Coronation Street Spoilers – Dev and Bernie’s wedding ends in chaos

This week on Coronation Street, after a tense build-up, Bernie collapses just as her and Dev’s wedding gets underway – will she pull through?

Coronation Street promises high drama and a wedding to remember this week, as Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and Dev’s (Jimmi Harkishin) big day takes a devastating turn.

The couple are set to tie the knot in a low-budget ceremony at the Bistro, with Bernie secretly cutting corners behind the scenes—after discovering that Dev’s Auntie Rani is gifting them £25,000 for the occasion.

But the wedding fund isn’t quite going where Rani thinks it is. Bernie plans to use a portion of the money to bail out Aadi (Adam Hussain), who got the corner shop into financial trouble during Dev’s recent trip to India.

After an insurance scam went wrong—thanks to a missed premium payment—Aadi was left in deep water. Now Bernie’s trying to make things right without Dev finding out.

“I think she’s confident she can pull it off,” Jane Hazlegrove tells us of Bernie’s scheme. “She’s pretty optimistic, she’s got to be because she does come out with some interesting things and lurch from one mad, harebrained scheme to another.”

Things are complicated further by Auntie Rani’s unexpected arrival last week, determined to keep an eye on how the wedding budget is being spent. With Aadi’s help, Bernie hopes a forged spreadsheet or two will be enough to keep her and Dev’s suspicions at bay.

“She’s so far away from the shore that there’s no turning back really,” Jane continues. “It’s not about her being secretive to Dev, she’s just trying to protect Aadi because he has made an absolute hash of things.”

Tonight, Bernie gifts Dev and Aadi a pair of particularly cheap suits, while throwing a low-key hen do at the Bistro to avoid spending too much, ensuring to keep on the good side of Auntie Rani, who’s also present.

But things take a turn when Bernie hears there’s a pole dancer at Dev’s stag do. Furious, she storms out to the Rovers to confront him.

“She’s not best pleased,” Jane teases. “She has a really quiet, sedate hen-night to keep costs down. She’s finding Auntie Rani quite patronising and a little condescending so is desperately trying to keep those plates spinning.”

“Glenda comes in and tells her there’s pole dancing in the Rovers, so Bernie goes and joins them!”

But what will Bernie find when she gets there?

“It’s actually really good fun,” Jane teases. “And was really good fun to film as well, as you can imagine. Bernie is not the only one pole dancing, that’s all I’m saying!”

One by one, the hen party guests begin to drift over to the Rovers, leaving Auntie Rani to follow behind. What will she make of the chaos?

The next morning, the wedding gets off to a rocky start. The quads are unwell and unable to attend, leaving dad Chesney (Sam Aston) at home to care for them. Joseph (William Flanagan) steps in to livestream the ceremony so they don’t miss out.

But there’s more trouble to come.

As Bernie heads to the ceremony, she realises she’s left her lucky locket at home—with a cherished photo of Paul inside. She races back to No.7 to get it… only to walk in on a burglar mid-robbery.

“Bernie decides she’s going to stand up to them,” Jane tells us. “Then it’s revealed who it is… It gives Bernie food for thought and something to sort out, and not exactly what she needs before she’s about to go and say I do.”

Back at the Bistro, the guests are growing restless as they await Bernie’s arrival. With time to kill, Debbie (Sue Devaney) seizes the spotlight, grabbing the mic to sing ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You ‘before dropping to one knee with a surprise proposal to Ronnie (Vinta Morgan)!

Eventually, Bernie arrives, where she’s greeted by son Kit (Jacob Roberts) and bridesmaids Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Asha (Tanisha Gorey).

“Bernie is over the moon Kit is there but he doesn’t walk her down the aisle because he’s still injured,” Jane explains. “Bernie walks herself down the aisle, or should I say she raves herself down the aisle, she’s got this bonkers music playing and kind of dances down the aisle herself!”

But just as the ceremony begins, disaster strikes.

Bernie suddenly clutches her chest and collapses to the floor, gasping for air, as Dev watches on in horror.

Asha rushes to her side as Gemma calls for an ambulance, while the other guests can only stand by helplessly, watching in shock.

Back at No.5, Chesney watches in confusion as the livestream abruptly cuts out. When an ambulance speeds past the window, panic sets in.

As Bernie is rushed to A&E, her loved ones are left in shock.

“Dev, and a lot of people, think she’s on her way out because it’s quite serious,” Jane continues. “She is really frightened, this has come from nowhere and she can’t breathe. It’s terrifying.”

Later, Asha returns to the Bistro and gathers the family together. Dev wants them all at the hospital—urgently.

Could Bernie’s big day turn out to be her last?