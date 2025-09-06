Next week on Coronation Street, disaster strikes as Betsy turns 18, Carl comes clean to Abi, and who is pregnant?

Note: Corrie will not air on Wednesday 10th September.

1) Carl is fired, again!

As the week kicks off, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) return from their trip to Mallorca with kids Jack (Kyran Bowes) and Alfie (Carter & Oakley Razak Townsend) in tow.

Kevin’s immediately put offside as he gets out of the cab to find brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) back at work in the garage opposite.

Only weeks earlier, Kevin had sacked him after discovering Carl had been running a racket, issuing dodgy MOTs on stolen cars.

In Kevin’s absence, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) had reluctantly taken Carl back on to lend a hand, but Kevin wastes no time in laying down the law. He tells his brother in no uncertain terms that he wants him gone by the end of the day.

2) Dylan and Brody take on another job

With no legit job to fall back on, and Tracy (Kate Ford) still demanding money to keep quiet over his affair with sister-in-law Abi, Carl calls on Brody (Ryan Mulvey) and Dylan (Liam McCheyne) to line them up for another attempt at nicking a car to order.

Their previous attempt had been a disaster, with James (Jason Callender) catching them red-handed.

Luckily for Carl, James agreed to keep his mouth shut—no doubt helped along by the fact that the two had recently shared an afternoon between the sheets.

This time, however, the plan goes off without a hitch. But as they roar down the street in the stolen motor, potential disaster looms.

George (Tony Maudsley) happens to glance over—and is horrified to clock Dylan behind the wheel!

3) Betsy’s birthday ends with a bang

Meanwhile, Betsy (Sydney Martin) is celebrating her 18th birthday. Having already been out all night, the drinks are flowing as her party gets underway.

“I think it’s an interesting one, because it’s a milestone birthday,” Sydney Martin tells us. “It obviously brings up a lot of emotions.

“She doesn’t have her other mum with her to celebrate and because of that she’s had to do a lot of growing up quite quickly.”

“She lost her mum Becky a few years ago, then at the beginning of this year she lost Mason (Luca Toolan), so she’s dealt with a huge amount of grief already in her life,” Sydney continues.

“She’s officially an adult but she feels like she’s missing what should be quite a big part of her life in her other mum and Mason, and I don’t think she really knows how to handle that.”

Betsy takes a moment to pause and raise a glass towards a photo of Becky, but when she later announces that she’s heading into town to continue the celebrations with her mates, Lisa can’t help but quiz her about her social life.

“They’re so bad at communicating with each other,” Sydney admits. “Lisa just wants to protect her baby. But at the same time, because of her job, she’s very controlling in the way she does it. It feels more like a detective asking questions rather than a concerned mum.”

Keen to make her point that she’s no longer a little girl, Betsy doesn’t hold back, leaving Lisa stunned when she admits she slept with Dylan last night!

“Betsy and Dylan have obviously been through a lot together,” Sydney explains. “They both lost Mason and they both had to explore those emotions together, so they have that history there.”

“I think with Dylan, he’s obviously been raised well, he’s a gentleman and he’s very sweet with her and maybe she’s not quite used to that. Often with teenagers it’s all fiery hormones and arguments but I think she likes the calm.”

Later on, Betsy wanders into the precinct, pulling out her phone to leave Dylan a voice message before recording another one for Lisa.

But before she can finish her thought, the screech of tyres rips through the air. Moments later, there’s a sickening crash when a stolen car smashes into something, as Betsy’s scream rings out.

“All of a sudden, in the same place that she lost Mason, there’s a car hurtling towards her,” Sydney adds. “I think it’s the wake up call that she needs her mum, she needs Carla, she needs Ryan, and she needs this family unit. Life can be taken away in a split second.”

4) Lisa reels in the aftermath

As investigations into the incident begin, Kit (Jacob Roberts) breaks the news that the stolen car has been recovered, but any hope of finding evidence is slim when it’s revealed the vehicle has been torched.

In the aftermath, Lisa struggles to keep it together. Reeling from the events of the night before, and with one resident left seriously injured in hospital, she finds herself spiralling.

Meanwhile, George wastes no time in confronting Dylan, admitting that he saw him behind the wheel of the stolen car.

Dylan keeps his cool, brushing it off and insisting George must have been mistaken, but will George decide to take things further and potentially land Dylan back in the STC?

5) Carl comes clean

Back at the Webster house, unaware that he’s been playing away with James whilst she’s been in Mallorca, Abi confesses to Carl that she can’t get him out of her head.

The moment is interrupted however, when Carl’s phone lights up with Dylan’s name on the caller ID, something that causes confusion for Abi.

Caught off guard, Carl has no choice but to come clean—Brody and Dylan have been working for him, stealing cars to order.

Abi is left stunned—how will she react to another Carl’s secrets being laid bare?

6) Who is pregnant?

Over at No.8, David (Jack P Shepherd) brushes Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardiner) off when she complains of a stomach ache, convinced she’s just trying to get out of school, and sends her on her way.

Later, he grumbles to Sarah (Tina O’Brien) about Lily fighting over a boy and trying to bunk off, which leaves Sarah uneasy.

It’s soon time for the next entertaining round of Bin Wars, when David spots that someone from next door has once again been dumping their rubbish in his bin.

David has already declared war on Carla and Lisa, after Betsy popped her bits in David’s receptacle shortly after they moved in, and Lisa has quietly decided to be equally as petty by noting down every time she hears David the Dog barking next door.

David can’t hide his glee when he finds a positive pregnancy test amongst the rubbish—finally he’s got some hot goss on the new neighbours that he can laud over them.

But David’s face soon falls when Sarah points out that the test could easily be Lily’s…!

Sarah herself is all too aware of the signs, having fallen pregnant with Bethany (Lucy Fallon) when she was only 12 years old.

Later in the week, the owner of the pregnancy test finally comes forward, shocking David—but who is it?!