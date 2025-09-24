Neighbours Spoilers – Is Cara’s dad Greg as innocent as he seems?

Next week on Neighbours, Holly widens the rift between Wendy and Andrew as Gretchen returns. Elsewhere, Cara worries that Elle is putting Greg in danger – but is Greg really the one to worry about?

Wendy realises her marriage is on the rocks

Earlier this year, Wendy (Candice Leask) went behind Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) back to track down his birth family.

When Wendy met with Andrew’s birth sister, Gretchen (Amelia Bishop) revealed that Andrew’s mum had died, and that his father, Stephen (Mick Preston), was a bad man and not worth knowing.

We later discovered that Gretchen had lied, wanting to prevent Andrew and Stephen from meeting as Stephen had terminal cancer, and she wanted to avoid the shock of his birth son coming into his life.

When Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) did her own digging into Stephen, she found him to be a charitable man and a pillar of the local community.

Something didn’t add up, so Holly dragged Andrew to go and find out the truth, where they had a successful first meeting with Andrew’s birth family.

All was going well with Andrew and his new family until Wendy made a scene at Sadie’s 21st, where she made it clear she had not forgiven her sister-in-law for the lie.

Gretchen was adamant that Wendy should have moved on, and, clearly wanting to do things on her terms, she told Stephen they had to leave.

This week, Andrew suggests to Holly that they could move close to his birth family when they start their new life away from Erinsborough after Andrew ends his marriage and they reveal their new romance.

Next week, Holly invites Gretchen to Erinsborough for a catch-up, oblivious that Andrew had banned Wendy from reaching out to his sister after their last meeting.

With Holly not having given Andrew a heads-up, when Andrew spots his sister in the complex, he immediately puts it down to Wendy going behind his back, yet again!

Andrew confronts Wendy before discovering her innocence – it turns out it was Holly who brought Gretchen to town!

However, the damage is done, and Wendy realises just how many issues are still harbouring in her marriage since she broke Andrew’s trust to find his birth family.

Could this be Andrew’s chance to end things for good?

Jane (Annie Jones) consoles Wendy as she struggles with the realisation that her marriage is once again on the rocks. Jane tries to help Wendy see things in a new light, highlighting how proud she should be, as it’s a rare feat to stay together for so many years!

In the wake of the Gretchen fallout, Holly’s worried that she’s pushed Andrew away and her anxiety heightens when Andrew ignores her declaration of love.

Later, Andrew reassures Holly that he simply didn’t hear her and she apologises for the drama she’s caused – she’s just so desperate to start their new life together.

Holly proposes a trip to the coast and although keen, Andrew’s feeling the stress of balancing his home life and his ever-intensifying affair.

How long can he keep this up?

Elle continues to put the Varga-Murphys in danger

Last week, Remi (Naomi Rukavina), JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) were forced to move to Apollo Bay for their safety after Elle (Elise Jansen) published a story in the Daily Monster that put the family back on the Linwells’ radar.

This came after Elle stole Cara’s (Sara West) confidential police files, which revealed she was tracking down Ricky Denham (Danny Matier), who had connections to the Linwells on the inside.

Cara worked for the dodgy Linwell brothers back in Weribee, and it was her evidence which put them in jail, but not before they terrorised her family with an anthrax threat.

Last week, Andrew and Cara went to find Cara’s dad, Greg (Gary Sweet), after he hadn’t made contact with the family.

The pair found him bloodied and bruised, having been bashed up in a clear warning from the Linwells. This led to Cara insisting that her dad come and stay with her at No. 30 for his own safety.

Meanwhile, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) agreed that Elle could stay put at No. 22, despite the chaos she continued to cause across town with her hunt for the perfect scoop.

This week, she’s forced to admit that she can’t handle Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) daughter alone, so asks him to return early from New York.

At the end of this week, Greg manages to save Elle from being struck by a mysterious vehicle, which speeds towards her as the pair talk on Power Road. Greg manages to note the car registration, which helps Andrew and Cara track down the abandoned car, which has an encrypted hard drive in the driver’s seat…

Cara’s concern grows that her dad’s been spending time with Elle, who is now seemingly also a target for the Linwells.

However, our Neighbours source hints that there’s a lot more that Cara should be worried about – could Greg not be as innocent as he seems?

This week, Gary revealed his financial struggles to Cara, explaining that he hadn’t saved enough in his pension to see out the rest of his life.

Next week, he bristles when he hears that Felix (James Beaufort) will be heading back to Erinsborough alongside JJ (Riley Bryant), realising that Felix isn’t the kind of person you want around if you’re dealing with something shady.

With a recently released picture from October’s episodes revealing that Greg is set for a clandestine meeting with Ricky Denham, we’re left wondering what Cara’s dad is really up to…

Meanwhile, on Paul’s return, he’s triggered by his daughter’s brush with death after already losing two of his children.

He updates Terese that Elle is taking a step back from following the story, which should keep her out of harm’s way from now on.

Terese is keen to support a distressed Paul, so offers to support Elle too – but in the process, she discovers that Elle is in fact still following leads for her next big break article, putting everyone involved in danger!

Paul struggles to take sides between Elle and Terese, and ultimately Terese caves after seeing the stress it’s causing her partner.

Elle then tries to get Leo (Tim Kano) on her side, but he’s firmly with Terese on this, reminding his half-sister that her actions do have consequences for everyone!

Later, Paul admits the reason he can’t put his foot down with Elle: he’s worried it will send her packing, and he wants to be able to keep an eye on her.

Following their conversation, Terese tells Elle that Paul clearly fears she’ll end up following in his footsteps with making regrettable choices and mistakes.

Long-term fans of the soap may remember Paul’s dabble with journalism when he took over the Erinsborough News. He turned it into a tabloid paper with constant scandals about the local residents, before he was taken down for falsifying news stories!

With Elle recently sacked from her top journo job under scandalous circumstances which have yet to be revealed, is she following suit with the Robinson ways?

Terese’s words are a wake-up call for Elle, who realises a lot of her behaviours do mirror her dad’s chequered past.

She finally decides to put the chase of the story behind her and attempt a fresh start in Erinsborough – but with Felix’s return just around the corner, and so much more to come from the Linwells, will she succeed?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 29th September (Episode 9320 / 417)

Cara and Andrew follow a lead.

Holly oversteps.

Taye takes his new venture up a notch.

Tuesday 30th September (Episode 9321 / 418)

Cara braces for change.

Holly does damage control.

Wendy finds pride in her marriage.

Wednesday 1st October (Episode 9322 / 419)

Paul is triggered.

Sadie must hustle.

Krista makes a confession.

Thursday 2nd October (Episode 9323 / 420)

Nicolette makes a surprise proposition.

Jane helps lift someone’s spirits.

Colton has an awkward encounter.