Next week on Coronation Street, Abi announces she’s leaving Kevin, Theo is banned from seeing his kids, Carla goes behind Lisa’s back, and Dev has a visitor.

1) Abi uncovers Kevin’s lie

Tensions are at an all-time high in the Webster household, as brothers Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Carl (Jonathan Howard) remain in a stand-off.

Whilst Kevin has discovered that Carl has been using the garage to dish out illegal MOT certificates for dodgy motors, Carl has in turn discovered that Kevin has been faking his ongoing cancer treatment.

Kevin had been given the all clear a few weeks back, but kept his news quiet from wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) believing, correctly, that she was planning on leaving him once he was out of the woods.

Abi has spent the past few months resisting the advances of Carl, though admitted to him that she did want to be with him.

The brothers are keeping quiet about each other’s misdemeanours for the moment, for fear of the other blabbing their own secret.

Next week, whilst still oblivious to the true extent of what’s going on, Abi lays into Carl for all the chaos he has caused, and he bites his tongue as he fights the urge to tell her the truth about Kevin.

Later, emotionally drained and barely holding it together, Abi finds herself confiding in Tyrone (Alan Halsall).

Kevin’s stepson Jack (Kyran Bowes) had been told that Kevin was now clear of cancer, which is actually the truth, but Abi has been feeling uncomfortable with the supposed lie.

Abi reveals to Tyrone that she plans to tell Jack that Kevin’s cancer hasn’t responded to treatment, convinced that honesty is the only way forward.

But Tyrone, who has also discovered Kevin’s lie, urges her to slow down, assuring her that Kevin isn’t dying… but is he about to tell her the full truth?

A short while later, back at No.13, Abi confronts Kevin. She knows everything.

Cornered, Kevin finally comes clean. He admits that he lied about having cancer because he couldn’t face the thought of losing Abi to Carl, and in his desperation, thought it was the only way to keep her by his side.

His confession leaves Abi devastated. Unable to even look at Kevin, Abi walks out—straight into Carl’s arms.

At the garage, Abi tells Carl that she’s finished with Kevin once and for all. With emotions running high, the pair share a passionate kiss.

Later in the week, it appears as though Abi has had a change of heart, as she puts on a brave face in front of Jack.

Carl, sensing Abi’s inner conflict, advises her that staying with Kevin—for now—is the right thing to do, and insists that they should keep their distance from each other until things settle down.

With nothing left to lose, Kevin later confronts Carl, telling him in no uncertain terms that he’s fired and that he simply can’t trust him anymore. Carl doesn’t protest, admitting that perhaps a fresh start would do him good.

Later, when Abi questions Kevin about Carl’s sudden disappearance, Kevin covers his tracks, claiming that Carl quit of his own accord and has decided to move away to start over. Abi, though she hides it well, is secretly crushed by the news.

But Carl’s departure isn’t a done deal just yet, when sister Debbie (Sue Devaney)—whose own young-onset dementia diagnosis has ensured she wants to spend as much time with her family as possible—makes a last-ditch effort to persuade him to stay.

Will she succeed?

2) Todd discovers Noah and Danielle’s secret

Next door at No.11, there’s no end in sight for the Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Theo (James Cartwright) dramas, after the incident last week that saw Todd lash out at conversion therapist Noah (Richard Winsor).

Noah has been hanging around determined to ‘save’ Theo, now that he’s left wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) and embraced his true sexuality by embarking on a relationship with Todd.

Having seen a flyer for Noah’s latest group session at the community centre, Todd stormed over and confronted him, leading to a scuffle between the pair. Todd was stunned when he was later questioned by police over the assault.

Next week, Todd’s incredulous as he is forced by the police to attend a restorative justice session with Noah. Noah’s barely concealed jibes and goading push Todd’s patience to its limit, but he bites his tongue and sits through the process.

Once the session wraps up, he wastes no time in making a swift exit.

But realising he’s left his jacket behind, Todd heads back inside where he overhears Noah on the phone and pauses, curious. Noah’s speaking to Danielle, and it’s obvious from the conversation that they’re more than just friends. Todd is stunned to realise that Danielle and Noah are now seeing each other.

“They’ve known of each other and grown up together through the faith with Theo,” Natalie Anderson explains. “Noah is so disappointed in Theo and his choice because he’s so devoutly religious. Noah is angry and thinks if you don’t want to take care of this amazing family, I will.”

“He is stepping up to the plate, looking after Danielle and the children, keeping them in the faith, providing a happy, stable relationship.”

3) Theo makes a huge mistake

Furious, Todd later heads to the bistro, where Danielle is sitting with Theo and the kids, Millie (Kaitlyn Earley) and Miles (Lewis William Magee). Unable to bite his tongue, Todd announces that Danielle’s got herself a new boyfriend—and it happens to be Noah.

Danielle is left red-faced, while Theo struggles to comprehend what he’s just heard.

“Danielle’s actually really excited about them being a family unit again and sitting down together for lunch, that’s great and positive for the children.” Natalie continues.

“And it’s again, a reminder of what Theo is missing–this is what his life could be like. She wants to lull him into the dependable, familiar things. And then Todd shows up and announces it. The kids are upset, Danielle is fuming and feels she’s been led into a trap.”

The atmosphere turns even more hostile when Miles, furious at Todd’s interruption, squares up to him and shoves him to the floor.

Theo instinctively steps in to intervene. In the scuffle, Theo’s attempt to block Miles goes wrong, and he accidentally strikes his son, sending him sprawling over a table.

Theo is left horrified at what’s just happened.

When Billy turns up at No.11 the next day, he clocks the bedding on the sofa and quickly puts two and two together. Todd comes clean, telling him that Danielle has moved on with Noah, and following the incident in the bistro, Theo’s been barred from seeing his children. Theo hasn’t taken it well.

Billy encourages Todd to have a word with Danielle and see if there’s any way to change her mind.

Taking Billy’s advice, Todd reaches out to Danielle and arranges to meet her at the bistro. He urges her to reconsider her decision, reminding her that Theo is a devoted father who deserves to see his kids.

But Theo’s far from impressed when he discovers that Billy’s been advising Todd on how to handle the situation. Angry at the interference, Theo makes it clear he wants Billy to stay out of it.

Billy later arrives at No.11, hoping to extend an olive branch. But Theo answers the door and gives him short shrift, making out that Todd’s in the shower. As Billy heads off, Todd comes downstairs, unaware of the brush-off Theo’s just given on his behalf.

4) Carla goes behind Lisa’s back

Elsewhere on the cobbles, as Lisa (Vicky Myers) and Carla (Alison King) start packing up their flat ready for the big move to No.6, Lisa confides that she opted to give her therapy session a miss, instead opting to visit late wife Becky’s grave as tomorrow would have been their anniversary.

The following day, Lisa continues to struggle with her emotions. Carla and Betsy (Sydney Martin) are both concerned, but Lisa assures them she’s fine and heads off to another therapy appointment.

This time, Lisa lowers her guard and opens up to Floyd (Christopher Brand), confessing that doubts have started to creep in—she’s beginning to question whether Becky’s death was as straightforward as it seemed, and whether Becky herself was a corrupt officer.

While Lisa searches for answers, Carla takes matters into her own hands. She secretly visits Logan Radcliffe (Harry Lowbridge) in prison, determined to get information about Becky.

Back at the station, Lisa isn’t letting things rest either. She sneaks into DI Costello’s (Daon Broni) office and searches through his emails, looking for anything linked to Becky Swain. But will she be discovered?

Lisa is furious when she spots Kit’s (Jacob Roberts) name in the system requesting access to Becky’s file. Confronting him head-on, she accuses him of going behind her back.

Afterwards, Lisa tells Carla that she can no longer work with Kit after he went behind her back. But with Carla harbouring secrets of her own, will she come clean about her visit to Logan?

5) Will Dee-Dee let go of Laila?

At No.3, the day of the meeting concerning the Special Guardianship Order for baby Laila arrives, and James (Jason Callender) is feeling the pressure.

After Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) blindsided him by organising a secret christening for Laila, expressly against his wishes, James has wasted no time in taking control of the situation, moving to formalise his guardianship of Laila and draw a line.

But as the facilitator arrives at No.3, James is left wondering whether Dee-Dee will even show up for the meeting.

The following morning, Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) attempts to patch things up by gathering the family for breakfast, but the atmosphere remains tense.

The fallout from Dee-Dee’s actions still hangs heavy, and as James looks after Laila, he quietly takes a phone call. Confirming his interest in a job offer, it’s clear that James is preparing for his next move.

With his bags already packed, the question is whether he’s planning to leave on his own—or take Laila with him.

At the end of the week, Dee-Dee heads off to work, leaving Laila in James’s care.

Meeting Dee-Dee in the cafe, Adam (Sam Robertson) introduces her to their latest client, Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike). Dee-Dee immediately recognises him as the man who struck up a conversation with her in the Rovers, and she can’t help but smile as Ollie charms his way through their meeting.

But is their meeting again a mere coincidence?

6) Sam gets his revenge on Lily

Meanwhile, with Sam (Jude Riordan) and Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) attending Eco club together, Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are hopeful that their recent falling out is behind them.

Sam has been struggling since coming face-to-face with killer Mick (Joe Layton) in the school corridor two weeks ago. As he desperately looked for an escape route, he was deliberately locked out of a nearby classroom by cousin Lily.

Lily made it clear that she wasn’t sorry for what she did, and accused Sam of being a wimp.

As Sam’s suffered with anxiety and panic attacks, David (Jack P Shepherd) gave him some advice regarding Lily—if all else failed, he should stand up for himself and give as good as he gets.

Sam has that in mind when he makes a dismissive comment about the effort Lily has put into her poster at the Eco club. Sam then goes on to tell her that there’s been a spate of burglaries in the area, where the intruders have been moving furniture about.

When Lily later returns to No.8, she finds the door left ajar. Stepping inside, she discovers the furniture has been moved around, and she screams in terror.

Later in the week, Sam finally opens up to Toyah about the recent panic attacks. Will trained counsellor Toyah be able to help Sam?

7) Bernie and Aadi panic over Dev’s unexpected visitor

Also next week, it’s action stations at No.7 when there’s a surprise visitor.

Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) returned from India to the news that the corner shop had been robbed whilst in the care of son Aadi (Adam Hussain). But little does Dev realise that the robbery was faked, with Brody (Ryan Mulvey) being the one to have swiped the £6,000 on Aadi’s instruction.

With the shop’s finances in the red, Aadi had hoped that the insurers would cover the supposed loss, enabling them to get back on track. However, after Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) discovered the truth about the robbery, Aadi admitted that the insurers weren’t going to pay out after he missed a payment.

It seemed their prayers were answered when Dev received word from his aunt Rani that she was going to gift him and Bernie £25,000 for their upcoming wedding. Bernie formulated a plan to organise the nuptials herself on the cheap, and use the money to cover the debts.

Next week, Dev drops a bombshell when he reveals that Aunty Rani will be attending the wedding—and she’ll be expecting to see her financial contribution put to good use. The news leaves Bernie and Aadi quietly uneasy, knowing their plans for a low-cost affair might not live up to Rani’s expectations.

On Friday, Bernie and Aadi go over the wedding plans once more, determined to stick to their shoestring budget despite Dev’s grand ideas.

Aadi is nervous when Dev then summons him to the Rovers wanting a chat, only to find that Dev actually wants him to be his best man.

The mood quickly takes a turn however, when Aunty Rani (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome) waltzes into the Rovers, much earlier than anticipated.

Dev fawns over his aunt, doing everything he can to stay in her good books, while Bernie switches on the charm with an exaggerated posh accent, desperate to make a good impression.

But there’s concern when Rani reveals she’s planning to draw up a detailed spreadsheet to track every expense for the wedding. As Rani makes it clear she intends to keep tabs on where her money is going, Bernie and Aadi share a look of quiet panic.

With Aadi’s love of spreadsheets, will he be able to pull something off to pull the wool over Rani’s eyes?