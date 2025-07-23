Next week on Neighbours, Remi moves in with the Kennedys as she continues to push Cara away, while the truth about Saskia finally comes out.

Remi moves out as she pushes Cara away

This week, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) ended up in hospital after wife Cara (Sara West) accidentally knocked her out when running after Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) following threats he made to Taye (Lakota Johnson).

Despite Remi not responding to Cara or Karl (Alan Fletcher) after hitting her head against a wall, she seemed to be doing much better in hospital with family around her.

That was until she experienced a curious neurological event as she later talked to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who was visiting her.

Remi played the incident down, and it seemed like Remi was out of the woods, until her family arrived and she couldn’t remember Cara – despite having full recollection of her brother, Taye, and sons Dex (Marley Williams) and JJ (Riley Byant).

She assumed that Cara was a hospital employee, but those around her were quick to point out that the supposed stranger with her family was in fact her long-term partner and co-parent of their children.

When Remi’s doctor gets the advice of specialist Dr Beverly Marshall (Shaunna O’Grady), they theorise that she has forgotten her wife as a result of the trauma associated with her accident.

Before her neurological event, Remi had begged Cara to stop chasing after Bowman and had become increasingly on edge about his release from prison, having helped to get him in there!

Remi believes those around her when they tell her that she and Cara were happily married – she’s seen the photographic evidence, and they’ve got no reason to lie to her; she just can’t remember any of it.

Next week, Remi tells Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that the context of her life all adds up without Cara having been there. She remembers raising her children, she simply believes she did it alone.

Meanwhile, Cara confides in Karl that her wife could never see her in the same way again and may never want to rekindle their relationship.

Karl encourages Cara to hold onto hope, having been in a similar situation himself way back in 2002 after Susan slipped on some spilt milk and awoke to believe she sixteen years old and living in 1972, having forgotten the most recent three decades of her life.

When the time comes for Remi to be discharged from hospital, Cara is heartbroken when Remi makes it clear that she only wants to live with her sons back at No. 30. It’s a hard blow for Cara when Remi explains that living with her would be like sharing her home with a stranger.

Cara becomes determined not to leave her sons in the height of their family crisis, so suggests a compromise to keep the distance with separate rooms while they support their sons.

Once back home, JJ reflects on a memory about a trip to the beach with his mums – Remi remembers it well, but has erased Cara from the memory.

After this, Cara goes to discipline JJ, leading Remi to yell at her – “don’t talk to my son that way!” – as it becomes clear that Remi still can’t accept the idea that Cara is also JJ and Dex’s mother.

Shortly after, Cara and Remi discuss what happened, and both agree that they need more empathy from each other about the bizarre scenario they have found themselves in.

Later, Remi overhears Cara talking to Dex and JJ about the situation, offering them reassurance that all will be okay, and finally she realises just how important Cara is to her sons…

As a result, Remi makes an announcement to the family that she’s going to move in with the Kennedys for the time being.

Will Remi be able to regain her memory of her family life with Cara, or could this be the end of the Varga-Murphys for good?

The truth about Saskia comes out

Saskia (Mia Fornan) has caused nothing but trouble for the residents of Ramsay Streets since she came to Erinsborough–although she’s managed to get away with her actions so far.

From sabotaging Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) facial for Nicolette (Hannah Mason) to locking Wendy (Candice Leask) in a cupboard after her teacher told her she was being too much when bothering her at Sadie’s 21st birthday bash.

After falling out with Wendy, Saskia quickly found a replacement to latch onto when Dex introduced her to Susan when she told him she was in need of a job.

When Susan offered Saskia a position at Eirini Rising, she got more than she bargained for when her new staff member’s enthusiasm turned into something more concerning…

This week on Neighbours, Susan continues to notice how attached Saskia has become when she tries to avoid her duties with the residents to be with her.

Next week, Susan discovers that Jane’s (Annie Jones) received the report about Saskia’s behaviour from her old school after Wendy and Susan encouraged her to investigate her behaviour.

When Saskia gets wind of Jane’s access to her report, she finds a way to change it to paint a better picture… Sneaking into Jane’s office in Erinsborough High, she doctors the report to fit with the story she’s presented so far.

Later, Jane updates Susan that the report upholds Yvette’s (Libby Tanner) tale of Saskia being bullied.

Despite this, Susan soon follows in Wendy’s footsteps and snaps – she can no longer deal with Saskia’s obsession, so ends her contract at Eirini Rising early.

Following the rejection, Saskia’s back to her usual tricks and heads to the Kennedys’ backyard, where Dex finds her trashing it!

A shocked Dex tries to put things right at No. 28, but is caught in the act by Susan and Karl. Karl questions Dex about Saskia, but he fails to tell them the truth, determined to get to the bottom of it himself.

Shortly after, Dex finds Saskia at Eirini Rising trashing Susan’s office, and it’s clear the girl he’s dating is completely out of control.

Dex is forced to reveal all to Saskia’s brother Max (Ben Jackson) about his feral sister when she shows no remorse and admits to locking Wendy in the cupboard.

Following this, news about Saskia’s actions starts to get out to her neighbours – will Nicolette find out Saskia was responsible for her burns?

A very concerned Max feels out of his depth and calls his mum for help. Despite Yvette’s hopes, Ramsay Street failed to create the new start that she and Shane (Peter O’Brien) had hoped for their daughter.

Could an intervention see Saskia’s behaviour improve, or will she be forced to leave Erinsborough for good?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 28th July (Episode 9284 / 381)

Holly struggles with her growing feelings.

Sadie’s sexy fun falls into the wrong hands.

Paul returns with a blast from the past.

Tuesday 29th July (Episode 9285 / 382)

Susan’s unease grows.

Cara and Remi navigate their new reality.

Byron makes a difficult decision.

Tensions simmer at Lassiters.

Paul is shocked by a discovery.

Wednesday 30th July (Episode 9286 / 383)

Remi’s homecoming causes friction for the Varga-Murphys.

Paul’s ulterior motives are revealed.

Krista gets a win at work.

Thursday 31st July (Episode 9287 / 384)

The gulf between Remi and Cara widens.

Jane takes a hit for her son.

Andrew puts his professionalism on the line.