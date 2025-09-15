Neighbours Spoilers – Holly tries to find Wendy a new man

Next week on Neighbours, as Holly and Andrew make plans for their future together, Holly tries to set Wendy up with a new man to ease her potential heartbreak.

As Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) affair with Andrew (Lloyd Will) has intensified, she’s been distancing herself from best friend Sadie (Emerald Chan).

Sadie has already started to notice Holly’s lack of interest in her life updates, such as the big announcement about her and Taye (Lakota Johnson) becoming a couple!

When Taye arranged a double date night with Holly and Max (Ben Jackson), Sadie tried to find out what was going on with Holly’s strange moods, but this only led to her making excuses to head home, before later breaking up with Max.

This week, Sadie manages to get some girl time in with Holly, where she hopes to get to the bottom of her uncharacteristic behaviour.

But their long-overdue catch-up is interrupted by Taye’s early return from Apollo Bay, and Wendy (Candice Leask) needing help with a revamp of the Rodwell living room.

In the process, Holly ends up hearing about Andrew’s recent struggles to perform in the bedroom – despite Wendy asking Sadie and Taye to keep it quiet after they spotted a page on her mum’s laptop.

Holly struggles to deal with the thought of Andrew still attempting intimacy with Wendy, and hatches a plan to make it stop.

Last week, off the back of their romantic day in the city, Holly and Andrew discussed moving out of town to avoid causing further hurt to everyone in Erinsborough.

Holly’s keen to make things happen ASAP, so asks Krista (Majella Davis) about opportunities to transfer to another Lassiters hotel elsewhere.

Holly’s hastiness leaves Andrew concerned, and he urges her to put the breaks on while he distances himself from Wendy in his own way.

Lloyd Will recently spoke to Back to the Bay about why he believes it’s best to drag out his marriage with Wendy, rather than go with Holly’s desire to end things as soon as possible:

“I think he’s petrified, and he’s struggling to come to terms with the reality of the situation,” Lloyd explains. “I think his emotional immaturity is leading him to believe that he can just keep putting things off and he won’t ever have to deal with the fallout and the consequences of his actions.

“Essentially, the reality is he’s in, he’s a good guy, but he’s cheating on his wife, and that’s wrong.”

Later this week, Andrew lies to Wendy about having to do some surveillance for the Linwell case and heads off for a romantic encounter with Holly at a motel.

Next week, Holly’s thrilled that Andrew’s ready to firm up plans about their future when he suggests a trip away to Sandy Point, near his birth dad, Stephen (Mike Preston), and sister, Gretchen (Amelia Bishop), a potential location for their future life.

But how will Andrew’s long-lost family take the news about him shacking up with his daughter’s best friend?

Holly’s eagerness to start their new life – and the thought of Andrew and Wendy in the bedroom – inspires her to take action to get Wendy a new man.

Holly puts on a special art class at the Waterhole and asks Wendy to host it at the last minute, claiming her original teacher dropped out. It’s all part of Holly’s ploy to introduce her to Trent, a Waterhole regular, who is keen to meet a new lady friend!

Holly soon realises her plan is flawed when Trent isn’t keen on Wendy after hearing that she’s married to a local cop…

Andrew’s annoyed when he finds out about Holly’s antics, but she tries to justify it as her way of helping so Andrew can feel less bad for leaving Wendy – if she’s got someone else to lean on, it’ll be less of a blow.

Will Andrew let her off?

Elsewhere, Sadie tells Taye how tired she’s getting of Holly’s disinterest in their friendship.

Taye has an idea to distract Sadie and Max with their Holly woes by helping to make some budget-friendly skin care masks.

This comes after Taye blew his remaining cash on pricey skincare products at the day spa when trying to win Sadie back. Low on cash, he’s desperate for a new moneymaking scheme.

Taye tries to get Max on board by suggesting it could be a new money maker for the cash-strapped housemates, which encourages Max to give it a go.

But when Max is triggered by Sadie and Taye’s playfighting during the creative process, he does a runner, not wanting to be around the loved-up pair.

Sadie and Taye feel terrible when they realise and rush to put things right with their friend. Max then opens up about his current struggles and how he wishes he could just get over the Holly heartbreak already….

Later, Sadie’s had enough of Holly’s brush-offs and decides to confront her about it: Just because she’s broken up with Max doesn’t mean they have to end their friendship, too, does it?

Holly realises she has to choose, as she can’t keep her bestie and start her dream life with Sadie’s dad! Using the Max drama as an excuse, she cuts Sadie off, claiming that it’s too hard to be friends after Sadie chose to side with Max!

Sadie is left floored by Holly’s decision for them to keep out of each other’s way and struggles to make sense of it all.

“[Holly] feels guilty about it, she pushes all of her friends away and just chooses to isolate herself,” Lucinda Armstrong Hall tells us. “As I guess you maybe would.

“She can’t even really look Sadie in the eye, especially once it gets to a certain point with Andrew and they’re deciding to start a new life somewhere else together.

“So I think Holly really decides that she’s gonna go 100% all in for Andrew and literally ruin any other aspect of her life. And [she just has] tunnel vision for this one thing that she really wants to work out”.

With Holly pushing so hard for her future with Andrew, how long can they keep their affair a secret?

Read our full interview with Lucinda and Lloyd here, as Karl and Susan actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne give their thoughts.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 22nd September (Episode 9316 / 413)

Holly hatches a plan.

Sadie is left devastated.

Taye has an idea.

Tuesday 23rd September (Episode 9317 / 414)

Colton meets a handsome stranger.

A new arrival is hiding a secret.

Max struggles to move on.

Wednesday 24th September (Episode 9318 / 415)

Elle is left with egg on her face.

Nicolette lends a helping hand.

A resident attempts to hide their past.

Thursday 25th September (Episode 9319 / 416)

Leo feels left out.

Elle is faced with serious repercussions.

Andrew struggles to save face.