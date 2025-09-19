12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 22nd to 25th September

Next week on Neighbours, new arrival Zac moves onto Ramsay Street, Elle’s life is in danger, Holly tries to find Wendy a new man, and Cara reconnects with her dad.

1) Andrew suggests a new life near his birth family

Next week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) continues to use the excuse of working on the Linwell case to get some more alone time with Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), after yesterday’s episode saw him book them a motel room.

While there, Andrew returns to their discussions about leaving Erinsborough, after the pair agreed there’s no way they can stay put after they go public.

Andrew proposes a move near to his birth family, who Holly seemed to get on well with – unlike wife Wendy (Candice Leask), who ended up causing a scene with Gretchen (Amelia Bishop) at Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) 21st birthday party.

Holly’s keener than ever to get things moving and turn their dream into reality, especially after overcoming the first hurdle of breaking up with Max (Ben Jackson).

Next week, Holly creates a plan to introduce Wendy to another man when she arranges an art class at Lassiters and asks Wendy to step in to run it.

Holly ensures bar regular, Trent (Nick Russell), is in attendance after hearing about his desire to meet some eligible women…

The class turns into a bit of disaster, especially when Trent realises Wendy is not an eligible woman after all, as she’s living with her cop husband! It seems Holly had better get back to the drawing board…

When Andrew finds out about the class, he’s unimpressed with Holly’s approach.

Holly attempts to reassure him that it was all to find someone for Wendy to lean on so he won’t feel so bad leaving his long-term wife for their new life together…

2) Taye tries to distract Max from his heartache

Elsewhere, Sadie’s had enough of Holly constantly blowing her off, so boyfriend Taye (Lakota Johnson) decides to cheer up, along with a moping Max, who’s wallowing after Holly refused to even be friends with him after she ended their relationship last week.

Taye thinks he has just the thing to take their minds off Miss Hoyland, inspired by his recent trip to the day spa to win back Sadie.

After splashing out on Lassiters’ expensive skincare products at the spa, he tells Sadie that while he noticed the benefits, he thinks they could come up with something way more affordable themselves.

He seems hopeful that it could be a future money maker for the cash-strapped roomies and even the start of a new business empire after his lucrative escorting business didn’t work out…

Max eventually agrees to contribute to the activity as they begin mixing up some hand-crafted skincare products at No. 26, but he abruptly quits when Sadie and Taye get into a couple’s playfight – exactly what he didn’t need to witness with his heartbreak.

Sadie and Taye feel bad when they realise they’ve been insensitive and go to find Max to talk it out.

Finding Max by the lake, he shares his current struggles and how he wishes he could stop feeling so low and find a way to get over Holly!

3) Holly blows up her friendship with Sadie

Soon after, Sadie decides she’s no longer willing to put up with Holly’s behaviour toward her, so she confronts her bestie about why she’s being so distant – surely the break-up with Max doesn’t mean they have to stop hanging out?

Holly, who’s now fully immersed in planning her future with her secret lover, decides to tell Sadie that they can’t really stay friends given that she’s clearly taken Max’s side in all this.

Sadie’s left shocked when Holly suggests they stay out of each other’s way from now on. It looks like Max won’t be the only one mourning the chance of fixing things with Holly…

4) Max can’t move past his feelings for Holly

Sadie, Max and Taye decide to get out of Ramsay Street for the day and head to the beach as a distraction from all of the Holly upset.

When a stray ball flies their way, Max quickly connects with a flirtatious Jayda (Aisha Aidara), who’s been playing volleyball with her friends nearby, and he’s glad to get some female attention.

He heads off to join Jayda and her friends, leaving Sadie and Taye impressed that he’s moving on so quickly.

After Holly’s harsh brush off, Sadie vents to Taye with the latest – she’s heard from their other bestie, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), that she’s also being ghosted by Holly, leaving her wondering why Holly would be pushing away all of her friends at once.

Meanwhile, the chemistry heats up between Max and Jayda, almost leading to a kiss, but Max quickly realises that he’s nowhere near ready to move on and he’s forced to let Jayda down gently.

5) Could Colton have a new love interest?

This week, Colton (Jakob Ambrose) confirmed he would be returning to work at Eirini Rising as the Sunset Group’s representative after the two retirement businesses agreed to go into partnership.

Soon after, he lucked out on securing a place close to work when Krista (Majella Davis) pointed out that Max was looking for a new roommate when they all ran into each other in Harold’s.

His luck continues next week – after losing out to Rhett (Liam Maguire) in the Aaron (Matt Wilson) love triangle, it seems that a new love interest could be just around the corner.

Colton meets a new hotty on a dating app and gets excited when they seem to be hitting it off as they meet for the first time outside Melbourne Museum.

After revealing that he’s hoping to move to Melbourne fairly soon, the hotty gives Colton a cheeky goodbye kiss before he heads off for a local job interview!

Elsewhere, Krista remains snowed under at Lassiters now that she’s doing the top job independently, having forced Paul (Stefan Dennis) to step down from their shared leadership role after he embezzled hotel money to pay off Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) debts.

Leo’s (Tim Kano) keen to get some couple time with Krista, who assures him that she’s all his once she’s finished interviewing recruits for her new second in command. And you’ll never guess who’s applied…

6) There’s a new Willis in town

Meeting up with Krista at Harold’s, Terese reveals the man whose CV Krista is busy looking through is that of Zac Willis (Alex Kaan), her nephew!

She tells Krista that Zac would be the perfect candidate for the “family business”.

Later, Colton meets up with Krista and Leo at the Waterhole, and is surprised to spot his date walk in!

Sure enough, it’s none other than Zac Willis himself, and Krista confirms that she’s just hired him as her new second in command at Lassiters!

Colton takes the opportunity to ask Zac for a proper date, but Zac makes his excuses and leaves.

Later on Ramsay Street, Terese struggles to get Zac to divulge about his recent break-up before offering him a room at No. 22. Zac then steps outside to take a call and becomes frustrated when spotting the number, before running into Colton, who’s just on his way out of the share house.

Colton is surprised to see Zac again so soon, and despite Zac seeming pretty rattled, he heads over for a chat. Colton decides to shoot his shot, offering Zac a tour of his new digs with a dip in the pool.

However, Zac surprises him by knocking him back – he makes it clear that he didn’t feel a spark and that nothing is going to happen with them, despite making the move to kiss him in the city.

With Colton set to be sticking around until the finale, will he finally get lucky in love?

Meanwhile, Zac takes up his aunt’s offer to move in and goes to collect his things from the hotel. While at the complex, he rejects another call on his phone before throwing it into the Lassiters Lake!

Who is Zac so desperate to ignore?

7) Elle’s prime suspect has an alibi

This week, Elle (Elise Jansen) made it clear that she wasn’t going to give up chasing the story connected to the Rodwells, despite her article leading to Remi (Naomi Rukavina), Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Bryant) having to move into a safe house with Remi’s dad in Apollo Bay.

Elle told Cara (Sara West) that she would have done things differently if she knew about her connection to the Linwells, but Cara refused to accept her grovelling.

Next week, Elle attempts a more formal apology after hearing about Cara’s dad taking a hit from the Linwells’ associates following her story’s publication. But Cara’s not willing to accept it, especially as Elle’s continuing on with her destructive approach to get more on the story.

After harassing Karl (Alan Fletcher) to get information on councillor Amelia Jones – a possible suspect for the ‘Jonesy’ that Cara’s case notes referred to – Elle went through Amelia’s car at the garage where she found a bank statement, and next week publishes an article pinning the blame on the councillor.

Cara challenges Elle on her new scoop, warning her that she’s jeopardising an important police investigation by continuing to dig dirt. This time, Elle leaves out her apology, adamant that they are both after the same thing – highlighting corruption and protecting the community from the Linwells and their associates.

Later, Amelia shows up with evidence proving her innocence, leaving Elle with egg on her face. Following this, Elle starts to worry that she’s being followed around the complex, but decides she’s just being paranoid.

Meanwhile, Terese realises that she needs to do more to stop Elle in her tracks before she does any more damage. She succumbs to the fact that she needs backup, and asks Paul to return from his trip to New York and deal with his daughter!

8) Nicolette helps get Greg and Cara back on track

Elsewhere, Cara remains worried about her dad, and she’s determined to stay off work to look out for him. However, Greg (Gary Sweet) insists that she can leave him – she needs to go and get justice!

Later, Cara confides in Nicolette (Hannah Monson) about the distance she still feels between her and her dad.

Nicolette, desperate to help Cara, spots an opportunity to check in with Greg when he pops into Harold’s, and he ends up opening up about his wish to rebuild his relationship with his daughter.

Nicolette encourages Greg to ask Cara to go for a beer and have a proper catch-up. When they head for a drink, Greg confesses to his daughter that he misjudged how much he needed for retirement and is now in financial trouble – and worse, he’s kept the news from Cara’s mum.

Cara’s grateful for her dad’s vulnerability and makes it clear she’s here to support him during this difficult time.

9) Zac’s determined not to be found online

Zac starts his new role as second in command at Lassiters, and it’s soon evident that he and Krista are a dream team – a far cry from Krista’s working relationship with Paul.

However, Zac’s desperate that Krista doesn’t put up his picture on the Lassiters website, claiming he doesn’t look good in it.

When Terese hears that Zac rejected Colton, she’s surprised when he claims they had no vibe together.

Later, Zac runs into new housemate Elle and is understanding when she expresses her frustration at not being able to escape past mistakes in a digital age.

What is Zac hiding?

10) Andrew’s close to being caught out

Elsewhere, Andrew and Holly continue their secret meet-ups, but Andrew’s cover story fails when Cara gets involved with asking questions about his whereabouts.

Andrew’s forced to head back to Wendy, who’s desperate to catch up properly after their recent fails in the bedroom.

Andrew’s overcome with guilt after speaking with his wife and tells Holly that he can’t go on lying to Wendy as it’s all too much!

With Andrew at breaking point, will he snap and end it with Holly, or will it be his marriage that comes to an end?

11) Leo worries for his marriage

Later, Leo is left disappointed when Zac butts in on his plans with Krista, desperate to avoid the Elle drama back at Terese’s.

Krista, who hasn’t picked up on her husband’s disappointment, invites Zac to stay with them.

Later, Zac presents Krista with the Bronze Bell, and Krista’s happy that everything feels like it’s come together.

However, Leo soon confides in Terese that he’s worried he’ll be competing for Krista’s time now that she’s the top dog at Lassiters.

Can Krista find a work-life balance before it puts her marriage at risk?

12) Elle’s life is at risk

Elsewhere, Paul makes his return to No. 22 and Elle’s surprised when he’s positive about her journalistic work, despite the repercussions for the Varga-Murphys.

When Terese questions Paul about it, he tries to put her at ease by telling her that everything’s under control…

Later, as Elle hangs out at the tram with Greg, this time she’s convinced she’s being watched.

While she tries to brush it off, it’s clear she’s right when a car comes screeching towards her on Power Road…

But is she or Greg the target?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

