?