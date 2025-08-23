8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 29th August

Next week on Coronation Street, Asha struggles as Aadi’s departure looms, Abi has a proposal for Carl, and a shock death brings Christina to the cobbles.

1) Aadi’s loved ones bid him farewell

As Aadi (Adam Hussain) prepares to say goodbye to the street, planning to start a new life in India, it’s Asha (Tanisha Gorey) who struggles to cope with the thought of her twin brother no longer being around.

Aadi’s move came as the result of dad Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) announcing that he would no longer support his son, after he learned that Aadi had faked a robbery in the hope of dragging the shop out of debt—as well as inadvertently spiking Lauren (Cait Fitton) when she took his drink during a party at No.7.

Dev told Aadi that he had arranged for him to go and work with cousin Vikram (Chris Bisson) in India, and after Lauren scuppered any chances he had with love interest Amy (Elle Mulvaney), Aadi agreed it would be for the best.

As locals gather in the Rovers for some farewell drinks next week, it seems as though Dev may be regretting his ultimatum.

When Steve (Simon Gregson) and Mary (Patty Clare) formulate a plan to quickly get Aadi and Amy back together, to stop Aadi from leaving, Dev agrees to help.

But despite their efforts, and with Aadi and Amy agreeing to remain friends, Aadi tells his family that he’s looking forward to his new life in India.

As Dev pulls his kids in for a group hug, it all becomes too much for Asha as she breaks off and hurries out to the Rovers backyard.

Asha struggles to breathe, as she begins to have a full blown panic attack…

2) Asha’s day from hell

Part of Monday’s episode will then be devoted to a flashback showing a traumatic shift that Asha has just undertaken as a trainee paramedic, the lasting effects of which are now pushing her to breaking point.

“Asha is really trying her best especially with her job, but this week it feels like everything is hitting her from every angle and she doesn’t know how to cope with it all,” Tanisha Gorey tells us.

After dealing with a death on the shift, along with an injured old lady, things take a nasty turn when one of Asha’s patients subjects her to a racist attack.

“I think it’s the fact that she’s doing a job where she’s trying to help people and trying to do good in the world but it’s tough to realise that she can’t save everyone,” Tanisha continues.

“The pressure that comes with seeing people die who she believes she’s supposed to save, it’s a really overwhelming feeling and she feels like a failure. I think she just feels like the job might not be right for her then she faces a racist attack and everything feels like it’s coming crashing down.”

Back in the present, as Asha struggles to steady her breathing with her eyes closed, Gemma sits down beside her and gently reassures her. Having lost her own twin brother Paul (Peter Ash), she knows more than anyone how Asha will be feeling as Aadi prepares to leave, and urges her to rejoin the party.

Aadi soon finds Asha outside and senses something’s wrong, but as Asha begins to open up, Dev arrives and she shuts down. Back inside, Aadi offers to cancel his move and stay with her if she needs him, but she brushes it off as tiredness.

Later, Asha records a voice note for Aadi, begging him not to go whilst stating she won’t cope without him, but breaks down as she goes to send it. Will Aadi learn the true extent of her pain?

3) Will Aadi make it out of Weatherfield alive?

The next day, weighed down by the thought of Aadi’s imminent departure, Asha heads out for her shift with Sienna having said her goodbyes.

But when they respond to an accident on Victoria Street, Asha’s horrified to recognise Aadi’s car. Is he okay?!

4) Lisa becomes a confidant

Later, at Speed Daal, Asha’s emotions spiral as she lashes out at Brody (Ryan Mulvey) during a row with a customer. Though Sienna calms things down, she sternly warns Asha that her outburst whilst in uniform was unacceptable and can’t happen again.

Some time afterwards, unable to express her feelings to Dev, a drunken Asha finds herself being looked after by Lisa at the Rovers before they head back to No.7 together.

Unloading her thoughts at last, Asha recalls how a woman she tried to help turned on her, verbally abusing her before physically attacking her. Lisa insists she should report the incident to her manager.

The following day, a hungover Asha tells Dev she’s called in sick, snapping when he suggests she’s faking it. Later, she fails to muster enthusiasm for Summer’s (Harriet Bibby) 21st birthday plans. When Sienna goes on to spot Asha her in the Rovers and questions her about calling in sick, she admits she lied about being ill.

“She’s absolutely spiralling, but I don’t think she realises just how bad she is feeling,” Tanisha adds. “Of course without talking to anyone about it, she’s not going to get the help that she desperately needs.”

5) Abi has a big proposal for Carl

Over at No.13, as they carry on their affair whilst Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is in Mallorca with the kids, Carl (Jonathan Howard) is left reeling when Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) suddenly suggests they should leave Weatherfield behind and start a new life together in Germany. Unsure of what to think, he struggles to hide his shock.

When Abi later catches up with Tracy in the café, despite Tracy having made known her plans to profit from her knowledge of their affair, Abi opens up about her dilemma. She admits she never set out to fall for Carl but it happened anyway—and now she’s terrified of hurting Kevin.

Later in the week, Carl’s frustrated when Tyrone refuses to give him shifts at the garage, knowing that Kevin doesn’t want him working there. Before long, Tyrone relents, admitting he could use an extra pair of hands while Kevin is away.

As Abi prepares to fly out to Mallorca, she reassures Carl there’ll be nothing between her and Kevin, and she won’t be sleeping with him. But Tracy is quick to stir things up, telling Abi that she and Carl kissed at the hotel.

Later in the Rovers, Tracy makes her intentions clear to Carl, telling him she wants to sleep with him. With her phone recording, she heads to his hotel room and suggests they spend the afternoon together.

Will Carl finally give in and fall into Tracy’s trap?

6) Brody and Carl ramp up their scheme

Meanwhile Brody (Ryan Mulvey) is continuing to make waves as he and Dylan (Liam McCheyne) use Aadi’s leaving do as an excuse to steal people’s drinks.

When Dev catches them doing so, he throws them out of the pub and later voices his anger to Tim (Joe Duttine)—Brody ruined Aadi’s house party by bringing drugs, and now he’s tried to ruin his leaving party.

With Tim and Sally later receiving news that Brody’s sister Joanie (Savanna Pennington) has been placed in the guardianship of her aunt for now—after being removed from the Metcalfes following an incident with little sister Shanice (Molly Kilduff)—they realise that Brody is going to need their support more than ever.

ITV

Passing through Victoria Gardens, Carl notices two lads threatening Brody for cash after they stole a car. Stepping in, Carl sends them on their way, leaving Brody rattled.

Back at the garage, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) asks Tyrone to check over a car for Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike), the client that she’s currently involved with. Tyrone explains to Carl that Ollie’s been charged with dangerous driving, though Ollie insists the brakes failed.

Spotting that the MOT certificate came from a garage his shady associate Fiona (Sara Poyzer) uses, Carl draws his own conclusions. Not long after, he tells Brody they’ll cut out the middlemen from now on—and steal the cars themselves.

7) Theo issues Todd with an ultimatum

Elsewhere on the cobbles, already jealous of Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) ongoing friendship with ex-boyfriend Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), Theo (James Cartwright) masks his irritation when Gemma mentions she’s organising birthday drinks to honour Paul, with Todd and Billy both planning to attend.

Later, Todd returns home to find Theo cooking a curry, but when Todd explains he’s heading out to the pub that evening, Theo is already one step ahead. Theo turns on the emotional blackmail, claiming he needs him to stay in because of his worries about the kids.

Theo is unsettled on Wednesday when he unexpectedly crosses paths with Noah again, who’s sporting a black eye following his beating.

Theo thanks Gary (Mikey North), Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Billy for their support over Noah, but insists he won’t press the matter any further, fearful of jeopardising his contact with his children.

Todd and Billy are shocked when they later spot Noah with Theo’s son Miles (Lewis William Magee) distributing leaflets in the street about his anti-gay campaign.

Billy makes attempts to try reasoning with Miles—trying to make him see that he’s being brainwashed by Noah—but will he listen?

Meanwhile, Maria questions Gary about Noah’s bruises, still suspecting his involvement in the attack, but Gary brushes it off and urges her to leave it alone.

Billy later warns Miles that he’s falling under the influence of the wrong people and urges him not to turn on those who care for him. But he’s blindsided when Theo and Todd later show up at Summer’s 21st birthday party with Miles in tow. Has he come to his senses?

Back at home that evening, things take a dark turn as Theo tells Todd he doesn’t want him seeing Billy any longer. He issues him with an ultimatum—it’s either Billy or him. Todd is floored.

8) Christina returns following a shock death

Also next week, as George (Tony Maudsley) continues on his quest to find love, he remains oblivious over Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) attempts at flirtation.

Having already had a failed date, with his potential suitor turning out to be an old schoolmate of Glenda’s (Jodie Prenger) who was more interested in reuniting with her, George has been chatting with another lady through his dating app.

Jenny worries that George is being far too trusting with the women he’s been chatting to online, and whilst Glenda does her best to calm her down, both are stunned when Jenny’s old foe Christina (Amy Robbins) suddenly walks into the pub to meet with George!

Christina hasn’t been seen on the street since her attempts to scam both Jenny and her own daughter Daisy (Charlotte Jordan). Daisy saw through Christina and partner Dom’s (Dominic Rickhards) ruse though, turning the tables on her mother before her departure.

As Jenny confronts Christina, she explains that Dom has passed away and insists her visit to see George is strictly business.

Still, Jenny vents to Glenda and Brian (Peter Gunn) afterwards, convinced Christina has her eye on George and can’t be trusted.

Later in the week, after having a word with Steve, Jenny becomes even more certain that Christina is playing George and that Dom’s supposed death is another con.

Storming into the undertakers, Jenny accuses Christina of targeting George’s money and declares Dom is very much alive.

To Christina and George’s horror, Jenny whips the lid off Dom’s coffin to prove her theory. But who or what will she find inside?