Home and Away Spoilers – Kirby says goodbye to Summer Bay

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Kirby says goodbye to Summer Bay, Remi kisses Avalon, and Theo is attacked!

Kirby (Angelina Thomson) embarks on a new global adventure next week, as she departs Summer Bay to follow her dream.

Although there were some stumbling blocks, namely producer Remi (Adam Rowland) going AWOL as he worked to finish the tracks in time, Kirby’s recent solo album launch went far better than she could ever have dreamed of, attracting the interest of some top music professionals after Avalon (Gemma Dart) spread the word on her socials.

Kirby’s riding high after the launch, keeping a close eye as her social media numbers climb, while manager Justin (James Stewart) is left fielding a steady stream of venue offers.

But then, a call comes through that’s a bit more serious than the rest, from a guy who Justin had personally invited to the launch.

When Justin finishes the conversation, he drops a bombshell—The Chosen, a globally renowned band that Justin’s contact represents, want Kirby to join them on their European tour.

The scale of it leaves Kirby reeling, so Justin suggests they take a walk, giving him the chance to gently reassure her. The tour might be intense, but if anyone’s ready for it, it’s her. She’s already proved that.

Remi’s stunned when he hears the news, but he’s quick to add his voice to Justin’s. He points out there’s no sense in staying put and wondering ‘what if’. This is her shot, and they all know it.

Soon, Justin and Kirby are getting ready to meet with The Chosen’s management team. As they’re heading out the door, they spot a pile of congratulatory gifts left by Avalon. After seeing them off, Remi finds his own gift from Avalon slipped inside a card, another sachet of her ‘pick me up’.

Remi has been on the verge of spiralling after he gave in to temptation, under pressure to finish the album, and used the drugs that Avalon had previously gifted him to stay awake. Whilst Remi raced through and got the album completed, it came at a cost when Sonny (Ryan Bown) found him passed out on the bed, the empty sachet beside him.

It was a race against time to get Remi and the completed album to Kirby’s launch in time, and whilst they covered by claiming that Remi’s hard drive had failed, Bree (Juliet Godwin) suspected there was more to Remi’s disappearance.

Fearing for Remi, Sonny arranged to meet Bree at the beach the following morning, intending on telling her that Remi had been using. But Remi intercepted the meeting, his paranoia at an all-time high, and forcefully pushed Sonny away.

Next week, Remi makes it clear to Sonny that what happened needs to stay a secret, and that it won’t be happening again. He only used in order to get the album finished in time for the launch.

Sonny agrees to give Remi the benefit of the doubt, and promises to keep his secret from an increasingly suspicious Bree.

Later in the week, Kirby and Justin return with massive news. After meeting with The Chosen, the offer of Kirby being their support act has been expanded to the entire world tour.

“The tour goes for a year,” Kirby explains to Remi and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo). “And then, I’m not sure where I’ll need to be after that.”

It’s official—Kirby is leaving Summer Bay for good. And with wanting to spend some time with her family before heading overseas, she will be leaving town the very next day!

Eden and Remi put on a brave front as they congratulate Kirby, but when they’re alone, they admit they’re struggling with mixed emotions. As proud as they are, it’s hard not to feel like they’re the ones being left behind.

That evening, they join Kirby, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Justin for celebratory drinks at Salt. Amidst the toasts and congratulations, Eden leans over to Remi, reminding him that he’s the one who produced the album that’s about to launch a star into the world.

“I did, even if I can’t exactly do the same for myself,” Remi glumly observes.

“It’s not our time, yet,” Eden assures him.

The three head back to the share house together for one last time. Once inside, Remi grabs his guitar, and they launch into a rendition of ‘Explosions on the Brain’.

It’s the very song that marked the beginning of their journey in Summer Bay—the one they played during a surprise performance outside their late friend Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) house, just across the road, during an unannounced visit back when Bob (Rob Mallard) was still their frontman.

But the performance only leaves Remi feeling worse. Earlier in the day, he’d left Avalon’s place just as her mates were starting to roll in—but now, unable to shake his glum mood, he makes the decision to head back and throw himself into the party.

The next morning, Eden finds Kirby watching the sunrise down at the beach as she prepares for a final surf, and the pair have a heart-to-heart as they express how much they’re going to miss each other.

In a poignant moment, Eden begins to sing a gentle song as Kirby performs a traditional Cook Island dance in the golden sunlight.

Later, Justin has a walk with Kirby. He explains now that she’s breaking into the global scene, she needs a manager who can be with her overseas, and that can’t be him. Kirby is reluctant to leave Justin behind, but he insists that she needs someone who can negotiate on a global scale.

Having spoken to one of his contacts from the launch, he’s managed to line up a major agent for Kirby, who is already expecting her call.

Kirby’s emotional as she thanks Justin for all he’s done for her.

Meanwhile, Remi is still at Avalon’s pad, as he opens up to her about feeling left behind. She reminds him that Kirby’s success is also his, and teases him with a few selfies—maybe album cover material?

As she flatters his ‘rock god’ image, Remi ignores a call from Bree, choosing to stay in Avalon’s world a little longer.

Bree’s starting to worry. Remi’s off the grid again, with no texts and no calls. Sonny tries to reassure her that Remi will show up for Kirby’s send-off, but as the time approaches, he’s nowhere to be seen.

As Sonny and Eden lead Kirby to the front of the surf club, she’s stunned to find a pink Cadillac waiting for her, arranged by Eden to take her to her parents’ place.

There’s a further surprise when many of Kirby’s friends suddenly jump out of hiding—Justin, Bree, Mac, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), Marilyn (Emily Symons), and Leah (Ada Nicodemou).

Kirby begins saying an emotional goodbye to everyone, but cannot help but notice the absence of Remi.

As the realisation hits a heartbroken Kirby that he’s not coming, Bree quickly steps in.

She tells Kirby that Remi’s caught in traffic, and that he’s really sorry to miss this, but that she shouldn’t wait for him and make herself late.

With a final tearful farewell to bestie Eden, Kirby hops in the car and waves goodbye as she’s chauffeured out of Summer Bay in style.

Sonny and Bree’s minds immediately turn back to Remi, with Bree convinced that something bad must have happened.

Sonny, sensing otherwise, later asks Justin for Avalon’s address.

In the city, Remi feels guilty as he listens to a voicemail Kirby has left for him.

“Maybe you didn’t want to say goodbye because you wished that she wasn’t leaving,” Avalon sympathises. “This must feel like the whole world is just moving on without you.”

Sonny soon turns up at Avalon’s place, and berates Remi for missing Kirby’s goodbye. But Remi’s in no mood to talk.

Seeing empty sachets on the coffee table, Sonny immediately assumes that Remi has been using again, an accusation that Remi denies before sending him packing.

Before he leaves, Sonny points out that Bree is going spare with worry.

Sonny returns to the bay to confirm to Eden that Remi’s safe, but now has to explain why he never showed. Having run out of patience, Sonny finally tells her the truth—Remi’s been using drugs.

Back at Avalon’s, the reality of what Remi’s done starts closing in. He knows it’s time to leave and face the music, but the thought of it is suffocating.

“Stay here and you don’t have to,” Avalon tells him, suggesting he take some time to calm down.

Before he can respond, she leans in and plants a kiss on him.

Remi hesitates, pulling back as he mutters, “I should go.” But it’s half-hearted.

A moment later, he gives in, pulling Avalon back in for a far more heated kiss!

Meanwhile, Kirby’s former bandmate Theo (Matt Evans) isn’t having as good a week, as he ends up back at Northern Districts Hospital.

Things start out on a positive note when Theo finds that he’s got a potential buyer for his car. Theo had bought the car as a passion project earlier this year, though stubbornly refused to take an offer of a loan from Remi (Adam Rowland) to fund the purchase, instead opting for a bank loan.

It didn’t take long for Theo to start to struggle with the repayment plan, which led to him taking on a side hustle fixing up dodgy cars for River Boy leader Gage (Tom Wilson), who was organising street races.

Theo was thrilled when he finally finished the restoration, and having previously won a race as a driver for Gage, planned to enter in his own car.

But only a week later, Theo found himself crushed beneath the car, as Gage enacted his revenge on Theo for embarking on an affair with his girlfriend, Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

It was touch and go for Theo when he was eventually saved by Sonny, and after several weeks of rehab and a further run-in with the River Boys, it’s understandable that Theo now just wants to get rid of the car and the memories it holds.

With the increase in value since its restoration, Theo is hoping the sale will enable him to pay back the loan and earn a nice little profit, which he may be able to send Lacey’s way if she’s willing to accept some financial help.

So when he finally receives a message from an interested buyer next week, offering to pay the full asking price in cash, it seems to be a no-brainer.

Lacey briefly asks why anyone would have $25,000 in cash, but Theo doesn’t care about that as long as it means he can be free of the car and pay off his debt.

Theo’s got a huge grin on his face when he later joins Lacey and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) at the coffee cart—the buyer came good, and he opens his backpack to show them $25k worth of notes.

Leah’s immediately on red alert as she warns Theo he shouldn’t be walking around with that sort of money, but he assures her that he’s heading straight to the bank.

As Leah gets up to serve a customer at the cart, Ryan (Chris Stanley), none of them notice him discreetly watching Theo.

A short while later, Theo’s walking through the pines en route to the bank, when Ryan runs up from behind and grabs Theo’s bag.

As Theo quickly turns around, he has no time to reach before he’s met with a right hook to the face and collapses to the ground, out cold.

Barely recovered from his previous injuries, will Theo be okay as he’s rushed back into A&E?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th August (Episode 8511)

Is Kirby getting her big break? Remi gives Sonny a tense reminder. Irene second-guesses herself.

Tuesday 5th August (Episode 8512)

Tane and Harper have a tense catchup. David uncovers more devastation for Cohen. Irene has a terrifying wake-up call.

Wednesday 6th August (Episode 8513)

Theo’s victorious sale is short lived. Harper and Tane work to collaborate. Jo fumbles her first day on the job.

Thursday 7th August (Episode 8514)

Lacey and Cash team up. Kirby makes an announcement. Remi struggles with his feelings.

Friday 8th August (Episode 8515)

Kirby chases her dreams. Bree’s panics. Remi is in party mode.