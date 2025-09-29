Home and Away Spoilers – Who dies as Cash and Eden get married?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Cash and Eden finally tie the knot in front of their friends and family, who won’t survive the day?

It’s been a long road for the pair, but the time has finally come for Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) to tie the knot.

This time last year, the couple had split following the death of Cash’s sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) during their first engagement party. Convinced that he was cursed, Cash broke up with Eden at Flick’s graveside, in a move he deemed to be for her own protection.

The couple eventually found their way back to each other, with more than a few bumps along the way, and Cash finally popped the question amongst friends and family four months ago.

But with an unthinkable tragedy set to strike this week, shortly after they say “I do,” were Cash’s fears justified all along?

In tonight’s episode, the bridal party set off for the picturesque Hunter Valley venue, where eager celebrant John (Shane Withington) is already stationed and ready to carry out the wedding rehearsal.

“[The wedding] has definitely been a long, long time coming, and I think there’s high anticipation in the air,” Stephanie Panozzo told The West Australian. “It’s not a Home and Away wedding unless there’s drama — you’ve gotta have the drama.”

The following day, friends and family arrive at the venue ready for the ceremony, and as Eden takes a peek at the growing crowd, she’s blissfully happy as she spots some special faces.

Together with Cash’s foster dad Gary (Peter Phelps), joining the party are Eden’s mum Deb (Tammy MacIntosh) and dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery)—marking the first time the entire Fowler family have been together in one place since their divorce over a decade ago.

The split fractured the family, leaving a bitter Eden cutting Jimmy and brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) out of her life for the majority of that time.

It’s only recently that Jimmy and Deb have taken steps to move on from their former animosity, a move which saw Eden finally agree to invite Jimmy to the wedding.

“Working with those legends was just amazing, they are so much fun,” Stephanie enthuses about Aaron and Tammy. “It felt like we were on a school camp, away together and hanging out.”

“They are such legends of the craft, and you’re constantly learning from them, but they are also just beautiful humans. The vibe was just great. And when we weren’t filming, we were hanging out and having lots of chats and doing crazy dances — it was heaps of fun.”

It’s an emotional moment for Eden as Levi greets her, ready to walk her down the aisle alongside sister and bridesmaid Abigail (Hailey Pinto).

As the two make their way down the steps and into the gardens, Cash watches with pride as his bride-to-be approaches.

John soon begins proceedings with a touching speech, and the two exchange vows, reflecting on the long journey they’ve had to the altar.

As John pronounces them husband and wife, Eden and Cash turn to their loved ones and raise their hands in celebration.

But as the newlyweds look forward to beginning their married life together, someone else’s life is about to come to an end…

Back in Summer Bay, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is putting a plan in motion to catch out Councillor Craig Wendell (Justin Smith), the man believed to be responsible for the accident which killed her mother Kristina.

Lacey’s sister Jo (Maddison Brown) had been driving at the time of the crash, but it wasn’t until a hypnotherapy session two weeks ago that she was able to recall that there was another vehicle involved, which ran them off the road.

Remembering a partial number plate from a grey Mercedes led her dad David (Jeremy Linsday Taylor) to Councillor Wendell, who was at a community event in nearby Red Gum Falls on the afternoon of the accident back in 2023.

Summoned to Yabbie Creek police station to talk with David, Wendell denied having any memory of his whereabouts that day, but claimed he would ask his assistant to look into it.

But much to David’s frustration, he later received a call from Wendell’s lawyer, warning him to back off. A further call was made to David’s superiors, with a complaint that he was too involved with the case, and David was ordered to cease his investigation.

It left David in an impossible situation, knowing that Jo’s hypnotherapy session would not be permissible as evidence, with no chance of getting the case officially reopened as a result.

After Jo encountered Wendell in passing at the station, and got the distinct impression that he recognised her, she and Lacey began their own investigations.

Lacey tricked her way into David’s office and took a photo of his whiteboard, and when Jo realised she remembered the name from somewhere, she found Wendell had signed the book of condolence at her mother’s funeral.

Whilst it wouldn’t be unheard of for a councillor to attend the funeral of a local resident for PR purposes, the sisters were certain that it indicated his guilt.

Confronting their dad with the evidence, David made them promise to leave Wendell to him, not knowing what he was capable of.

Whilst Jo had already told Lacey that they needed to back off, Lacey clearly has other ideas. Having already staked out Wendell at his home, and called him threatening to go to the media, next week Lacey continues to go rogue.

Choosing not to attend Cash and Eden’s wedding with boyfriend Theo (Matt Evans), Lacey is intent on plotting a risky sting on Wendell.

“She wants closure,” Sophea Pennington told TV Week. “She wants the truth, not revenge. She wants justice for her mum, and a reason.”

When she gets in touch with Theo and asks him to leave the ceremony to help her, it inevitably causes him friction with Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart), who are frustrated at his answering her every beck and call.

Recent promos teasing the wedding and upcoming death have shown snippets of what will occur that night, as we see what looks to be two cars meeting on a country road. Although full details are still under wraps, a white BMW is seen accelerating aggressively, presumably aiming towards something or someone.

We later see David and fellow officers attending what seems to be the aftermath of the incident. As Leah and Justin run towards the scene, a bagged-up body is in the process of being loaded into the back of a private ambulance, with David running to stop Leah in her tracks.

We’ve previously speculated that Theo’s departure from the show could be imminent, with Matt Evans having not been seen filming at Palm Beach for several months.

Could Theo’s attempts to help Lacey see him caught in the crossfire?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 29th September (Episode 8588)

Leah and Justin rally around David. Mackenzie’s terrified. The wedding party arrive at the venue.

Tuesday 30th September (Episode 8589)

Eden walks down the aisle. Levi is torn. Families come together.

Wednesday 1st October (Episode 8590)

Lacey plots a sting. It’s time to party for the happy couple. Tane follows his heart.

Thursday 2nd October (Episodes 8591-8593)

Tragedy rocks Summer Bay. Dana and Sonny’s romantic plans are derailed.

David hunts for a wanted man. Justin confides in Bree. Jo gets a kick out of watching Tane squirm.

Mackenzie avoids opening up. Tane comforts Jo. Bree is the bearer of bad news.