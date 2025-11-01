Next week on Coronation Street, Will’s arrival in Weatherfield doesn’t go as planned, Cassie plans her revenge on Tracy, and is the Swarla wedding off?

1) Ben goes to Hull and back as Will goes missing

At the Rovers, Eva (Catherine Tyldesley), Ben (Aaron McCusker) and his mum Maggie (Pauline McLynn) are in full celebration mode, putting the finishing touches in place for the arrival of Ben’s 15-year-old son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

But the excitement soon turns to concern when Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) arrives back from the station without his little brother, explaining that whilst the train showed up on time, Will didn’t get off it.

With Will not picking up his phone, Eva’s panic kicks in immediately. Maggie tries to stay logical, pointing out that Will never wanted to move, so maybe he’s simply decided to stay in Hull.

Before they can get their heads around that, David (Jack P Shepherd) strolls in wearing the rugby shirt that Ben proudly had framed—clearly intent on getting his own back after Ben made him a laughing stock in the middle of the pub.

Eva can barely hide her irritation, pointing out that David really doesn’t know who he’s taking on, particularly at such a stressful time.

With Will still missing, Ben grabs his keys and announces he’s heading back to Hull to track him down.

But when Ben eventually returns on his own, it’s decided that it’s time to get the police involved.

As they usher the officers inside the pub, little do they realise that Will is secretly watching from across the road!

2) What is Will hiding?

Keeping out of sight, Will sneaks around to the back of the pub, where he runs into Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) and offers her £20 to go inside and fetch something for him.

But it seems Lily’s conscience gets the better of her, when moments later, she emerges with Ben and Eva in tow.

With Will having already scarpered, Lily reveals that he tried to pay her to get his passport.

The family are relieved when Will eventually walks into the pub, accompanied by Megan (Beth Nixon)—his former athletics coach from Hull—who explains she found him bedding down in the changing rooms and drove him here.

Ben and Eva push for answers, but Will insists he wants to stay in Hull with his mates.

Between the love note they’d discovered in his belongings, and Will trying to retrieve his passport, Ben can’t shake the feeling there’s far more going on than Will is admitting…

3) Liam makes a new friend

The following morning, Will heads out for his first day at Weatherfield High and quickly crosses paths with Liam (Charlie Wrenshall).

Realising they live near each other, Will convinces him to skip school, and the pair end up hiding out in the Rovers’ back room with some liquid refreshment.

Will opens up about having a girlfriend back in Hull, but their conversation is cut short when Maggie walks in to find the boys sharing a beer.

How will Maggie react? And what will Eva have to say about Will’s first friend in Weatherfield being the son of her arch enemy Maria (Samia Longchambon)…?

4) Is the Swarla wedding off?

Over at No.6, Carla is still fuming after learning that Becky (Amy Cudden) planted a kiss on Lisa (Vicky Myers) during the Rovers’ Halloween party.

Although Lisa pushed Becky away, Carla remains certain that it’ll only be a matter of time before Lisa is back in her not-so-late wife’s arms.

Lisa disagrees, but Carla isn’t convinced. Deciding she’s done speculating, Carla summons Becky to the flat.

Becky arrives wary, only for Carla to make it clear she has no place in Lisa’s future. Becky doesn’t back down—she tells Carla that Lisa still loves her, and she can see it in her eyes.

When Betsy later asks Carla to speak to Lisa about taking a trip to Spain, with Becky, Carla’s torn. How can she help arrange a getaway with the very woman she’s trying to shut out?

At the end of the week, Lisa goes to Costello in search of a loophole that would allow her and Carla to marry now that Becky has come out of the woodwork.

Costello shuts the idea down, and tells her to force Becky to go back to being dead in Spain.

When Lisa breaks the news to Carla that pushing ahead with a wedding could leave her facing a bigamy charge, Carla fires back, accusing her of keeping her options open.

Lisa unloads to Betsy about the argument, only to be thrown when Betsy questions whether she still has feelings for Becky.

After dark, Costello meets with Becky in the Victoria Street ginnel and delivers an ultimatum—he’s booked her on a flight back to Spain for tomorrow, and if she refuses to go, he’ll have her killed… just as he did with Tia Wardley!

5) Tracy sabotages Cassie’s first day on the job

At No.1, Tracy (Kate Ford) and Cassie’s (Claire Sweeney) feud shows no sign of cooling, after Tracy vented her frustration at her soon-to-be-ex-husband’s girlfriend living under the same roof as her.

Cassie found herself further in Tracy’s bad books after she and Steve (Simon Gregson) inadvertently polished off the last of Ken’s bottles of wine from his 1981 wedding to Deidre (Anne Kirkbride).

Sick of Tracy’s jibes about her being a freeloader, Cassie was on the lookout for a job when Tim (Joe Duttine) came to her rescue).

With Steve away, and with former switch operator Eileen (Sue Cleaver) still not having been replaced, Tim asked if Cassie would come to work at Street Cars.

Tracy was quick to scoff at the idea of Cassie having to work with Steve as well as live with him, but Cassie was determined not to let Tracy sour her good news.

Next week, as Cassie gets stuck into her first shift at the cab office, Tracy takes delivery of a case of wine addressed to Ken.

She’s irritated when she realises that it’s from Cassie, a replacement for the special wine that she drank a couple of weeks ago.

Marching to the cab office, Tracy accuses Cassie of sucking up to Ken. And while Cassie is distracted, Tracy quietly reaches over and unplugs the switchboard, determined to sabotage her new job.

Later, Tracy changes tack and suggests they put an end to their feud. Sceptical, Cassie soon realises there’s a catch—Tracy wants her to persuade Steve to drop his claim on the florists in the divorce.

Cassie refuses to entertain the idea, leaving Tracy to slink away in a huff.

Returning home, Cassie later finds Tracy out for the count on the sofa, having helped herself to one of the bottles of wine that Cassie bought for Ken. With Cassie now holding the upper hand, she decides to get her own back on Tracy…

6) Carl continues his manipulation of Debbie

At the Chariot Square Hotel, after helping him out with a job, Debbie (Sue Devaney) decides that she’d like brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) to step up and take on more responsibility.

Debbie tells Carl that while he can have more involvement in the day-to-day running of the place, the finances will stay under her watch.

Carl agrees, though the look on his face suggests he’s thinking bigger. He’s already used Debbie’s dementia diagnosis to his advantage in recent weeks to gaslight her, and it doesn’t appear he plans on stopping anytime soon.

Later in the week, Carl suggests to Debbie that maybe it’s time she took a holiday, a reward for all the hard work she’s been putting in.

Debbie has a think about the idea, and finds the ideal break online, but hesitates as she hovers over the booking button.

When Debbie’s then called away to deal with an issue at the reception desk, she leaves her phone at the table with Carl.

By the time she returns, Carl points out that she’s had the booking confirmation through for her holiday.

Debbie stares at the confirmation email, baffled. She doesn’t remember clicking anything.

Carl gently implies that she must have done so accidentally, blaming her ‘worsening’ symptoms.

She rushes to cancel it, only to learn the booking is non-refundable. Debbie’s rattled, but Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) tries to reassure her, pointing out that a week away might be the best thing for them both.

With Debbie reluctantly starting to plan her getaway, Carl casually mentions that if he’s going to keep things ticking over, he’ll need access to the hotel’s bank account to pay invoices while she’s gone…

7) David’s anniversary blunder

Elsewhere on the cobbles, David looks to be in the doghouse after he presents Shona (Julia Goulding) with a six-pack of beer as a sixth wedding anniversary gift.

Thankfully it’s not long before he reveals that he’s actually booked for the pair of them to have dinner at the bistro.

But the situation doesn’t improve when, on arrival at the bistro, David discovers that he actually booked a table for the following evening.

With the place fully booked, David and Shona find themselves awkwardly sharing a table with Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and Kit (Jacob Roberts)… what better way to spend your anniversary then with your wife’s ex-lover!

8) Has Tyrone uncovered Hope’s tormentor?

Over at No.9, Ruby (Billie Naylor) is fed up with with her dated mobile phone, and tells Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) that she’s being teased at school for it being so “cringey and clapped”.

But with finances the way they are at the moment, Ruby’s frustrated when they tell her that they cannot afford to replace it for her.

Meanwhile, stepsister Hope (Isabella Flanagan) is continuing to get abusive messages on her phone from an unknown number.

Last week she suspected Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) of being the one behind the campaign of abuse, but he assured Fiz and Gary (Mikey North) that he’d never do that, having seen mum Maria and brother Liam going through the same.

When Hope arrives home from school and shows Tyrone the latest message, he’s shocked when he sees Hope described as “cringey and clapped”… has Ruby been behind the messages all along?!

9) Glenda pushes George towards Christina

Also next week, Glenda (Jodie Prenger) thinks it’s time that George (Tony Maudsley) finally took the plunge to give things a proper go with Christina (Amy Robbins), telling her brother that he deserves a bit of fun in his life.

With Christina helping George to mend his broken heart since Eileen left, will George be bold enough to take that next step?