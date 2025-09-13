Home and Away Spoilers – New owners for Irene’s iconic beach house

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Irene prepares to leave Summer Bay, the potential new owners of her iconic house prove controversial.

Irene (Lynne McGranger) pushes ahead with her plan to leave Summer Bay next week, but there’s the small matter of telling best friend John (Shane Withington) of her intentions.

After lamenting about all the places around the world she’d never see following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Irene was assured by Sonny (Ryan Bown) that she still had control of her life.

The very next day, Irene announced to Sonny, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Dana (Ally Harris) that she was going to sell the house she’s lived in for more than 30 years and use the money to travel the world, whilst she still had the chance.

The spontaneity of her decision means that she has not yet discussed her plans with John, who is confused next week when he arrives at the Beach House to find a real estate agent taking photos of the living room.

Knowing that it will come as a shock to John, Irene gently drops her bombshell—she’s selling up and travelling the world.

As the two walk and talk, Irene is surprised by how well John is taking the news. John doesn’t see the point in getting upset, as Irene’s decision is clearly just a knee-jerk reaction.

But Irene’s quick to correct him. This isn’t a whim. She’s made up her mind, and selling up means saying goodbye to Summer Bay.

This isn’t a mini-break; she’s leaving forever.

“I know this is hard for you,” she states. “But I want you to be happy for me.”

John struggles to comprehend Irene walking away from a community that would rally around her.

But whilst Irene admits that she counts her blessings in Summer Bay every day, this is something she needs to do.

Returning to the Beach House together, Irene receives a message from the real estate agent who has already offered up a valuation on the house.

John is quick to quibble about the price offered, claiming the house is worth twice that, but Irene decides then and there to accept the valuation—the Beach House is officially on the market for the first time in over three decades.

Irene’s in quick pursuit as John storms off, accusing her of running away and that her plans are irresponsible.

As Alf (Ray Meagher) witnesses their argument, John tells Irene that she’s on her own—he cannot support her in her decision.

When Alf calls over at the Beach House later, he admits that whilst he initially had his reservations, he believes she’s making the right decision.

Irene no longer seems as enthusiastic though, and it doesn’t take long for Alf to realise that John is responsible.

Alf later challenges John over his attitude, pointing out that Irene needs his support more than ever, not criticism. The words sink in, and John eventually returns to Irene, this time ready to hear her out.

She explains that she’s weighed it all up carefully—once the house is sold she’ll have the funds to travel with people who can look after her.

She wants John to be part of it by standing beside her and celebrating the time she still has.

John’s resistance softens, as he pledges to support her.

But the conversation doesn’t go unheard. Leah, listening nearby, is upset by the reminder of Irene’s situation and slips down to the beach to clear her head.

Theo (Matt Evans) follows and gently reassures her that Irene’s a fighter who won’t go down without a battle.

His words resonate, and Leah admits Irene is one of the strongest women she’s ever known.

Determined to channel that strength, Leah throws herself into helping Irene make her dream a reality.

With Justin (James Stewart) and Theo eager to lend a hand, Marilyn (Emily Symons) is soon pulled into the plan too.

Together, the group arrive at Irene’s with a surprise—a giant world map, ready for her to mark out the destinations she wants to see.

From there, they promise, they’ll help her organise the trip of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, Jo’s (Maddison Brown) nudging David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) to stop living out of boxes and find a permanent place to live, and the advertising of an open house viewing just around the corner looks like it could provide the answer.

They turn up at the Beach House to discover the seller is Irene, who happily walks them through room by room.

Both are impressed by the property, and David floats the idea that, one day, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) might join them under the same roof. Jo brings him back down to earth.

When David’s called away for work, Jo keeps looking around the house.

As she sizes up the downstairs bedroom, easily imagining herself in there, she clocks a framed photo of Tane (Ethan Browne) and Archie on the side.

Quickly piecing together whose room it actually is, Jo realises she needs to make a quick escape—but right on cue, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) walks in… awkward!

Harper later unloads to Irene; if being around her ex-fiancé wasn’t uncomfortable enough, the new girl he’s interested in now looks set to take her room as well.

Not long after, Jo bumps into Tane at the Surf Club. He asks her to hold Archie for a moment and again, right on cue, Harper walks in.

Jo beats a hasty retreat as Harper bristles that he’s handed their baby to someone she barely knows.

Tane fires back that she kept quiet about Irene selling up, and the plan for her and Archie to move out.

Harper insists it’s none of his business, but Tane disagrees—if it involves his son, it’s absolutely his business.

The next day, Jo enthuses to Leah and Marilyn following the viewing at the Beach House, and when David walks in, she points out that he hasn’t yet made an offer.

When Jo later decides to take the plunge and call the real estate agent, she’s devastated to learn that an offer had already been made.

She storms down to the police station ready to tear a strip off her dad for dragging his feet, only for David to stop her with a bombshell—the offer was his.

If Irene accepts the offer, it looks like they’ll finally be putting down roots in the Bay after all!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th September (Episode 8541)

Mali’s back and in the red. Something’s changed for Bree.

Levi and Mackenzie think positive.

Tuesday 16th September (Episode 8542)

Remi’s in freefall. Mali is conflicted.

Dana puts her heart on the line.

Irene sets her price.

Wednesday 17th September (Episode 8543)

Sonny holds back. Will John see reason?

Levi and Mackenzie await news.

Lacey asks for Theo’s help.

Thursday 18th September (Episode 8544)

Roo anxiously awaits Cohen’s DNA results.

Leah plans a surprise for Irene.

Jo’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Friday 19th September (Episode 8545)

Tane attempts to solve Harper’s housing crisis.

Cohen and Adrian bond.

Roo clings to hope.