8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 22nd to 26th September

Next week on Coronation Street, Theo receives news following his court appearance, Asha comes face-to-face with her attacker, and Evelyn has an announcement.

1) Theo is delivered shock news

It’s the moment of truth for Theo (James Cartwright) next week, as he attends court to fight for access to children Millie (Katilyn Earley) and Miles (Lewis William Magee).

When ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) arrives at the court with the kids, alongside new partner and anti-gay campaigner Noah (Richard Winsor), Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) urges Theo to stay calm no matter what’s thrown at him.

Inside, Danielle’s barrister wastes no time in bringing up Theo’s temper, pressing him about his clash with Miles in the bistro when he accidentally struck him.

Theo insists the incident was nothing more than an accident, but the tension only worsens as Noah mutters insults under his breath.

Sitting nearby, Todd (Gareth Pierce) finally snaps, lunging at him in front of the court and ending up dragged out by security, leaving Noah smirking to himself.

Later, Noah corners Theo at the bistro, insisting Danielle won’t back down and throwing out homophobic digs in the process. Theo refuses to bite however, and a frustrated Noah storms out.

But the dust hasn’t settled—Danielle soon storms into the bistro with a revelation about Noah that leaves everyone stunned.

In the Rovers, Todd admits to Maria (Samia Longchambon) that he can’t get his head around Theo’s reaction to the news about Noah, pointing out that Noah had done nothing but make Theo’s life hell.

Theo overhears, his expression quickly clouding over.

Later in the week, Theo’s in high spirits as he announces that Miles and Millie will be staying and insists Todd gets the flat spotless.

Todd puts on a brave face, determined to match Theo’s enthusiasm.

But when Millie bluntly points out that the visit is only happening because the court says they have to, Theo is left wounded.

2) Carla spells it out to Becky

Over at No.6, the residents of the Connor/Swain household are still attempting to find their new normal, after it was revealed that Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) late wife Becky (Amy Cudden) was in fact alive, having been in witness protection for the past four years.

Keen to stick around to ensure her family’s safety, particularly 18-year-old daughter Betsy (Sydney Martin), Becky reveals next week that she has rented a flat near the street.

When Betsy suggests Lisa could lend Becky a hand with the move, Lisa finds herself cornered into agreeing.

When Becky and Lisa end up stuck together in a car after running out of petrol, the conversation drifts to Lisa’s fiancée Carla (Alison King).

Elsewhere, Carla reassures Ryan (Ryan Prescott) that her faith in Lisa is absolute, but Ryan presses her on whether she feels she can trust Becky, leaving Carla covering her unease.

A couple of days later, Becky tries to bridge the gap with Betsy, asking questions about everything she’s missed over the past four years. But the attempt backfires when Betsy becomes upset and bolts.

When Becky later reaches out, Carla delivers her a blunt message—if Becky wants what’s best for everyone, she should return to the shadows and resume playing dead.

Will Becky be able to walk away after sacrificing everything for her family?

3) Asha comes face-to-face with her attacker

At No.7, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) finally returns from her solo honeymoon, but quickly notices that Asha (Tanisha Gorey) doesn’t seem her usual self.

Asha has been struggling since twin brother Aadi (Adam Hussain) left for India, compounded by a particularly stressful day in her job as a trainee paramedic where she was racially abused by a drunken patient.

Bernie voices her concerns to Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), who concedes that Asha has been spending far too much time holed up in her room.

With Bernie’s gentle persuasion, Asha reluctantly agrees to lend Ryan a hand at the hotel’s careers fair.

Dev later talks Asha into joining him for lunch at the hotel. She goes along, but her composure is shaken when she unexpectedly comes face to face with Naomi, the very woman who attacked her, who also happens to be the guest speaker at the careers fair.

“At first, it’s shock but also at that point in time, the whole scenario is playing back in her head a little,” Tanisha Gorey explains. “Asha does try to see the good in people and she can’t quite comprehend that somebody could’ve done that.”

Summoning her courage, Asha reminds Naomi of the day she’d tried to help her, and how she’d been drunkenly abused and spat on in return.

Naomi flatly denies the incident and warns Asha against making accusations she can’t prove.

Crushed, Asha returns home in tears and confides in Bernie about the encounter and Naomi’s playing innocent. Fired up, Bernie heads out, determined to confront the situation head-on.

“Bernie just catches her in a situation on her own, where Asha doesn’t realise anyone’s home and she’s just a little bit stressed,” Tanisha continues.

“Bernie’s there to help her, so she opens up. And obviously, Bernie does what Bernie does best and tries to fix it and make everything better, and in reality, sometimes she makes it a little bit worse…”

4) Bernie comes under threat

Bernie later admits to Dev that she’s been told by Kit (Jacob Roberts) that there’s little hope of pressing charges against Naomi, since the case would rest entirely on Asha’s word.

Refusing to accept defeat, Bernie decides to take a different approach and heads to the careers fair.

At the hotel, Bernie spots an opportunity as she manages to get hold of Naomi’s laptop. When Naomi strides on stage and begins her talk, her confidence quickly crumbles as the first slide exposes her secret.

Seizing the moment, Bernie addresses the crowd, making it clear that Naomi had abused Asha—a young paramedic, and a woman of colour. Phones are raised immediately, with Nina (Mollie Gallagher) and Amy (Elle Mulvaney) filming from their seats as Ryan is forced to shut the event down.

It doesn’t take long for Asha to learn what has happened, after seeing Nina and Amy’s video, and she quickly turns on Bernie, furious that she’s meddled in something so personal.

“It pulls Asha back to, ‘I shouldn’t have said anything, I should’ve just dealt with this on my own’,” Tanisha tells us. “Because now the situation’s ten times worse than it needs to be. Asha eventually does go down the right route in sorting the situation out, but what Bernie’s done cancels that out.”

The row is cut short when Naomi herself arrives at No.7, barging in to announce that she intends to sue Bernie for defamation!

“Bernie absolutely stands by what she’s done and said, and nobody can quite see what Bernie sees,” Tanisha adds.

“Her heart’s in it, she’s doing it for all the right reasons, but ultimately, the outcome isn’t great for her and she does see the consequences of her actions. But it’s all done with love, so there’s got to be some forgiveness there.”

5) Abi ends her marriage

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) is confused to learn that Tracy is no longer a threat to her and Carl (Jonathan Howard), after she’s previously been blackmailing the pair over their affair.

Fed up of her demands, Carl turned the tables on Tracy by making veiled threats towards her father Ken (William Roache), as well as enlisting Dylan (Liam McCheyne) to trash her shop in order to scare her into silence.

Abi starts pressing Carl about Tracy, wanting answers as to why she’s backed off. Carl shrugs it off, claiming he spun Tracy a sob story, she swallowed it, and that’s the end of it.

Relieved, Abi thanks Tracy for stepping back. But Tracy soon sets the record straight—she hadn’t backed off willingly. Carl had arranged for her shop to be wrecked and even threatened her dad, leaving Abi horrified by the lengths he’s gone to.

Later in the week, Abi accompanies Kevin to the hospital for his first cancer surveillance check-up. The doctor delivers the all-clear, and Kevin is overjoyed, already talking about the future and how he can’t wait for them to grow old together. Abi forces a smile, but her guilt weighs heavily.

Afterwards, she meets Carl, confessing that she can’t stand lying to Kevin or living this double life any longer.

When she returns home, Kevin innocently suggests they spend their retirement fixing up cars together, and Abi steels herself to finally drop the bombshell—she thinks they should end their marriage.

As Kevin struggles to make sense of it all, he visits Tyrone (Alan Halsall) in hospital and confides his suspicions that Abi might be involved with Carl.

Meanwhile, Abi has slipped away to Carl’s hotel room and is curled up with him on the bed, talking about leaving everything behind to start afresh.

Carl brushes it off with a joke, but their moment is interrupted when Debbie (Sue Devaney) shows up unannounced, only to be stunned at the sight of Abi in the room with him.

Has their affair been sprung?

6) Jenny’s knocked back again

Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) love life certainly isn’t as colourful at the moment, as she continues in her pursuit of the oblivious George (Tony Maudsley).

Jenny has spent the past few weeks failing to woo George, with his attention grabbed by recent returnee—and Jenny’s sworn enemy—Christina (Amy Robbins).

Next week, Jenny suggests to George that they grab lunch together, but he turns her down, claiming he needs to stay behind and tidy up at the undertakers.

Wanting to be helpful, Jenny later turns up at the undertakers with her duster in hand, only to discover that George already has company.

Seeing that he’s enlisted Christina to lend a hand instead, Jenny hastily makes her exit, with yet another opportunity thwarted.

7) Evelyn makes an announcement

Elsewhere, in the wake of Tyrone’s accident, Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) announces that she is giving up on her dream by quitting university.

Evelyn had decided to take on a law degree as a mature student with encouragement from Roy (David Neilson), after explaining that it was something she had always wanted to do in life.

Evelyn does her best to mask her disappointment as she makes out to Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) that university life is more geared towards the young, and is far too expensive.

But with Fiz struggling at home whilst Tyrone is out of action, are Evelyn’s motives for giving up uni as she claims?

8) Dee-Dee sees another side to Ollie

Also next week, Dee-Dee is left embarrassed when she heads out with new love interest Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) for lunch with Adam (Sam Robertson) and Alya (Sair Khan) at the bistro.

Dee-Dee is mortified when self-professed gourmand Ollie criticises the food that is served up.

Could this be the first crack in the burgeoning relationship?